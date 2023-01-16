Editorial : First Step to Return to Normal

For the first time since the full relaxation of anti-epidemic restrictions, the NHC announced the other day that infections in the new pandemic wave had already peaked. The number of outpatients with a fever, the infection rate and the severity rate all showed downward trends. The healthcare system did not implode from the pandemic's spread in rural areas either, which had been the biggest worry.

That the pandemic has passed its peak means that large numbers of people have been infected and are recovering to various degrees. Data released by many cities clearly shows that their infection rates have reached 60% to 80%. These figures are based on questionnaire and survey results, as well as the infection rates of outpatients with a fever, of patients visiting the A&E and of patients visiting general outpatient clinics. They should be relatively consistent with the actual situation.

In judging whether normality has returned, figures such as the footfall on the streets and the revenues generated by the eat-in services of the catering industry are indicators. Since the Spring Festival travel rush is under way, a relatively simple figure to observe is the number of travellers. On the 14th of this month, the eighth day into this year's Spring Festival travel rush, the number of sea, land and air journeys was 42.26 million, rising by 57% over the same period last year. Still, the number was 45% lower than that in 2019, when the pandemic had yet to happen.

Combining the two sets of figures, i.e. the numbers of infections and journeys, it illustrates that a considerable number of people are still affected by one or more of the following factors: they do not dare to travel, they are unable to, or they do not want to. If the pandemic situation is still severe and the virus is spreading everywhere, no one dares to travel. If many people are infected or have not recovered, they are not able to travel. As for those who do not want to travel, there are even more factors, including financial constraints and worries about reinfection. However, market weakness might be a stronger factor.

There are no other reasons for being on the move during the Spring Festival rush than reuniting with families back home and travelling. Many people have not been home for a long time during the pandemic, and civil servants were not allowed to leave the cities where they work for two years. The first day of the Lunar New Year is about a week away, and for workers, the holidays have not officially started. Judging from the hotel reservation rates in some popular tourist destinations, tourism is projected to return to normal. As for how many people are still afraid to travel or unable to because of viral infection concerns, further analysis is needed.

To return to normal, in addition to removing obstacles so that those who dare not and cannot travel can do so without health risks, the government has a responsibility to create conditions for travellers who do not want to travel to get moving and do business, travel and shop freely. This way, travel can be a driving force for economic development. The government should be more proactive in this regard. In terms of the number of travellers, it should try to bring about a return to normality as soon as possible. In terms of governance and regulation, it should adapt to the post-pandemic new normal.

明報社評2023.01.16：復常路邁出第一步 促進措施須更積極

國家衛健委公布最新數據，疫情感染高峰已經安然渡過，並且已經向世界衛生組織分享數據，全面復常的一些國內和國際障礙已經排除，但障礙消減只是邁向復常的第一步。

國家衛健委在全面放開防疫措施後，日前首次公布，新一波疫情的感染高峰已經過去，發熱門診就診人數，感染率和重症率等都呈下降趨勢，最令人擔心的農村疫情，也沒有出現醫療系統「爆煲」的情况。

疫情高峰已過，即是說大量人群已經感染過並處於不同程度的康復狀態，不少城市公布數據，表明感染率達到六成至八成多不等，這些數據是根據問卷調查結果，以及發熱門診、急症室和一般門診應診人數的感染率推算出來，應該比較符合實際情况。

衡量是否已經復常，從市面上的穿梭人流、餐飲業堂食營業額等等數據可以說明，值此春運期間，比較簡單的觀察點是出行人數。14日是今年春運進入第八天，海陸空出行人次4226萬，比去年同期增加57%，但比疫情前的2019年仍然下降45%。

結合感染人數與出行人次兩組數字，能夠說明，仍然有相當一部分人可能是由於「不敢去、不能去、不想去」的任何一個或者多個因素。如果疫情仍然十分嚴峻，病毒四處瀰漫，誰也不敢出行；如果很多人感染或者仍然沒有康復，他們也不能出行；而不想去的因素就更多，包括經濟能力不足、憂慮再次受到感染，而市場疲軟的因素可能更大。

春運期間的出行原因不外乎是回家團聚和旅遊，很多人在疫情期間長時間沒有回家，公務員則兩年不能離開工作城市，現在距離春節正日還有一周左右，上班族還沒有正式放假，從一些旅遊熱點的酒店訂房率看，旅遊復常可期。至於有多少是仍然因為感染病毒困擾而不敢去和不能去，則有待進一步分析。

復常除了掃除障礙，令那些不敢去和不能去的人，都能夠健康出遊，政府的責任，是創造條件，令那些不想去的旅客都動起來，自由自在去攬生意、旅遊購物，使出行成為促進經濟發展的動力，政府在這方面應該更加主動積極，從旅客數字上盡早做到復常，在管理和規管上，能適應疫後的新形態。

■ Glossary 生字 /

implode : (of an organisation, a system, etc.) to fail suddenly and completely

footfall : the number of people who visit a shop or shopping area — used in business

on the move : travelling from place to place