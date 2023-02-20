Editorial : Healthcare Reforms on the Mainland

Discovering "out of the blue" that their personal account has less money — and not just a little less — can outrage anyone. They may even question whether the Healthcare Security Fund has run out of money because of government overspending on pandemic control and if that has led to a cut in the individual insured amount in healthcare security.

The three-year watertight defence against the pandemic required everyone to take endless nucleic acid (PCR) tests. Together with all sorts of expenses, this indeed translated into an extra expenditure of hundreds of millions of Chinese yuan. Local governments had been paying these bills with the Healthcare Security Fund until May 2022, when the National Healthcare Security Administration stated that expenses incurred in pandemic prevention and control, such as those of nucleic acid (PCR) tests, must be shouldered by local governments and could no longer be covered by the Fund.

However, the reason that the Healthcare Security Fund is unable to balance its books is not the pandemic, but the population structure. An ageing population is characterised by a gradual increase in the proportion of retirees and a gradual decrease in the labour population. Similarly for the Healthcare Security Fund, the number of people making contributions has decreased, while those enjoying the healthcare protection have increased. This is precisely the problem the current healthcare reforms are trying to solve.

The operating details of the Healthcare Security Fund also have a great impact. Each participant has two accounts: a "personal" and a "collective account". The personal account covers expenditures on minor illnesses and medication, while the collective account pays for those of serious illnesses, hospital care, surgery, etc. Employees and their employers make contributions by a percentage of their wages, while retirees are exempt. The Healthcare Security Fund transfers the money to the personal and collective accounts of all participants.

As young people need not see the doctor very often, their personal accounts have accumulated a lot of money, while retirees see the doctor often but do not have enough money. The reforms proposed now are to reduce money transfers to personal accounts and increase transfers to collective accounts. Furthermore, it will allow more reimbursement purposes and higher reimbursement proportions from collective accounts, including outpatient clinic services and a broader range of hospital care and surgery uncovered before the reforms. Besides, a family will be able to pool the money in the collective accounts of all its members to serve as "family mutual aid", so the elderly can use the funds from the collective accounts of the young to pay for their medical expenses. The goal is to put the "idle funds" of personal accounts into more effective use to achieve "social mutual aid". Together with family mutual aid, it maximises the efficiency of the Fund.

Despite the official explanation that "there is more money" in collective accounts, the difference does not show in the account balance. The way and procedures to check it are complicated, leaving many "in the dark". The central government is at fault for designing the unclear and opaque healthcare fund account balance. It is also unacceptable for local governments to launch no publicity before implementing the healthcare reforms and offer ambiguous explanations upon complaints.

Reforms are not a one-off matter. The healthcare security reforms have not been done well in several provinces. It is hoped that a good job will be done in other provinces and for other future reforms. Otherwise, the government will find it difficult to implement other policies effectively.

明報社評2023.02.20：內地醫保改革本意好 粗暴推行引誤解抗議

武漢市出現數千人示威抗議，表達對醫療保障制度改革的不滿，有關部門才急急忙忙地推出很多解釋及說明，以緩解民眾的焦躁情緒。

任何人發現個人帳戶上的錢「突然」少了，而且降幅還不小，都有理由大動肝火。甚至質疑是否因為政府在防控疫情上花錢太多，醫保基金會「爆煲」，所以減少醫保個人帳戶的額度。

3年疫情嚴防死守，要求所有人不停做核酸檢測，以及其他各種開支，確實花了以億計的額外經費，而這筆帳地方政府一直從醫保基金支出，直到國家醫療保障局2022年5月發出聲明，核酸檢測等防控開支必須由地方政府負責，不能再從醫保基金開支。

然而，醫保基金入不敷支的根本原因不在於疫情，而是人口結構問題，老齡化的特徵就是退休人員的比例逐漸增多，勞動力人口逐漸減少，在醫保基金同樣出現供款人數減少、享受醫保人數增多。這恰恰就是這次醫保改革要解決的問題。

醫保基金的操作細節也有很大影響。每名參保人都有兩個戶口：「個人帳戶」和「統籌帳戶」，小病和購買藥品從個人帳戶支出，大病住院手術等從統籌帳戶支出。在職職工由個人和工作單位分別按工資的百分比供款，退休人士免供款，醫保基金則會劃款到所有參保人的個人帳戶和統籌帳戶。

由於年輕人少看病，個人帳戶累積很多錢沒花，退休人士則多看病但錢不夠。現在提出的改革是，減少劃款進個人帳戶，增加劃款到統籌帳戶，而從統籌帳戶支出的用途和報銷比例也增加，包括以前不包的門診，以及更大的住院和手術範圍，而且可以將一個家庭所有成員的統籌帳戶攏在一起，成為「家庭共濟」，老人可以用年輕人的統籌基金支付醫療費用。目標希望將個人帳戶的「閒置基金」用在更有效的地方，以達到「社會共濟」目的，連帶家庭共濟的作用，基金就可以使用效率最大化。

官方解釋的統籌帳戶「錢多了」，但增加多少則不會在帳戶餘額中顯示，去查的渠道和手續也十分繁複，導致絕大部分人「蒙在鼓裏」。醫保金帳戶餘額顯示不清晰、不透明，是中央政府設計的缺失，而推行醫療改革的地方政府，事前不宣傳，遇到投訴解釋模糊，實在不能接受。

改革不限於一時一事，醫保改革目前在幾個省份沒做好，希望以後的其他省份，以及在其他改革能夠做好，否則政府的其他政策也難以有效推行。

■ Glossary 生字 /

mitigate : to make sth less harmful, serious, etc.

restlessness : an inability to stay still or be happy where you are, because you are bored or need a change : happening or done only once, not as part of a regular series