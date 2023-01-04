Editorial：Be Prepared for Border Reopening and Bottlenecks

Hong Kong's anti-epidemic measures have been relaxed significantly in recent months, and its borders are virtually fully open to the outside world. As the mainland fully reopens its borders to the world starting from 8 January (Sunday) and cancels the system requiring inbound travellers to undergo quarantine at centralised isolation facilities, it follows naturally that Hong Kong will also reopen its borders with the mainland. Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki recently stated that the "Co-ordination Group on Resumption of Normal Travel" was drawing up a proposal and was in close liaison with the central government and the related departments in Guangdong and Shenzhen to strive for the implementation of the first phase of border reopening on Sunday at the earliest. Some ports that have been closed for a long time will resume operations. Hong Kong's high-speed rail link, which has been suspended for nearly three years, will also gradually resume its services. According to the authorities, at the initial stage, an "appropriate quota" will be set for travellers moving between Hong Kong and the mainland. Some lawmakers have estimated that during the first phase of border reopening, the daily number of people flowing across the border will be controlled at around 40,000 to 50,000, which is equivalent to about 10% of the passenger traffic before the pandemic.

Hong Kong's proposal of reopening its borders with the mainland needs to be examined and approved by the central government. Details such as how many quotas for travellers there will be at the beginning, how many high-speed trains will run in one day and which land ports will resume operations first cannot be confirmed until the SAR government announces them. Now that Sunday is only four days away, whether the authorities have completed their preparations or not inevitably attracts concern.

In the past month, most of the anti-epidemic measures in Hong Kong have been axed one after another, and the pandemic has also worsened significantly. Experts in Hong Kong predict that the pandemic in the mainland will very likely peak only during the Lunar New Year. After normal cross-border travel between Hong Kong and the mainland is resumed, the pandemic in the city will very likely become even worse. Public hospitals are currently facing a winter service surge, and the overall medical inpatient bed occupancy rate has reached 115%. The burden on Hong Kong's healthcare system may increase further after the borders are reopened. Recently, people have begun panic buying antipyretics. Aside from asking the drug suppliers to speed up production, the government must also try all means to pacify the public.

As the Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens will leave Hong Kong for the New Year, and many Hongkongers living abroad plan to return to the city to visit their families. There will be tens of thousands of outbound travellers around the time of the Spring Festival who need to undergo PCR tests within 48 hours before departure. The problem is that the scale of PCR testing services in Hong Kong has largely shrunk over a period of time. The possibility of bottlenecks occurring must not be underestimated.

明報社評 2023.01.04：通關在即做好準備 防檢測瓶頸礙出行

特區政府爭取周日實現與內地首階段通關，最快今天交代安排，每日配額多少，固然是焦點所在；相關配套準備是否已經做好，同樣叫人關注。香港與內地通關，本地疫情無可避免再升溫，當局需有周全預案，確保醫療系統有力負荷。農曆新年將至，本港出入境人潮將迎來近3年高峰。部分國家近期相繼要求來自香港的旅客，登機前提供核酸檢測陰性證明，至於香港內地通關初期，過關人士相信亦要持有陰性證明。本港核酸檢測需求可能大增，特區政府必須確保病毒檢測及化驗服務可以滿足需求，不會出現嚴重瓶頸。

香港防疫措施近月大舉放寬，已接近全面對外通關；隨着內地1月8日（周日）起全面對外開放、取消入境人士集中隔離檢疫制度，香港與內地通關亦水到渠成。政務司長陳國基日前表示，「通關事務協調組」正擬定方案，並與中央及粵深相關單位密切聯繫，力爭最快周日落實首階段通關，部分關閉多時的口岸將恢復運作，停運近3年的香港高鐵，亦將逐步恢復服務。根據當局說法，通關初期會為往返內地和香港的旅客人數設定「合適配額」。有議員估計，首階段通關每日過關人流將控制在4萬至5萬左右，相當於疫前約一成。

香港與內地通關方案，需要得到中央審批及同意，初期有多少配額、一天有多少班高鐵往來、哪些陸路口岸將率先恢復運作，有待特區政府公布才能作實。現在距離周日只得4天，當局準備工作是否已經做好，難免惹人關注。

過去一個月，本港絕大部分防疫措施相繼解除，疫情亦顯著升溫。本港專家估計，內地疫情極大可能在農曆新年期間才達高峰，香港內地恢復通關後，本地疫情很可能進一步升溫。公立醫院正處於冬季服務高峰期，內科病牀整體住用率達115%。通關後，本港醫療負荷可能進一步增加。近日市面出現退燒藥搶購潮，政府除了促請供應商加快生產，亦要設法安撫公眾。

隨着春節臨近，不少市民會離港度歲，亦有很多海外港人打算回港探親，新春前後將有數以萬計離港人士，需要在出發前48小時做核酸檢測。問題是過去一段時間，本港核酸檢測服務規模已大幅縮減，出現瓶頸問題的可能，實不容低估。

/ Glossary生字 /

virtually：​almost or very nearly, so that any slight difference is not important

axe：to get rid of a service, system, etc. or to reduce the money spent on it by a large amount

antipyretic：​a drug used to reduce or prevent a high temperature