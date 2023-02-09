Editorial : Independent Review of Pandemic Handling

In the case, the sexagenarian woman had chronic illnesses and lived with her youngest daughter. In late 2020, the fourth wave of the pandemic broke out in Hong Kong. Diagnosed with COVID on 8 December, her youngest daughter was sent away for quarantine the next day. The mother was listed as a close contact. The Department of Health believed she was able to take care of herself. She also had no symptoms, so it notified her to quarantine at home before she could be sent to a quarantine centre.

Two days later, when her youngest daughter called, the mother noted that she was not feeling well, had a runny nose, headache and other symptoms. Still, Department of Health officers had yet to contact her. On the third day, her daughter called her again, but no one answered. The next day, firemen broke into her home and found her dead on the bed.

The woman was an elderly person with diabetes and coronary heart disease. As vaccines were unavailable back then, it was in fact extremely dangerous for her to contract COVID. No matter whether she had symptoms or not, she should have been sent to hospital first. Her youngest daughter also told the court that she had notified the Department of Health of her mother's chronic illnesses on the first day of her quarantine. Back then, the Department of Health replied that it would send its staff to follow up. However, as revealed at the hearing, over the three days between the woman being identified as a close contact and her being found dead at home, the Department of Health did not follow up on her case. It did not even have her saliva sample taken, and it was not until her autopsy that she was confirmed to have contracted COVID.

The expert witness mentioned that back then, Hong Kong had had three ways to treat COVID patients, including using remdesivir. Had the woman been sent to hospital on or before the morning of 11 December (the day of her death as determined by a medical examiner), the hospital could have treated her COVID complications. In other words, the woman's death was totally avoidable.

During the peak of the fifth wave of the pandemic last year, many COVID-stricken elderly people had waited idly at home without any support, before dying from the lack of timely treatment. Coroner's inquests help families understand the whys and wherefores of the deaths of their loved ones and piece together the truth. The jury can come up with some suggestions for the authorities to think about. However, making suggestions about certain cases is different from comprehensively reviewing the success and failure of the anti-epidemic campaign, which sums up the lesson.

Cases of COVID patients not being saved in time and dying at home, similar to that of the sexagenarian woman, occurred repeatedly throughout the pandemic. This demonstrates the lack of primary medical care and neighbourhood support in Hong Kong. Only by reviewing the overall situation is it possible to have a broader and deeper understanding. Furthermore, during the pandemic government departments repeatedly misjudged the situation and underestimated the problem, often claiming that there was enough manpower as well as sufficient equipment, the established practice was effective and so on. It turned out the government was at the end of its wits and in over its head. Does this show that government departments were not prepared for "black swan" events and did not plan well for the worst? An independent review of the pandemic fight is exactly what is needed to uncover these deeper problems. The authorities should not shy away from it.

明報社評2023.02.09：死因研訊還家屬公道 查找不足須獨立檢討

疫情早期，一名六旬婦人被列為密切接觸者，獨留住所遲遲未獲送往檢疫中心，3天後發現倒斃家中，驗屍證實確診，死因聆訊顯示，婦人之死絕非不可避免，當局處理明顯存在缺失。

案中六旬婦人有長期病患，與幼女同住。2020年底，香港爆發第四波疫情，事主幼女12月8日確診，翌日送往隔離，事主則被列為密切接觸者，衛生署認為事主有自理能力，亦無病徵，通知她獨自居家檢疫，等待送往檢疫中心。

幼女兩天後致電母親，事主透露感到不適，出現流鼻水、頭痛等病徵，惟衛生署人員仍未有聯絡她。第三天，幼女再度致電母親，無人接聽，翌日消防破門入屋察看，發現事主倒斃牀上。

事主是長者，有糖尿病及冠心病，無針可打下感染新冠，其實非常危險，不管有沒有病徵，都應該先送入院。事主幼女庭上亦稱，她在隔離首天已通知衛生署母親有長期病，當時署方回覆會派員跟進，惟案情顯示，事主由列為密切接觸者，到3天後發現倒斃家中，衛生署遲遲未有跟進，連派人收集事主唾液樣本亦欠奉，要到驗屍才知確診。

專家證人提到，當時香港有3種治療新冠病人方法，包括使用瑞德西韋等，若事主於12月11日（即法醫評估死亡當日）的早上或之前送院，醫院能治療其新冠肺炎併發症。換言之，婦人之死完全有機會避免。

去年第五波疫情高峰期，染疫長者在家呆等缺乏支援，未獲及時救治而死，為數不少。死因研訊有助家屬了解親人離世始末，還原過程真相，陪審團亦可以給出一些建議，供當局參考，惟針對個別案件建言，跟全面檢討抗疫得失、總結經驗教訓，乃是兩回事。

類似六旬婦染疫在家失救死亡的個案，疫情期間一再出現，反映本港基層醫療、鄰里支援多有不足，唯有放眼全局檢討，才能看得更遠更深；另外，疫情期間，政府部門一再錯判形勢低估問題，未出事前常稱人手足夠、設備充足、做法行之有效，云云，結果卻是左支右絀，「倒瀉籮蟹」，背後是否反映不同部門對「黑天鵝」缺乏防備，沒有多做最壞打算？獨立檢討抗疫，正正有助找出這類更深層的問題，當局不應迴避。

■ Glossary 生字 /

autopsy : an official examination of a dead body by a doctor to discover the cause of death

sexagenarian : (of a person) between 60 and 69 years old

idly : without any particular reason, purpose or effort; doing nothing