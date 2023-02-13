Editorial : Green Transport for Clean Air

Last year there was a total of 401 hours of low visibility, which was significantly lower than the peak of 1570 hours in 2004. In other words, people could see more blue skies last year. Furthermore, as reported by roadside monitoring stations, a total of 27 days were classified as high-risk for health in general last year, a significant drop from 100 in 2014. The EPD says that over the past ten years, various air pollutant indicators in Hong Kong have fallen in general. Among them, nitrogen dioxide, suspended particulates and sulphur dioxide concentration levels have fallen between 43% and 62%.

Air pollution has troubled Hong Kong for decades. In the 1970s and 1980s, factories and power plants were the main culprits. In the 1990s, vehicle exhaust began to become the main source of air pollution. At the beginning of this century, China became the "factory of the world". The manufacturing industry in the Pearl River Delta was booming, its factories belching out billows of thick smoke. Every now and then, Hong Kong was shrouded in smog. Over the past ten years or so, however, the overall air quality in both Hong Kong and the Pearl River Delta has improved significantly.

On the one hand, the Guangdong and Hong Kong authorities have adopted a series of emission reduction measures and strengthened cooperation on improving regional air quality. On the other hand, the mainland's economy has been upgraded and transformed. The central government emphasises the development of a green economy. The Guangdong province has shifted towards developing service industries and high technology, while the proportion of low technology and highly polluting manufacturing industries has declined.

Yet, two things should be noted: first, the effect of the pandemic, and second, the consistently high ozone level. Ozone pollution, or photochemical pollution, is caused by volatile organic pollutants and nitrogen oxides which cars and factories emit. The SAR government should work more closely with Guangdong, Shenzhen and Macao authorities to tackle ozone pollution, and also subdue local vehicle exhaust emissions.

The Hong Kong government has been speaking about promoting electric vehicles for over a decade. However, it feels as if there has been all talk but little action. Currently, there are less than 50,000 electric vehicles in Hong Kong, accounting for only about 5% of all cars. In contrast, Shenzhen added more than 220,000 new energy vehicles just last year. The city has also fully switched to electric buses.

Hong Kong has yet to promulgate laws to regulate hydrogen energy. As a result, Hong Kong's first hydrogen bus introduced by Citybus is yet to be of use. However, Guangdong's hydrogen energy industry develops so rapidly that it is now in a leading position in China. It is indeed necessary for Hong Kong to speed up the development of "green transport" to catch up with other cities in the Greater Bay Area.

Last year's Policy Address proposed that about 700 electric buses and 3,000 electric taxis be deployed by the end of 2027. This is a step in the right direction, but the pace is still too slow. The authorities must be more ambitious.

■Glossary

生字

culprit : sb or sth responsible for causing a problem

belch : to send out large amounts of smoke, flames, etc.; to come out of sth in large amounts

shroud : to cover or hide sth (in darkness, clouds, cloth, etc.)