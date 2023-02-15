Editorial : Cable TV Opt-out Heats Things Up for Free TV

The meteoric rise of Cable's pay TV services in the 1990s was closely linked to the advent of the internet era. But as the IT revolution continued to evolve, it also ended up undermining the foundation of pay TV. High-speed internet connection has given birth to media streaming services, which are more popular than pay TV in terms of both programme choices or payment models. The immense popularity of smartphones has also changed the public's TV viewing habits. Looking around the globe, the shrinking of the pay TV business is the general trend. While Cable TV surrendering its licence spells the end of an era, it also marks a new page for domestic free TV competition.

Cable TV has been facing business difficulties in recent years. The fact that its parent company would rather surrender the licence six years early shows that the group perceives the operating conditions of Cable TV as unsustainable. i-Cable Communications has emphasised that its free TV business will not be affected. The "i-Cable News" brand will continue to be broadcast over multiple platforms free of charge. Its other businesses including broadband communications, telephone services and mobile communications will also continue to be run as usual.

In 1980, the launch of the Cable News Network (CNN) in the US started a revolution of 24-hour news channels. CNN soared to worldwide fame during the First Gulf War in 1991, and many followed suit in other parts of the world. In Hong Kong, Cable TV went on air in 1993 and became the first local television operator with a 24-hour news channel. The rise of the internet in the early 1990s also set the stage for Cable's pay TV business in Hong Kong. Its underground cables were not only installed to serve TV subscribers, but also to let the company compete for business opportunities in the internet service market.

Different from traditional free TV companies that had only two to three channels, Cable's pay TV services could provide a large number of channels for subscribers to choose from. When the service was first introduced to Hong Kong in the 1990s, it indeed dazzled. Many subscribed to pay TV because they wanted to watch football matches of the English Premier League, the Italian Serie A and so forth.

However, over the past ten years or so, the overall business environment of Cable's pay TV services has been fundamentally changed by the development of networking technology and the popularity of smartphones. Nowadays, one can watch a movie or a TV show on demand anytime using a smart TV installed with apps from content providers. Many pay TV viewers have been seized that way. The emergence of smartphones, multiplied with the development of social media and video sharing websites, has accelerated the outflow of pay TV audiences.

i-Cable Communications remarked yesterday (14 February) that the "increasingly fierce competition among the global paid TV content providers and pay TV operators" had exactly been one of the key factors. Cable TV's opt-out from the market will leave Hong Kong with only one pay TV service provider, while there are three commercial free TV companies. As the city's television industry enters a new era of intense competition, it will also face challenges from global paid content providers.

明報社評2023.02.15：收費電視萎縮成大勢 3間免費台競爭更熾

有線寬頻旗下有線電視獲政府批准，提前交還收費電視牌照，6月1日起終止收費服務，希望投放更多資源於免費頻道及多媒體服務。

有線收費電視1990年代異軍突起，與互聯網時代來臨息息相關，然而資訊科技革命不斷演化，結果又蠶食了收費電視的根基，高網速造就了媒體串流服務，無論節目選擇還是收費模式都更受歡迎；智能手機大行其道，也改變了公眾看電視的習慣。放眼世界，收費電視業務萎縮乃是大勢所趨，有線電視交還牌照，帶有一個時代終結的味道，同時亦為本地免費電視競爭揭開新一頁。

有線電視近年經營困難，母公司寧可提早6年交還牌照，說明集團認為有線電視營運狀况不可持續。有線寬頻強調，旗下免費電視業務不受影響，「有線新聞」品牌將以免費形式在跨平台繼續播放，其他業務包括寬頻通訊、電話服務和流動通訊等，也會如常繼續營運。

美國有線新聞網絡（CNN）1980年開台，掀起24小時新聞頻道革命，並於1991年第一次波斯灣戰爭期間廣為世人認識，各地紛紛仿效。在香港，有線電視1993年開台，成為本地首間開設24小時新聞頻道的電視台。互聯網1990年代初興起，也為有線收費電視在港立足，創造了商業條件，鋪設地底線路，不僅為了服務電視觀眾訂戶，更是爭逐網絡服務商機。

有別於傳統免費電視台只得2、3條頻道，有線收費電視可以提供大量頻道供訂戶選擇觀看，1990年代在港面世時，的確令人眼前一亮，不少人都因為想看英超意甲等球賽，成為收費電視訂戶。

然而過去十多年，有線收費電視的整體經營環境，因為網絡技術的發展，以及智能手機的普及，出現了根本變化。現在的智能電視，只要安裝了內容供應商的應用程式，就可隨時點播想看的電影電視節目，大舉搶走收費電視觀眾；智能手機的出現，結合了社交媒體及影片分享網站發展，令收費電視觀眾流失得更快。

有線寬頻昨天交代，「環球付費內容提供者及收費電視經營者競爭日益激烈」，正是其中一個關鍵影響因素。隨着有線電視退出市場，本港只餘1間收費電視台，免費商業電視台則有3間。本港電視業將進入激烈競爭新時期，還要面對環球付費內容提供者的挑戰。

■Glossary

生字

meteoric : achieving success very quickly

follow suit : to act or behave in the way that sb else has just done

opt-out : the act of choosing not to be involved in an agreement