Editorial : Common Talent Pool of the Greater Bay Area

Within the short span of a month, from the categories for graduates of the world's top 100 universities with at least, as well as less than three years' work experience, there were 6,245 applications. There have been quite a few murmurs about the lack of success from Category A that requires an annual salary of $2.5 million or above. This is stricter than Singapore, Hong Kong's competitor. But in fact, there have been 470 applicants approved for this category, and 169 of them have an annual salary of $5 million or above. Deducing from these figures, the government's goal of attracting 35,000 talented people within a year should not be difficult to achieve.

However, a plan announced by the central government just now seems to have caught the Hong Kong government off guard. The more "favourable" conditions the central government offers include 5-year, 3-year and 1-year travel endorsements to six types of talent in different industries, which allow unlimited trips between the Greater Bay Area and Hong Kong. This measure is more in line with actual needs, since outstanding experts in the legal, medical, health, cultural, educational and scientific research sectors who are already in employment in the Greater Bay Area need convenience in travelling so that they can visit Hong Kong to attend international conferences, contact customers, etc. More often, they need to attend face-to-face problem-solving sessions for cooperation projects with other industry players. There are also companies headquartered in the Guangdong Province or Hong Kong requiring employees from different departments to attend meetings and so on.

In this newspaper's editorial on 29 August last year, we proposed that people with Guangzhou and Shenzhen household registrations and work experience in innovation and technology be allowed free access to Hong Kong to seek employment with innovation and technology enterprises. The SAR government can grant them work visas. During their work in Hong Kong, they can freely travel between the mainland and Hong Kong as well as between Hong Kong and foreign countries, thus becoming genuine citizens of the Greater Bay Area. This way, not only will Hong Kong's talent pool be enriched, but it will also be extended to the Greater Bay Area.

Parts of this proposal are in line with the measure that the central government has just proposed. The difference is that it encourages innovation and technology talent from Shenzhen and Guangzhou to come to Hong Kong for employment.

Hong Kong is already part of the Greater Bay Area. Three years under the pandemic came with a three-year hiatus in the construction of the Greater Bay Area. The central government has taken the initiative in announcing the endorsement plan for Greater Bay Area talent to travel to and from Hong Kong. It heralds the restart of the Greater Bay Area construction. Exchanging talent and building a joint talent pool will only be part of the process. The SAR government should comprehensively review its array of policies to find barriers to the flow of various elements in the Greater Bay Area, thus paving the way for the restart of the Greater Bay Area construction.

■/ Glossary 生字 /

catch (sb) off guard : to surprise sb by doing sth that they are not ready to deal with

hiatus : a pause in activity when nothing happens

herald (sth) : to be a sign that sth is going to happen