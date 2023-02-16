Editorial : A New Budget For the Post-Pandemic Game

On the eve of budget day, discussion prevails among all sectors of society. In terms of sweeteners, many political parties advocate another universal distribution of consumption vouchers to promote post-pandemic recovery. But on a dissonant note, a few parties argue that fiscal policies should be tightened and propose tax hikes. Their views that the betting duty should be revised upwards, and the tobacco duty be increased by 100%, have generated a lot of discussion in society recently. Paul Chan predicted earlier that the fiscal deficit in year 2022/23 would exceed $100 billion, saying that "while it is essential to reduce expenditure, it is even more crucial for us to increase revenue". He also said that it was necessary to "spend within our means" in unfavourable circumstances; and as society was gradually returning to normal, some relief measures might need a few tweaks.

As the impact of the pandemic fades, Hong Kong and the mainland have fully returned to normal and reopened their borders. The financial situation of the SAR this year is expected to bid farewell to the extraordinary times under COVID. Although many external variables remain, local economic performance should be better than last year, and the government will no longer need to shoulder the heavy spending on pandemic control. There is no reason to assume that there will continue to be a huge fiscal deficit in the new financial year.

Over the last year the government's fiscal reserves shrank by more than 10%. While that was surely not a small percentage, a fiscal reserve level of $800 billion, which is equivalent to 12 months' worth of the government's expenditure, is still rather impressive. The government's finances are still sound. The situation last year was actually very special. Many scholars have also mentioned that because projects such as the Northern Metropolis and artificial islands will create immense economic value, bonds can be issued for these projects without necessarily consuming a large amount of financial reserves. It is a basic principle of financial management to spend as needed and save where possible. A government should not spend money recklessly and pursue policies without regard to cost-effectiveness. It must try to reduce the sky-high cost of various projects. However, the cost of living is rising, including everything from transport cost to electricity tariffs. The government should provide appropriate support for the public. There is no reason to greatly scale back relief measures for the people.

As the silver tsunami closes in, the government will only spend more on elderly care, healthcare, etc. Meanwhile, as the number of taxpayers declines, the relatively stable income tax revenue may too fall. The government's recurrent expenditure is on an irreversible rise. Should the tax structure remain reliant on the volatile land-related revenues, in a future economic downturn, financial instability will plague the government.

Promoting innovation and technology development and pressing ahead with the diversification of economic industries can gradually reduce the government's dependence on real estate income. However, this will be a long process. Expanding the tax base is a must, and there is hardly a "best time" to do so. It is time for the SAR government to muster its political will and take this issue seriously.

明報社評2023.02.16：疫後預算案開拓新局 關心眼前更要看長遠

政府下周三公布財政預算案，財政司長陳茂波早前提到要「開源節流」，公眾則關注有何「派糖」措施，以及會否再派消費券。

預算案公布在即，各界議論紛紛。派糖方面，多個政黨都主張全民再派消費券，促進疫後復蘇，但亦有個別政黨唱反調，認為應該收緊財政政策，並提出加稅主張，近日有關上調博彩稅、提高煙草稅100%等意見，都在社會引起不少討論。陳茂波早前預告，2022/23年度財赤料逾千億元，「節流是必須、開源更重要」，又說環境不好要「睇住荷包、睇餸食飯」，隨着社會逐步復常，部分紓緩措施可能要調整。

隨着疫情影響淡出、香港與內地都全面復常門戶重開，特區今年財政狀况，可望告別疫下非常時期，雖然外圍變數仍多，但本地經濟表現理應比去年理想，政府也毋須再為抗疫背負沉重開支，沒理由假設新年度續有巨額財赤。

政府財政儲備去年縮水超過一成，幅度誠然不小，但8000億元儲備水平，相當於政府12個月開支，仍是相當可觀，政府財政仍然穩健，去年情况其實很特殊，不少學者亦提到，北部都會區及人工島等項目創造巨大經濟價值，未來可以選擇發債，不一定要消耗大量財政儲備。應花則花應慳則慳是理財基本原則，政府不能有錢亂花、不問成本效益推動政策，必須設法壓縮各類天價工程開支，然而當下百物騰貴車費電費樣樣加，政府需要為市民提供適切支援，沒理由大削紓困濟民措施。

高齡海嘯逼近，政府未來在安老、醫療等方面的開支只會更多；與此同時，納稅人數目減少，相對穩定的薪俸稅收入亦有可能下降。政府恆常開支持續擴大趨勢難逆，如果稅收結構依然倚重大起大落的土地相關收入，未來一旦遇上經濟逆境，財政穩定會出問題。

促進創科發展，推動經濟產業多元化，可以令政府逐步減少依賴地產收入，然而這將是一個漫長過程，擴闊稅基不能不做，亦難言有「最好時機」，特區政府是時候拿出政治決心，認真處理這個問題。

■ Glossary 生字 /

dissonant : not in agreement

sound : in good condition; not damaged, hurt, etc.

muster : to find as much support, courage, etc. as you can