Editorial : Preparations for Border Reopening

With crossings between Hong Kong and the mainland obstructed by the pandemic, many citizens have been longing for the borders between the two regions to reopen. Nearly three years on, it is happening on Sunday at long last. Following the State Council's announcement yesterday (5 January) to resume processing endorsements for mainland residents to visit Hong Kong, starting from Sunday people from Hong Kong will be able to enter the mainland without quarantine as long as they hold proof of negative nucleic acid (PCR) test results taken within 48 hours. On the same day, the SAR government also announced the first-phase arrangements for border reopening. A total of seven ports will be opened, and they can be roughly divided into two categories. The first is ports that can control the number of travellers according to their own capacities through the mechanism of ticketing. They include the airport, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB), the Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Terminal, and the China Ferry Terminal. While a quota will be set on cross-boundary private cars using the HZMB, there will not be a quota arrangement for the rest. The other category is land border crossings, including Shenzhen Bay, Man Kam To and Lok Ma Chau. Daily quotas will be set for all three of them, and people will need to make online bookings for the date and time of crossing the border.

According to the government, the total number of people travelling northward or southward at the three land border crossings per day will be capped at 50,000 for each direction. As for people travelling by sea, air and bridge, the daily one-way travel is estimated at 10,000 people; it will be around 20,000 for both ways. These figures make up a total of 120,000. Some lawmakers had estimated that the flow of people in the early stage of border reopening might be restricted to the level of about 50,000 each way per day. Now 60,000 Hong Kong people will be able to travel northward every day, more than what had been originally expected. Furthermore, to ensure a "smooth return" so that travellers do not need to worry about being stranded due to the quota, the authorities have decided that neither Hong Kong residents on the mainland returning to Hong Kong nor mainlanders in Hong Kong returning to the mainland will count towards the 50,000 daily quota, should they use the land border crossings. This means that a few days into the first phase of border reopening, it is highly likely that the size of passenger traffic between the two regions in a single day will exceed 120,000.

Of course, compared to the 600,000-plus cross-boundary passenger trips per day before the pandemic, over 100,000 people crossing the border now is nothing special. Still, the government needs to prepare well to ensure that the likes of border and transportation facilities can cope with crowds of people unseen for so long. The authorities have emphasised that the Customs and Excise Department, the Immigration Department, the Transport Department, the Police and the MTRC have recently sent hundreds of people for cross-departmental drills on site for border reopening. However, some specific operational problems and chaos might not emerge until "D-Day", and they must not be taken lightly. For example, unlike the pre-pandemic past, the MTR East Rail Line has switched to 9-carriage trains, reducing its passenger load. As the borders between the two regions reopen, a total of 70,000 people will enter and exit Hong Kong through the Lok Ma Chau port every day. The impact on the load of the East Rail Line during peak hours is something the authorities have to follow up on. As for cross-border bus services, which have been halted for a long time, whether they will be put out of joint during the early stage of border reopening, thus causing inconvenience to travellers, also needs to be eyed.

明報社評2023.01.06：過關名額僧多粥少 亂象易生務須提防

香港與內地本月8日起首階段通關，單日北上及南下名額各有大約6萬個。

香港內地往來受疫情阻隔，不少市民望穿秋水，等待兩地通關，時隔近3年，周日終有着落。隨着國務院昨天宣布恢復辦理內地居民赴港簽注，周日起從香港入境的人士，只須持有48小時核酸陰性證明，即可免檢疫入境，特區政府同日亦公布首階段通關安排，合共開放7個口岸，大致可分為兩類，一類是可以通過售票機制，按本身運載能力控制人流數量的口岸，包括機場、港珠澳大橋、港澳碼頭，以及中港碼頭，當中除了港珠澳大橋會對自駕過關設限外，其餘皆不設名額安排；另一類是陸路口岸，包括深圳灣、文錦渡和落馬洲，三者均設每日名額限制，市民需要網上預約過關日子及時段。

根據政府說法，3個陸路口岸每日北上及南下合計人數，上限均為5萬，至於經海空及大橋往來者，每日單向約有1萬人，雙向就是2萬人，所有數字合起來，就是12萬人。之前有議員估計，通關初期人流或會控制在每日單向5萬人左右的水平，現在每天可以有6萬港人北上，比原先預期更多。另外，當局為了確保民眾「回程順利」，毋須擔心受制於過關名額被迫滯留，無論內地港人回港，還是在港內地人返回內地，若循陸路口岸過關，都不會計入每日5萬名額之中。這意味首階段通關數天之後，單日兩地人流規模，大有可能不止於12萬人。

當然，比起疫前一天超過60萬人次過關，現在不過是10多萬人過關，其實也算不上什麼，然而政府仍須作好準備，確保關口及交通配套等足以應付久違的過關人潮。當局強調海關、入境處、運輸署、警方及港鐵等近日派出數百人，為通關而跨部門實地演練，然而一些具體運作問題和亂象，可能要到「實戰」時才會浮現出來，不能掉以輕心。舉例說，有別於疫前，港鐵東鐵線已轉用9卡車，載客量比之前有所減少，隨着兩地通關，每日合計將有7萬人經落馬洲關口出入境，對東鐵線繁忙時間負荷有多少影響，當局有責任跟進；跨境巴士服務停頓多時，通關初期會否「倒瀉籮蟹」，對過關人士造成不便，同樣需要留意。

■Glossary

生字

obstruct : to prevent sb/sth from doing sth or making progress

stranded : unable to leave somewhere because of a problem such as not having any transport or money

out of joint : not working or behaving in the normal way