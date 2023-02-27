Editorial : Tech Innovation Renews Educational Visions

ChatGPT is a type of artificial intelligence (AI). Based on massive amounts of data, it can learn and understand human languages, and thus communicate with users in a way similar to conversations between humans. From emails, video scripts and advertising copy, to translation pieces, computer codes and theses, ChatGPT even takes a range of writing tasks in response to questions put forward by users.

ChatGPT has attracted widespread attention around the world because some university students had handed in answers generated by the chatbot programme as homework. Even professors were unable to recognise that the work was not done by humans. This has immediately triggered polarised reactions. Some think that ChatGPT should be fully banned. Others argue that it is necessary to co-exist with robots. For now, there is no consensus.

Universities and research institutions have quickly declared their positions. What is beyond controversy is that ChatGPT cannot be the co-author of an academic paper. Some universities have stated that they do not accept answers provided by ChatGPT as the basis for assignments or theses. More universities consider unreferenced materials supplied by ChatGPT plagiarism.

In an email to all teachers and students last week, the University of Hong Kong said that because it is already the middle of the semester, there is little room for manoeuvre; its interim measure is to prohibit the use of ChatGPT or other AI-based tools in lessons or homework. At the same time, the university will launch a broad-based debate involving teachers and students to determine its long-term policy.

Ever since internet search engines provide information on everything, universities should not only deliver knowledge, or ask students to write standard answers in exams according to textbook information and their teachers' lecture contents. Such a traditional spoon-feeding model of education requires reforms. If ChatGPT easily gives model answers to exam questions, this only tells that the questions or tasks do not function in stimulating students to think and analyse with their heads, before offering their own stances and supporting arguments.

In their future jobs, students will work under the widespread use of AI. This situation is irreversible. Universities should start reworking their educational models. They ought to nurture students in critical and logical thinking, but not a mere understanding of knowledge, for this is the part AI can replace people in.

In Hong Kong, university managements are equipped with technical knowledge and an understanding of international academic practice. They should be able to find a proper solution to the plagiarism problem ChatGPT posed. Hong Kong faces changes to the big picture that will set the tone for this century, including a technological revolution and shifts in industrial structures, international relations and educational visions. How to adapt to, as well as embrace the challenges and opportunities brought about by these changes in the overall scene is a question deserving of deep consideration.

明報社評2023.02.27：科技革新顛覆傳統 倒逼教育理念創新

每一個科技革新都向人類提出靈魂拷問，而科技革新給所有產業帶來的變革，不會等待人類思考的結果，即以迅雷不及掩耳之勢席捲產業的生產模式，以至引發法律及倫理等問題的巨大挑戰。

ChatGPT是人工智能的一種，依據海量級的數據，能夠通過學習和理解人類的語言與使用者對話，做到像人類聊天般交流，甚至能按使用者提出的問題，完成撰寫郵件、視頻劇本、文案、翻譯、代碼、論文等任務。

ChatGPT引起全球廣泛關注，是有大學生用這個機械人對話程序生成的答案交作業，連教授也無法識別並非人類的作品，隨即引發立場迥異的反應，一方認為應該全面封禁，另一方則認為要與機械人共存，一時間莫衷一是。

各大學與研究機構迅速申明立場，毫無爭議的是，ChatGPT不能作為論文的聯名作者，一些大學聲明不能接受ChatGPT提供的答案作為提交作業或論文的依據，更多的大學則認為，ChatGPT提供的材料若沒有引述來源，將會被視為抄襲。

香港大學在上周發給全校師生的郵件中表示，鑑於目前在學期中間，變動空間不大，臨時措施是，禁止在課堂和作業上使用ChatGPT或人工智能輔助工具，同時，港大將開展師生廣泛參與的辯論，以決定大學的長遠對策。

自從互聯網搜尋器能夠提供包羅萬有的資料，大學再只顧傳授知識，要求學生按照教科書提供的資料，以及教師在課堂上講授的內容，在考試時給出標準答案，這套傳統的填鴨式教育模式就有改革的必要。若然考試的考題，ChatGPT能夠輕易提供標準答案，只能說明考題或者作業的功能，沒有刺激學生開動腦筋去思考、辨析，然後給出個人觀點與邏輯論據。

學生將來在職場，要在人工智能廣泛應用的環境下工作，是無法扭轉的局面。大學教育現時應該開始改變模式，培育學生思辨能力、邏輯思維方法，而不是簡單理解知識的內容，因為這個部分是可以被人工智能替代的。

香港的大學管理層，具備技術知識，又了解國際學界的慣例，相信能夠找出妥善解決ChatGPT引發的抄襲難題。香港面臨百年大局變革，包括技術革命、產業結構和國際格局變化，教育理念的轉變，如何能夠適應並且迎合大局變革帶來的挑戰與機遇，才是值得深刻思考的問題。

■ Glossary 生字 /

soul-searching : the careful examination of your thoughts and feelings, for example in order to reach the correct decision or solution to sth

plagiarism : the act of copying another person's ideas, words or work and pretending that they are your own; sth that has been copied this way

manoeuvre : to move or turn yourself or sth with skill or care