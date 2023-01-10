Editorial : Strengthen Barrier Against Severe Cases

Since the onset of winter, the pandemic in Hong Kong has escalated. The number of daily infections once rose to 25,000. Although the figure has recently dropped back to around 10,000, the numbers of new severe cases and deaths still hover at a high level. On average, about 50 patients die every day, obviously a higher number than that of early last month, when around 20 people died every day as daily infections rose above 10,000 again. Data shows that new severe cases account for 0.4% of newly reported positive cases over the past week, an increase from 0.25% four weeks ago. During the same period, the case fatality rate has also jumped. The HA has recently announced that nearly 5,000 COVID patients have been hospitalised in public hospitals. 92 of them need a ventilator to breathe, 219 are in critical condition, and 56 are receiving intensive treatment. All of these figures are the highest since the fifth wave of the pandemic peaked at the beginning of last year.

Since early last month, social distancing measures — except mask rules — have been lifted one after another in Hong Kong. The number of infections will inevitably increase. With the Vaccine Pass scheme and the restrictions for red and yellow code holders now cancelled, some citizens who have not been fully vaccinated can now enter restaurants, and their social activities have increased. If they become infected, their risk of severe illness or hospitalisation will too inevitably be higher. However, there are also signs that the significant rise in the numbers of local severe cases and deaths in recent weeks is also related to the decline in the antibody levels of some vaccinated citizens. Government expert advisor David Hui says the HA's analysis of recent hospitalisation and death cases reveals that patients in many severe and death cases have already received a third dose. Many of them were vaccinated early last year, i.e. more than half a year ago.

Macao announced a few days ago that infected people with mild symptoms can go to work as usual. It is believed that sooner or later, Hong Kong will also allow patients with mild or no symptoms to work with their masks on instead of going into quarantine. COVID-19 becoming endemic means that citizens need to be responsible for their personal health, and the most effective way to prevent severe illness or death is to get vaccinated. With the withdrawal of the Vaccine Pass scheme, the government has no more tool to beef up the vaccination rate. Whether to get vaccinated or not is completely a personal choice. What the authorities can do is step up their publicity and educational campaigns and call on the public to get the booster shots in a timely manner. The elderly and high-risk groups, in particular, need to be targeted in the explanation of the importance of boosters. Given the fact that the effect of current COVID-19 vaccines does not last very long, the authorities may arrange for outreach teams to go to nursing homes, etc. every several months or half a year to vaccinate the elderly and those in need, thus ensuring that they are sufficiently protected.

明報社評2023.01.10：防重症屏障須鞏固 補針宣傳有待加強

本港復常步伐，過去一個月顯著加快，防疫措施大舉放寬下，近期新增重症及死亡數字亦明顯趨多，醫管局分析發現，當中不少個案都已打足3針，鑑於接種疫苗所產生的抗體，會隨着時間過去而下降，當局有必要加強宣傳，提醒長者及有需要人士適時補針，從而鞏固本港防重症屏障。

本港疫情入冬後升溫，單日感染數字，一度升至2.5萬宗水平，雖然有關數字近期回落至萬多宗，但新增重症及死亡人數仍在高位徘徊，平均每天約有半百染疫者死亡，比起上月初感染人數再度破萬後，平均每天約20人死亡，明顯高出一截。資料顯示，新重症佔新呈報陽性個案比率，過去一周為0.4%，較4周前的0.25%有所上升；同期病死率亦上升。醫管局日前公布有近5000名新冠患者在公院留醫，其中92人須用呼吸機協助呼吸，219人情况危殆，56人正接受深切治療，各項數字皆是去年初第五波疫情高峰期過後最高。

上月初以來，本港社交距離措施陸續撤去，只餘口罩令，感染人數必然上升；隨着疫苗通行證及紅黃碼限制取消，部分仍未完成接種的市民，可以重新進出食肆，社會活動增加，他們一旦染疫，住院重症風險亦必然較高，不過亦有迹象顯示，近周本地重症死亡數字顯著上升，亦與部分已打針市民抗體水平下降有關。政府專家顧問許樹昌表示，醫管局分析近期住院及死亡個案，發現不少重症及死亡個案均有打第三針，當中很多都是去年初接種，距今超過半年。

澳門日前已宣布，症狀不重的感染者可如常返工，相信本港早晚亦會容許輕症或無病徵者毋須隔離，佩戴口罩上班。新冠風土病化，意味市民需要為個人健康負責，防止重症死亡，最有效方法就是打針。隨着疫苗通行證撤去，政府已無谷針工具，打針與否完全是個人選擇，當局可以做的事，是加強宣傳教育，呼籲市民適時打加強劑，尤其是針對長者及高危群體，解釋「補針」的重要。鑑於目前新冠疫苗不太長效，當局可以每隔數月至半年，安排外展隊到院舍等地方，為長者及有需要人士打針，確保他們得到充足保護。

■ Glossary 生字 /

onset : the beginning of sth, especially sth unpleasant

endemic : regularly found in a particular place or among a particular group of people and difficult to get rid of

beef up : to make something bigger, better, more interesting, etc.