Editorial : Inadequate Explanation for Light Public Housing

The government has selected eight sites to build LPH, generating much discussion among different sectors of society. The cost and chosen locations have become the centre of controversy. At $26.4 billion, many view the LPH scheme too costly. Some of the units will be located in remote parts of the New Territories, leading to worries about their occupancy rates after completion. As for the LPH project in Kai Tak, the location is convenient for transport, but it has drawn opposition from thousands of local residents, citing potential traffic overload and departure from the area's original core business district (CBD) plan, etc.

In opposing LPH for its high cost and the remoteness of some units, it concerns the grounds of a public policy. In contrast, the essence of the controversy over the Kai Tak site is actually the opposition from vested interests. The so-called issues about transport facilities within the district and commercial land development are not convincing.

The low residential density originally planned for the Kai Tak development area was outright luxury. The authorities noted that the current utilisation rate of Kai Tak MTR station during peak hours is only 50%. Even if the area has 25,000 more residents, they are unlikely to overwhelm the station. As for commercial land development, counting projects under construction or approved, the commercial floor area in Kowloon East measures around four million square metres — around the same level as the CBD in Central — let alone the many commercial lands in the area that have not been up for sale yet. In fact, it is not LPH or traditional public housing projects that might affect the future CBD position of Kai Tak, but the Northern Metropolis and the Kau Yi Chau Artificial Islands projects.

To overcome resistance of vested interests, political will matters the most. To win support for a public policy, the most important thing is to be open, honest and transparent, to face criticisms squarely and present compelling reasons. However, in the face of public scepticism about the cost of LPH, government officials have been mincing their words for days, resorting to political correctness and the moral high ground, and avoiding the issue.

In a reasonable public policy, the cost must be part of the equation. If $26.4 billion is needed to build 30,000 units of LPH, the man in the street can find out that the cost of each unit will be $880,000. Not only will it be much higher than transitional housing's cost of around $500,000, but it will even exceed the cost of traditional public housing by over $100,000.

Sitting on a fiscal reserve of $700 billion, no doubt the SAR government can do a lot of things. However, it should not casually say "the government believes it can support the project financially" and act generously at the expense of taxpayers. Unable to justify the cost of LPH, government officials have resorted to the "Lion Rock spirit of mutual help", appealing to emotion rather than rationality. Similarly, asking lawmakers and different sectors of society to put themselves "into the shoes" of households living in subdivided housing, which is tantamount to moral hijacking, is also a dangerous way to advance a public policy. With policies, the prerequisite of "pressing ahead with what is correct" is justification. A responsible government should not use lame arguments and perverted logic to try to advance a half-baked plan.

明報社評2023.02.07：簡約公屋底氣不足 官員護航閃爍其辭

立法會工務小組明天審議簡約公屋首批項目，政府高官連日為計劃護航。

政府選定8幅地興建簡約公屋，社會各界議論紛紛，造價及選址成為爭議焦點。坊間不少意見認為，簡約公屋計劃斥資264億元，成本高昂；部分新界選址偏遠，令人擔心落成後的入住率；啟德簡約公屋項目，選址雖然方便「就腳」，卻遭區內數以千計居民以交通負荷、偏離原有核心商業區規劃等理由反對。

簡約公屋成本高昂及部分選址偏遠問題，爭論點在於公共政策的合理性。相比之下，啟德選址爭議的本質，其實是既得利益反對，所謂區內交通配套及商業用地發展問題，理據並不強。

啟德發展區原先規劃，居住密度之低，本身就是超奢侈，當局提到，目前啟德港鐵站最繁忙時段使用量只有50%，即使區內多2.5萬名居民，也不見得無法負荷；商業用地發展方面，連同正興建或已獲批項目，九龍東約有400萬平方米商業樓面面積，與中環核心商業區相若，何况區內還有多幅商業用地未推出，真正有可能影響未來啟德「核心商業區」定位的，不是簡約公屋或傳統公屋項目，而是北部都會區及交椅洲人工島計劃。

克服既得利益阻力，最重要是政治決心；公共政策爭取支持，最重要是開誠布公，直面質疑，說之以理，然而面對外界關於簡約公屋成本的質疑，政府官員連日來的說法，依然是閃爍其辭，一味訴諸政治正確和道德高地，迴避問題。

合理的公共政策，不能不計成本。264億元興建3萬伙簡約公屋，一般人都會得出每個單位成本投入要88萬元，不僅遠高於過渡房屋的50多萬元，甚至比傳統公屋成本還要貴逾10萬元。

特區政府坐擁7000億元財政儲備，可以做的事情固然不少，但不能一句「政府認為財政上負擔得起」，就隨便慷納稅人之慨。簡約公屋成本問題，官員無法自圓其說，就拿「獅子山下同舟共濟」做文章，訴諸感性而非理性，叫議員及社會各界對劏房戶「將心比心」，形同道德綁架，以這種手法推動公共政策，同樣相當危險。施政「擇善固執」，大前提是理據必須充分；強詞奪理，勉強為之，實非一個負責任政府應有之舉。

■ Glossary 生字 /

squarely : if you face something squarely, you face it directly, without trying to avoid it

equation : the set of different facts, ideas, or people that all affect a situation and must be considered together

the man in the street : an average or ordinary person