Editorial : Restrictions on China Arrivals Discriminatory

Since early last month, the mainland has cancelled first the stringent lockdown and control measures, then the quarantine requirement for arrivals—both stemming from the "dynamic zero" policy—and the pandemic has spread rapidly. Despite the belief of many international health experts that the probability of a more deadly new coronavirus variant is not high, the US State Department claimed in the middle of last month that the world might be entangled with potential new virus variants emerging out of the uncontrolled pandemic in China, while questioning China's lack of transparency about its pandemic information.

After lifting the cordons, the mainland has adopted an overly narrow definition of COVID deaths. As a result, the official death figures are criticised for not being a good source of reference. But for the lack of data on virus spread, in all fairness, many countries have also ceased to compile rigorous statistics since they considered COVID-19 an endemic disease. Given the vast territory of the mainland and its withdrawal of large-scale nucleic acid (PCR) testing, it is difficult to come up with an accurate number of infections. Experts from China emphasised that the virus was being monitored continuously, and claimed that the existing virus strains on the mainland had long been seen in various parts of the world. They include XBB.1.5, which is spreading rapidly in Europe and the US recently.

South Korea's measures targeting travellers from China have escalated repeatedly over the past two weeks. In addition to proof of negative test results for boarding planes, all travellers from China are also required to conduct nucleic acid (PCR) tests on arrival, while China flights are only allowed to land on Incheon Airport, etc. The suspension of the visa issuance for short-term visits to South Korea after New Year's Day until the end of this month is the most disgruntling. The South Korean government says that a high proportion of arrivals from China has tested positive, and insists that the measures have a "scientific basis". The truth is that the said proportion has dropped from more than 20% to 4% within a week, not to mention that South Korea no longer adopts a lockdown policy. The landing restrictions and the suspension of short-term visa issuance are serious discriminatory measures that hinder exchanges between the two places. Like South Korea, Japan also targets mainland Chinese travellers by requiring proof of negative test results and landing tests, as well as setting landing restrictions (flights are only allowed to land on four airports). It is unreasonable for Japan and South Korea to impose these entry restrictions, and offensive of them to ask Chinese travellers to wear identification cards. China's suspending issuing visas as a countermeasure is understandable.

After reports that China had stopped issuing the visas, South Korea immediately expanded on Tuesday (10 January) its landing restrictions to Hong Kong and Macao flights, and banned Hong Kong and Macao travellers from transferring in Incheon Airport. It is clearly an unfriendly move of dragging Hong Kong into the matter. Hongkongers' love of travelling to Japan and South Korea has brought significant financial benefits to the two countries. Earlier, Japan extended its landing restrictions to Hong Kong flights. The SAR government immediately raised the issue with Japan, and eventually Japan gradually withdrew the relevant measures. Facing South Korea's unreasonable actions this time, the SAR government must fight our corner and urge South Korea to withdraw as soon as possible a decision that harms others but does not benefit itself.

明報社評2023.01.12：日韓入境限制帶歧視 中方提反制合理合度

中國與日韓起紛爭，國家移民管理局即日起暫停簽發韓日公民來華口岸簽證，過境免簽政策亦叫停。

上月初以來，內地先後取消「動態清零」政策下的嚴厲封控措施，以及入境人士檢疫隔離規定，疫情迅速傳播。儘管不少國際衛生專家認為，新冠病毒再現更致命新變種的概率已然不高，惟美國國務院上月中聲稱中國疫情失控可能產生新病毒變種連累全球，質疑中方疫情資訊不透明。

內地解封後採取過於狹窄的染疫死亡定義，令官方死亡數字缺乏參考價值，惹人非議；至於缺乏疫情傳播數據，平情而論，很多國家將新冠疫情當成風土病後，都不再嚴格統計；內地幅員廣大，放棄大規模核酸檢測後，也很難提供一個精確染疫數字。中方專家強調有持續監測病毒，目前內地出現的病毒株，早見於世界各地，當中包括近期在歐美迅速傳播的XBB.1.5。

韓國針對中國旅客的措施，過去兩周一再升級，除了登機陰性證明，還有一律落地核酸檢測、中國航班只准着陸仁川機場等，當中又以元旦後暫停發放赴韓短期簽證至本月底，最令人側目。韓方指中國抵境旅客陽性率高，堅持措施「有科學根據」，現實是相關陽性率在一周內已由兩成多跌至4%，更何况韓國早已不行封控政策，針對中國實施限降令及停發短期簽證，屬於嚴重歧視措施、阻礙兩地交往。日本方面，除了陰性證明，跟韓國一樣，同樣針對中國大陸旅客，要求落地檢測，以及設下航班降落限制（只限4個機場）。日韓入境限制不合理，要中國旅客掛識別牌的做法令人反感，中方停發簽證反制，實不難理解。

韓方本周二在中方停辦簽證消息傳出後，馬上公布限降令擴至港澳航班，又禁止港澳旅客在仁川機場轉機，將香港拖落水，明顯是不友善之舉。港人愛赴日韓旅遊，兩國因此進帳不少，早前日本將限降令擴至香港航班，特區政府即時交涉，最終日方逐步撤回相關措施。面對韓方今次不合理做法，特區政府必須據理力爭，促請韓方盡快撤去這項損人不利己的決定。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

entangle : to involve sb in a difficult or complicated situation

disgruntle : to make ill-humoured or discontented

fight (sb's) corner : to defend sb's position against other people