Editorial : A Smart Government for a Smart Hong Kong

Hong Kong has discussed the construction of a smart city for at least a decade, but the actual development has been slow. Smart government is an integral part of a smart city. In 2017 and 2020, the SAR government published the "Hong Kong Smart City Blueprint" and its "2.0" version respectively. One of the key focuses is to build a smart government. However, the reality is that the SAR government is still in the construction stage of the "e-government" infrastructure.

When governments like Shenzhen's have begun using big data to improve urban management, using artificial intelligence systems to regulate traffic and becoming advanced smart governments, the SAR government is still occupied with promoting the digitisation of printed documents. It has switched to asking people to fill in forms and submit information on the internet, to send emails or electronic files rather than hard copies or faxes. Still, data and services are often not interlinked between departments. Some lawmakers have pointed out that, for example, licence applications are complicated for small- and medium-sized enterprises. To start a business, one needs to apply for licences from different departments and enter the information repeatedly. The designs of their webpages are not standardised, bringing inconvenience to users.

Yesterday (13 February) the Hospital Authority (HA) announced that electronic medical certificates (electronic sick notes) will be introduced on the 6th of next month. The measure has a wide-ranging and far-reaching impact, with the HA describing it as an important step in the development of "smart hospitals".

However, taking note from the three-year pandemic fight, for sure some of the elderly or citizens who do not have a good grasp of electronic technology will find the technical threshold too high, and be unable to use the electronic sick notes. The HA said that in the initial phase, it would continue to print sick notes on paper, and it had no timetable for fully replacing hard copies yet. This works as a stopgap, but promoting the electronic sick notes and teaching the public how to handle them are more important.

In late 2020 the government launched the "iAM Smart" one-stop digital services platform, allowing each citizen to use a single electronic identity authentication to log in and use more than 220 online services by government, public and private organisations. So far, it has 1.6 million registered users. Officials have repeatedly emphasised that the progress has been good. However, looking from another perspective, the registered users of "iAM Smart" account for only 20% of the Hong Kong population. It shows that the public is not yet accustomed to using government electronic services. Yet more effort needs to go into Hong Kong's smart government construction. In last year's budget, the government set aside $600 million to promote the digitalisation of government operations, including conducting a comprehensive e-government audit within three years to review the progress. The authorities should dawdle no more.

明報社評2023.02.14：智慧香港需智慧政府 服務電子化助民適應

政府推動「智慧城市」建設，各方各面都要加快文件電子化。「智慧城市」需要有「智慧政府」，做好基本的日常運作及服務電子化，才能談大數據及人工智能廣泛應用，另一方面亦要協助長者及一般市民適應轉變。

智慧城市建設，在港談了至少10多年，實際發展卻緩慢。智慧政府是智慧城市不可或缺一環。特區政府2017及2020年先後發表《香港智慧城市藍圖》及其「2.0」新版，重點之一正是建設智慧政府，然而現實是特區政府目前仍處於「電子政府」基礎建設階段。

當深圳等地政府已開始運用大數據改善城市管理、以人工智能系統調控交通，邁向進階智慧政府，特區政府還在忙於推進紙本文件電子化，改為網上填表格交資料，以電郵或電子檔案代替紙本傳真，跨部門數據和服務亦往往無法互通，有議員便舉例指出，現時中小企商戶申請牌照過程繁複，開業要向不同部門申請牌照，資料重複填寫，不同部門網頁設計不一，不方便用家。

醫管局昨天宣布，下月6日起推出電子醫生證明書（電子病假紙），是一項影響廣泛和深遠的措施，醫管局形容這是「智慧醫院」發展的重要一步。

然而觀乎抗疫3年經驗，必有部分不太掌握電子科技的長者或市民，覺得技術門檻太高，不懂使用。醫管局表示，電子病假紙推行初期，會繼續印發紙本病假紙，暫時亦無全面取代紙本病假紙的時間表，這當然可以是權宜之計，但更重要是大力宣傳教導公眾如何處理電子病假紙。

政府2020年底推出「智方便」一站式個人化數碼服務平台，方便市民可以用單一電子身分認證，登入及使用逾220項政府和公私營機構的網上服務，迄今約有160萬登記用戶，官員一再強調進展良好，然而換另一角度看，「智方便」登記用戶僅佔全港人口兩成，反映公眾尚未普遍習慣使用政府電子化服務，香港智慧政府建設還得再加把勁。去年財政預算案，政府預留6億元推動政府運作數碼化，包括3年內進行一次全面電子政府審計，檢視進度，當局不應再歎慢板。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

occupied : busy

stopgap : sth that you use or do for a short time while you are looking for sth better

dawdle : to take a long time to do sth or go somewhere