Editorial : Set Age Limit For Professional Drivers

In the accident, the taxi hit and injured the passers-by on Fortress Hill Road in North Point when the green light was on for pedestrians. Three passers-by suffered the unexpected misfortune and were injured, two of them severely and were left unconscious. It remains to be investigated whether the incident was due to mechanical failure or the condition of the driver. While it is unfair to jump to conclusions, even a taxi industry representative admits that it is not ideal for an 84-year-old to drive a taxi. On its part, the government emphasises that it has been paying attention to the health of drivers. Last year, an expert group was set up to review the physical fitness certification mechanism for driving licence holders and study whether there was room for adjustment, the government says.

In the past, 60 was regarded as the retirement age. Nowadays, many people who are over 60 years old are still full of vigour. Some people continue to work to make ends meet, while some are worried about the aimlessness of retirement life and would rather continue to work. Many experts incline to categorise old people between 65 and 74 years old as the "young old"; only those who are over 75 are considered the elderly. In Hong Kong, encouraging the "young old" to work has also been the general direction in recent years. As for the employment of elderly people, the job nature, as well as the physical and mental health of the person concerned, must be considered. Road safety has to do with human lives. A professional driver needs to pay attention to road conditions at all times, and prolonged driving can also cause fatigue. It is not difficult to understand the public concern about whether it is suitable for the elderly to be professional drivers.

In Hong Kong, the existing practice is to require drivers aged 70 or above to present a medical examination certificate issued and signed by a registered doctor before they can renew their driving licences for one year or three years. However, as there has been a string of car accidents involving elderly professional drivers, concerns inevitably arise about whether the standards for the current mechanism of examining physical fitness are too lax and whether on the parts of all parties, the implementation is perfunctory and sloppy. Professional drivers are different in nature from ordinary drivers. The authorities should strengthen the medical check-ups in terms of their contents. They may also consider an upper age limit on professional drivers, as suggested by the medical sector.

Multiple factors contribute to an ageing taxi and minibus driver population. Aside from the fact that the city's overall population is ageing and livelihood support for the elderly is insufficient, the lack of professional drivers and new blood are important reasons as well. Hong Kong has long been short of professional drivers. The long working hours and the small room for development are driving the young away from the industry.

Faced with similar problems are many developed economies like Singapore, which imports foreign drivers to deal with manpower shortages. Bringing in foreign labour suitably is already hardly avoidable. However, taxi and minibus drivers need to interact with passengers all the time. If there is a language barrier, there will likely be misunderstandings. On crowded Hong Kong high streets, road conditions are complicated. Non-local drivers may need more time to accommodate themselves, and passengers may be less confident in them.

In recent years, the government has proposed introducing a "taxi fleet management regime" with some drivers employed in fleets. In theory, it will create some management positions, which may help attract young people to join the industry. The Consumer Council also agrees with the direction of the reform. However, there is no way to know how good the plan will be until details are unveiled.

明報社評2023.03.07：職業司機年齡宜設限 行業深層問題須處理

的士落斜失控撞傷過馬路途人，84歲司機涉嫌危險駕駛被捕，事件再度令人關注職業司機年齡的問題。

北角炮台山道的士撞傷過馬路途人意外，事發時行人綠燈正亮起，飛來橫禍導致3名途人受傷，其中兩人重傷昏迷，究竟是機件失靈還是司機狀况肇禍，仍然有待調查，妄下定論並不公道，然而就連的士業界代表亦承認，一名84歲長者駕駛的士是不理想。政府則強調，一直有關注司機健康情况，去年已成立專家小組，檢討駕駛執照持有人的體格證明機制，研究是否有調整空間。

以往60歲被視為退休年齡，現今很多年逾60歲的人，依然活力充沛，有人為生計繼續工作，亦有人擔心退休後生活無聊，寧可繼續上班，不少專家傾向將年齡介乎65至74歲的長者，列為「少老」，75歲以上才被視為高齡人士。在香港，鼓勵「少老」就業亦是近年大方向，至於高齡人士就業，則必須視乎相關工種性質，以及當事人身心健康狀况。道路安全事關人命，職業司機需要時刻留意路面狀况，長時間駕車亦容易勞累，公眾關注高齡長者是否適合當職業司機，實不難理解。

香港現時的做法，是規定70歲或以上司機必須出示由註冊醫生簽發的體格證明文件，才能續領1年或3年駕駛執照，然而一再有高齡職業司機捲入車禍意外，難免令人關注現有體檢把關機制，標準會否太過寬鬆，執行會否流於形式化，各方都是馬馬虎虎了事。職業司機的性質，跟一般駕駛者有別，當局應該加強體檢內容，另外亦可聽取醫學界意見，考慮為職業司機年齡上限劃界。

的士小巴司機老年化，背後有多重因素，除了整體人口老化，長者生計支援不足，全港職業司機不足和缺乏新血，亦是重要原因。本港職業司機短缺，問題存在已久，工時長兼缺乏發展空間，令年輕人不願入行。

不少發達經濟體都面對相近問題，新加坡便是靠輸入外籍司機應付人手荒。適度輸入外籍工人，已是難以迴避，不過的士及小巴司機需要經常跟乘客接觸，若有語言隔膜，容易發生誤會；香港鬧市人多擠迫，路面情况複雜，非本地司機亦未必能夠很快跟得上，乘客信心也可能會差一些。

近年政府建議引入「的士車隊管理制度」，部分司機將受僱於車隊，理論上可創造一些管理職位，或許有助吸引年輕人入行，消委會亦認同有關改革方向，但方案一日未見細節，始終未知是龍是蛇。

■ Glossary 生字 /

incline : to tend to think or behave in a particular way; to make sb do this

perfunctory : done as a duty or habit, without real interest, attention or feeling

sloppy : that shows a lack of care, thought or effort