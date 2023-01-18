Editorial : New Liaison Office Director

As announced by the State Council the other day, Zheng Yanxiong, 59, was appointed to replace Luo, 68. On assuming his post yesterday, Zheng described the appointment as a regular succession. He also promised to better convey the central government's care for Hong Kong, relay the views of Hong Kong residents, support the governance of the Chief Executive and the SAR government in accordance with the law, promote connections between Hong Kong and the mainland and between all sectors of society.

Zheng came to Hong Kong in July 2020 to serve as director of the central government's Office for Safeguarding National Security in the city. This time around, the central government's appointment highlights that Hong Kong's safeguarding of national security is still a top priority. At the same time, that the director of the Liaison Office is someone with close connections to Hong Kong is, to a certain extent, a return to the previous tradition. Yesterday Zheng also mentioned specifically that he had worked in Guangdong for a long time and fully felt the development and changes of Hong Kong. As a Liaison Office director fluent in Cantonese, Zheng may find it easier to persuade all walks of life in Hong Kong that he and they 'speak the same language' when communicating with them in the future.

Since the Handover, all Liaison Office directors — from Jiang Enzhu, the first director, to Gao Siren, Peng Qinghua, Zhang Xiaoming, and Wang Zhimin — have had close links with Hong Kong and worked on issues related to Hong Kong before taking the job. Luo Huining, who took office in 2020, was an exception. He took the helm of the Liaison Office at the retirement age of 65 to deal with the aftermath of the anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong. It was the central government's extraordinary arrangement for extraordinary times.

With the Hong Kong National Security Law implemented and the electoral system revised, Hong Kong's political situation has changed fundamentally over the past three years. It can be said that the context of Luo's arrival is the central government's intention to "stop violence and curb chaos", and "turn chaos into order" in the city during his tenure. Now that Hong Kong has entered a new era of turning "order into prosperity", it is natural that some of the "extraordinary arrangements" do not continue after Luo's departure.

Luo was in charge of the Liaison Office for 3 years, but government circles say he seldom interacted with local political and business leaders. His most memorable public appearance was a visit to people living in subdivided housing. It remains to be seen how Zheng's style will differ from his predecessor's. When it comes to turning Hong Kong's "order into prosperity", the momentum of "prosperity" needs to be strengthened. At the same time, efforts must be made to consolidate the uniqueness and advantages of Hong Kong under "one country, two systems". As a central government agency in Hong Kong, the Liaison Office can be a bridge for communication, and should play an important role.

明報社評2023.01.17：中聯辦換人開新章 「由治及興」角色調整

中央駐港國安公署原署長鄭雁雄接替駱惠寧，出任中聯辦主任，昨天正式履新。歷任中聯辦主任一般跟香港有較多淵源，駱惠寧3年前空降，可說是異數，反映中央認為須派重量級要員來港「止暴制亂」、重構「頂層建築」，現在香港邁向「由治及興」，中聯辦角色料將更趨向功能性。

國務院日前宣布，任命59歲的鄭雁雄接替68歲的駱惠寧。鄭雁雄昨天履新，形容今次屬正常新老交替，承諾會更好傳達中央對港關心、反映香港居民心聲、支持特首和特區政府依法施政、促進本港與內地連繫，以及連繫社會各界。

鄭雁雄2020年7月來港出任中央駐港國安公署署長。中央這次任命，突顯香港維護國家安全，仍是重中之重，與此同時，中聯辦主任由跟香港有密切關係的人士出任，某程度也是回復了之前的傳統。鄭雁雄昨天亦特別提到，自己長期在廣東工作，充分感受到香港發展變化；作為通曉粵語的中聯辦主任，鄭雁雄日後與香港各界溝通接觸，相信也較易收到「同聲同氣」效果。

回歸以來，由首任中聯辦主任姜恩柱，到高祀仁、彭清華、張曉明及王志民，全都與香港有密切關係，早於上任前已參與涉港工作，2020年走馬上任的駱惠寧，實為異例。當年他以年屆65歲的退休之齡，接掌中聯辦，處理反修例風暴後香港局面，乃是中央應對非常時期的非常安排。

隨着《港區國安法》實施以及選舉制度修改，香港政治形勢這3年間出現了根本變化，若說駱惠寧來港背景，是中央要「止暴制亂」、任內香港實現「由亂入治」，到現在香港已進入中央所說的「由治及興」新時期，駱惠寧卸任後，一些「非常安排」不再延續，亦屬自然。

駱惠寧出掌中聯辦3年，根據官場說法，駱惠寧較少跟本地政商界打交道，他予人印象最深的一次公開活動，是落區探訪劏房戶。鄭雁雄接任後，行事作風跟前任有何不同，有待觀之。香港「由治及興」，需要增強「興」的動能，同時亦要致力鞏固一國兩制下香港的獨特性和優勢，中聯辦作為中央駐港機構，具有溝通橋樑作用，應該扮演重要角色。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

parachute : to send a manager, politician, etc. to a new place that they have no previous connection with

speak the same language : to be able to communicate easily with another person because you share similar opinions and experience

take the helm : to take charge of an organisation, project, etc.