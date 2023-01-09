Editorial : Smooth Border-Crossing On Day One

Two factors have determined the generally smooth border reopening at land, sea and air ports: careful planning and adequate manpower. Before the reopening, the SAR government had made clear explanations of the procedures and requirements for crossing the border and had given the public repeated reminders. Ceaseless media coverage had almost made such information common knowledge, so much so that there were few omissions in the various documents prepared by travellers. Furthermore, additional staff were deployed at Hong Kong ports to check documents in advance, while at mainland ports there were staff providing assistance for travellers in queues. Owing to these, there was no major mishap. In terms of manpower arrangement, a smooth operation should be taken for granted when a sufficient number of staff handled travellers at only half of the service capacity.

Hong Kong travellers entering mainland ports are required to produce completed customs QR codes after entry and customs checks. Many travellers had not known it was possible to fill in the forms in advance, and they spent much time doing so at the site with their phones. The elderly, who were less familiar with electronic technology, encountered even more difficulties. This procedure was not mentioned in detail when the SAR government announced the border reopening procedures. Once again, it proves that the reopening of borders is a matter for both Guangdong and Hong Kong. No matter how well-prepared one side is, it is impossible to have "the best of both worlds". Before the border reopening, there was no joint press conference by the Guangdong and Hong Kong governments. The announcements of the Guangdong provincial government were not reported in Hong Kong. It was inevitable that travellers knew only part of the requirements.

When it comes to entry, departure and customs procedures, Guangdong and Hong Kong have different systems and require separate inspections. However, a nucleic acid (PCR) test result within 48 hours is a common requirement, and repeated checks should be avoided. In other words, the authorities on either the arrival or departure side can handle the checks. The duplication of checks on both sides is a waste of time and will lengthen the time travellers need to cross the border. Currently the queues are not long, and the impact is not obvious yet. At the peak period of border-crossing, however, the impact of the repeated checks will be evident. This should be reviewed and improved as soon as possible.

The Lunar New Year is two weeks away. As the Spring Festival approaches, the number of travellers will increase significantly. Another test is the capacity of the transportation service, but this should not be a problem. For the cross-border bus service, it still takes time to step up the inspection of buses that have been left idle for so long, and enough qualified drivers need to be recruited and returned to their posts. This way, the capacity can be increased. As for the high-speed rail link, which has the largest carrying capacity, all that is needed is a few more days to test the trains, signals etc, and it can be put into service.

It is worth reminding the SAR government that the full reopening of the borders is only a means of returning to normality. The ultimate goal is to sweep away obstacles to free movement between Hong Kong and the mainland. Border reopening can stimulate economic development; it is a definite objective result. However, the SAR government should also aim for integration within the Greater Bay Area and use border reopening as an opportunity to introduce a greater number of more proactive moves.

明報社評2023.01.09：通關首天暢順考驗過關 藉通關主動融合大灣區

香港與內地首階段免檢疫通關昨日第一天實施，運作大致暢順是不爭事實，但由於過關人數只及配額上限的一半，真正的考驗並未到來。

海陸空通關能做到大致暢順，取決於事前周詳部署與人手安排充足兩個因素，事前特區政府對過關手續要求清晰解說，反覆提醒市民，傳媒不斷報道，幾乎做到街知巷聞，旅客準備各種文件甚少出現遺漏，加上在香港關口有額外工作人員提前檢查，內地關口有工作人員給排隊旅客提供協助，所以沒有大甩漏。而人手安排方面，以充足的工作人員應付只有容量一半的旅客，做到大致暢順理當如此。

香港旅客進入內地關口，通過入境和海關檢查後，需要出示經填報的海關碼，很多旅客由於事前不知道可以提前填寫，在現場用手機填報需時，特別是不諳電子科技的老人，麻煩更多。這道手續，是特區政府在宣布通關各項程序時沒有詳細介紹的，再一次印證，通關是粵港雙方的事情，任何一方單方面準備充分，也不可能做到「兩全其美」，通關前沒有粵港政府聯合記者會，廣東省政府的宣布，香港也沒有報道，旅客只知其一，不知其二，在所難免。

出入境及海關手續，粵港兩地有不同制度，需要各自檢查，但48小時核酸是統一要求，應該做到避免重複檢查，即出境或者入境一方負責檢查即可，兩地重複檢查，費時失事，延長旅客通關時間，現在人龍不長，影響還不明顯，進入過關高峰期，重複檢查影響就會突顯，這個應該及早檢討改善。

而今距離過年還有兩個星期，臨近春節，旅客人數會大量增加，另一個考驗是運輸能力，但這應該不是問題，直通巴士還需要時間加緊檢驗閒置多時的巴士，招聘足夠合資格的司機重返崗位，就可以增加運力；最大承載量的高鐵，也只需要多幾天時間測試機車和信號等，便可以投入服務。

值得提醒特區政府的是，全面通關只是復常的手段，終極目標是掃除香港與內地自由流通的障礙，通關能夠刺激經濟發展是必然的客觀效果，但特區政府應該謀求大灣區融合，藉通關推出更多更主動的招數。

■ Glossary 生字 /

common knowledge : sth that everyone knows, especially in a particular community or group

the best of both worlds : the benefits of two or more completely different situations that you can enjoy at the same time

proactive : controlling a situation by making things happen rather than waiting for things to happen and then reacting to them