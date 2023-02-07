Editorial : The Chinese Balloon Saga

The balloon from China, which travelled 13,000 kilometres across the ocean, did not attract much attention when first arriving in Alaska. It was not until the balloon flew over Montana, which coincided with the eve of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's first visit to Beijing, did it "suddenly" land in the spotlight. Putting aside whether the balloon has spied on the secrets of missile silos, the US has accused China of "dispatching" a flying object to intrude US airspace.

However, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said that it would investigate the matter at first, before stating that the balloon was a civilian one that had entered the US by mistake due to force majeure. In a rare gesture, it also expressed "regret". US Department of Defence officials stated that the balloon would not pose threats to the US military or to public safety. Based on this evaluation, President Joe Biden decided not to shoot down the balloon, drawing criticism immediately from opposition lawmakers. The White House explained that it did not want falling debris to bring risks to residents, saying that it was the responsible thing to do for the US people.

However, after the stray balloon crossed the entire North America, a flurry of military operations followed. The military dispatched a number of military planes, which spiralled several times in the sky before firing an air-to-air missile to shoot down the balloon. Over the sea, warships and coast guards were on alert. Frogmen were salvaging the debris, and planes were grounded in several airports for three hours. Major TV stations covered the entire affair live, and there were endless loops of the videos in the media. The authorities in concern noted that fragments from the fallen balloon would be sent to Washington for analysis, and urged residents not to pick them up as souvenirs.

While all US media call it a "spy balloon", the US Department of Defence spokesperson still phrased it as a "high-altitude surveillance balloon" on 2 February, also disclosing that such balloons had been spotted many times (later confirmed to be three times) during Donald Trump's presidency. The US military initially dealt with it in a normal manner, possibly because of their belief that balloons are not efficient for espionage. Furthermore, China had more than 500 satellites in orbit last year. Though this is a small number compared with the US's 2,800, they are enough for China to "see" every corner of the world. As for whether the balloon had devices for gathering military intelligence, the military's suggestion to Biden was that the risk of debris from shooting it down weighed greater than the likelihood of the balloon detecting military secrets. This was why the initial advice was against shooting the balloon down.

It remains to be seen whether the US's use of force to resolve the "balloon saga" was due to domestic political pressure or the US government's changing approach towards China. The Chinese government has called on both sides to stay composed and communicate in a timely manner to avoid misjudgment in the face of an accidental situation in the US. Chinese netizens should also exercise restraint and make no negligent comment that adds fuel to the fire. From ping-pong diplomacy to the balloon saga, Sino-US relations have seen ups and downs over the past half-century, but they have not reached the brink of a free fall.

明報社評2023.02.06：導彈轟氣球騷一場 中美博弈揭新一頁

中國氣球進入美國領空遭導彈擊落的國際大秀暫時落幕。

來自中國的一個氣球，漂洋過海13,000公里，初到阿拉斯加時沒有引起關注，直到蒙大拿州上空，恰逢美國國務卿布林肯即將啟程首訪北京，「突然」成為萬眾矚目，是否窺探了導彈發射井的機密先不說，美國指控中國「派遣」飛行物入侵美國領空。

不過，中國外交部初而表示要調查，後來聲明這是民用氣球，而且是因不可抗力因素才誤闖美國，並罕有地表示「遺憾」。美國國防部官員表示，該氣球不會對美國的軍事及人身帶來威脅，總統拜登據此決定，不擊落氣球，隨即引起反對黨議員責難。白宮的解釋是，不希望跌落碎片為居民帶來風險，這是對國民負責任的做法云云。

然而，這枚流浪氣球橫跨整個北美洲後又遭大動干戈，軍方出動多架軍機，先在上空盤旋數圈，然後發射空對空導彈擊落氣球，海面上有戰艦和海岸巡邏隊戒備，還有蛙人打撈碎片，數個機場禁飛3個小時，各大電視台全程直播，視頻反覆播放，有關當局表示跌落的氣球碎片將被送到華盛頓分析，並呼籲居民不要撿走碎片做紀念品。

美國傳媒一致使用「間諜氣球」，但美國國防部發言人2月2日還在用高空監測氣球（high-altitude surveillance balloon），並且透露，在特朗普總統任期內曾經多次發現過這類氣球（後來證實是3次）。美國軍方最初尋常處理，可能是認為，用氣球窺探情報效率不高，况且中國去年在軌衛星有500多顆，相對於美國2800顆可仍是小巫見大巫，但已經足夠「看到」全球每一個角落。至於這個氣球是否有刺探軍事情報裝置，軍方給拜登的建議是，擊落碎片風險大於氣球可能探測到軍事機密的可能，所以初時建議不予打擊。

這次美國採取武力手段解決「氣球風波」，究竟是出於國內政治壓力還是美國政府對華關係轉向，尚待觀察。中國政府則呼籲美方面對意外情况，雙方要保持定力，及時溝通，避免誤判。而中國的網民也應該克制，不要隨意發表火上澆油的言論。中美關係近半個世紀，從乒乓球到氣球，雖有起伏，但還不至於達到崩盤邊緣。

■ Glossary 生字 /

force majeure : unexpected events, e.g. a war, that prevent someone from doing what they had officially planned or agreed to do

flurry : an occasion when there is a lot of activity, interest, excitement, etc. within a short period of time

ground : to prevent an aircraft from taking off