Editorial : Hong Kong Tourism Starts Anew

Hong Kong is now in the post-pandemic era. The official revocation of the quarantine orders early [last] week was an important milestone on Hong Kong's path to normality. For tourists visiting Hong Kong, it means that they do not have to worry about quarantine disrupting their itineraries after catching COVID. Chief Executive John Lee recently said that shortly, more ports with the mainland would be opened, while the requirement for negative nucleic acid (PCR) test results and travel quotas would be abolished. He was also considering cancelling the few remaining anti-epidemic restrictions for overseas arrivals, such as vaccination and rapid antigen tests before boarding. As the full reopening of Hong Kong's borders is in sight, it is time for the city to rachet up its effort to poach talent and attract tourists. Yesterday (2 February) the government launched a large-scale publicity campaign called "Hello Hong Kong" with great fanfare. Apart from an update on the Top Talent Pass Scheme, it talked about ways to promote Hong Kong to the outside world, such as hosting a number of major events this year and the Chief Executive leading a delegation to the mainland and overseas to tell a good story of Hong Kong. Of all its initiatives, giving away 500,000 air tickets to attract tourists to Hong Kong has come under the spotlight.

When the pandemic broke out three years ago, the aviation industry in Hong Kong went into deep freeze. The government purchased 500,000 tickets with expiry dates from local airlines as an emergency measure to support the cash flow of the airlines, and to pave the way for promoting Hong Kong after the pandemic. Now these air tickets are being put to good use. According to the authorities, most of the air tickets will be handed out in stages by the airlines through their overseas offices in lucky draws, buy-one-get-one-free promotions, etc. over the next six months. Travellers from Asia, including Southeast Asia, mainland China, Japan and South Korea, will account for 75% of the tickets. Since some people will bring along relatives and friends to Hong Kong, the plan is expected to bring more than 1.5 million inbound tourists to the city, accounting for more than 10% of the passenger flow over the next six months. In addition, the authorities have set aside 80,000 air tickets for Hong Kong people to travel abroad this summer, so as to avoid favouring foreign tourists only. It can be said that everyone will be satisfied.

Before the pandemic, the tourism industry was one of the four pillars of Hong Kong's economy. Over the past six months, Hong Kong's social distancing measures have been gradually relaxed, and domestic consumption expenditure has resumed growth. However, the economy is estimated to have shrunk by 3.5% over the whole year. This year, Hong Kong needs to promote economic growth. No doubt the greater the influx of money, the better. Hosting major events, handing out air tickets and providing discounts will certainly attract tourists. Hong Kong's aviation industry has not yet recovered, and its transport capacity needs to be gradually increased. It is a reasonable strategy to focus on short-haul passengers from East Asia in the first stage of the tourism boost. Of course, the current internal and external environments Hong Kong faces are very different from before 2019. Geopolitical struggles and the fact that Hong Kong has undergone profound changes over the past few years mean that moving on from the pandemic, the tourism industry must adapt to the new situation and embark on a new path.

明報社評2023.02.03：旅業重啟改前非 撥亂反正開新路

香港復常，除了爭人才，更要吸旅客，特區政府展開對外大型宣傳活動，向世界各地旅客派發50萬張機票。

香港步入後抗疫時代，本周初隔離令正式撤銷，是復常路上重要里程碑，對訪港旅客而言，這意味他們毋須擔心「中招」後須檢疫隔離，影響行程。行政長官李家超日前表示，短期內將開放更多與內地通關的口岸、取消核酸陰性證明要求及人數上限，並會考慮取消海外來港僅餘的一些防疫限制，諸如疫苗接種要求及登機快測等。香港全面恢復正常通關在望，現在就要加把勁爭人才、吸旅客。昨天政府大張旗鼓，展開名為「你好，香港」的大型宣傳活動，除了交代高端人才通行證計劃進展，也談及如何對外推銷香港，包括今年主辦多項盛事，以及由特首率團到內地及海外說好香港故事等，當中又以派50萬張機票吸引旅客來港，最受注目。

3年前疫情爆發，本港航空業陷入冰河時期，當局向本地航空公司購入50萬張有期限機票，作為支援航空公司現金周轉的應急措施，同時亦為疫後推廣香港作準備。現在這批機票終於派上用場，當局表示，大部分機票將由航空公司通過其海外辦事處，以大抽獎、買一送一等方式，於未來半年分階段送贈，亞洲區旅客將佔75%，東南亞、內地、日韓統統有份，考慮到部分人會攜同親友一起來港，預期計劃可為香港帶來150萬以上入境旅客，佔未來半年客流量逾一成。另外，當局亦會預留8萬張機票，今夏送予港人外遊，避免獨厚外地旅客，算是皆大歡喜。

旅遊業是疫前香港經濟四大支柱之一，過去半年，香港社交距離措施逐步鬆綁，內部消費開支恢復增長，惟預計全年經濟仍要萎縮3.5%。今年香港要拼經濟促增長，外來「活水」當然愈多愈好，辦盛事、派機票、贈優惠，對吸引旅客必有作用。本港航空業元氣未復，運力有待逐步提升，先將催谷旅業重點放在東亞短途客，亦屬合理策略。當然，現時香港面對的內外環境，跟2019年之前很不一樣，地緣政治角力，加上這幾年香港經歷了深刻變化，旅遊業疫後再出發，必須適應新形勢、走新路。

■Glossary

生字

ratchet up (sth) : to increase, or make sth increase, repeatedly and by small amounts

fanfare : a large amount of activity and discussion on television, in newspapers, etc. to celebrate sb/sth

set aside : to save or keep money or time for a particular purpose