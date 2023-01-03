Editorial : Poverty Line Necessary for Poverty Alleviation

In early 2005, former Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa announced the establishment of the CoP. Members from different sectors studied the needs of the poor in various aspects such as finances, employment and education, and proposed specific measures and suggestions. The CoP was disbanded in 2007, before being re-established five years later by the then Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying. The commission has continued to this day.

How seriously a government treats the CoP is, to a certain extent, a reflection of how much importance the authorities attach to poverty alleviation. Over the past 10 years or so, the Gini coefficient, which reflects the disparity between the rich and the poor in Hong Kong, has been higher than that in many developed economies. In 2013, the CoP formulated the first official poverty line. People whose household income was lower than 50% of the median were defined as the "poor population". That was a major breakthrough in the government's poverty alleviation efforts. Since then, the CoP has compiled the Hong Kong Poverty Situation Report every year, which contains detailed analysis of data concerning the poor population, the poverty line and the poverty status of different cohorts. In the Policy Address published in October last year, it was proposed that the CoP should be restructured to achieve "targeted poverty alleviation". The Chief Secretary for Administration said that the current setting of the poverty line is methodologically flawed, such as the mere consideration of income but not assets. The public's attention was on what new ideas the government would come up with.

The government has recently announced members of the new-term CoP. The number of non-official members has been reduced from 20 to 18, of which there are ten serving as new blood, including members from the social welfare sector, business sector, economists and professionals. All of the four Legislative Council members originally sitting on the committee are out. This is the first time since the reinstatement of the CoP that there have been no representatives from the Legislative Council. The government has stressed that the principle of appointment is meritocracy, and considerations have included ability, expertise, enthusiasm, etc.

For poverty alleviation to succeed, it is necessary to have a solid grasp of the real situations and needs of the poor. For a long time, the CoP was composed of mainly professionals and high-level executives of non-governmental organisations. Professor Nelson Chow Wing-sun, a senior scholar and former member of the committee, once said that members of the committee needed to visit the communities frequently and that it would be better to bring in more individuals from grassroots organisations or those who had been working with the grassroots for a long time. However, judging from the composition of the new committee, there has not been much reform in this regard. Theoretically, directly elected members of the Legislative Council have had more opportunities to interact with the grassroots. Puzzlingly, the government would rather appoint two fewer non-official members than to include Legco members directly returned from geographical constituencies or from the labour and welfare sector. The authorities have the responsibility to give a reasonable explanation.

Poverty alleviation should not be a palliative measure or, even worse, a cosmetic exercise. The SAR government must formulate a long-term poverty alleviation strategy. A down-to-earth CoP will definitely help. The authorities should value the role of the CoP and must not let it degenerate into something purely ornamental.

明報社評2023.01.03：精準扶貧須訂貧窮線 莫讓扶貧會淪為花瓶

政府重組扶貧委員會，非官方委員「換血」逾半，職權範圍亦出現調整，「透過按年更新『貧窮線』分析監察貧窮情况」，不再納入其中。

2005年初，前特首董建華宣布成立扶貧委員會，由不同界別人士共同研究貧困人士在經濟、就業、教育等各方面需要，提出具體措施建議。扶貧會於2007年解散，5年後由時任特首梁振英重新設立，一直延續至今。

政府對扶貧會的重視程度，某程度亦折射了當局對扶貧工作有多重視。過去10多年，反映本港貧富懸殊情况的堅尼系數，比很多發達經濟體都要高。2013年，扶貧會制定首條官方貧窮線，將住戶收入中位數一半以下的人口，定為「貧窮人口」，是政府扶貧工作一次重大突破。此後，扶貧會每年都會編製貧窮報告，詳列貧窮人口、貧窮線及不同群組貧窮狀况的數據分析。去年10月，《施政報告》提出重組扶貧委員會，以達至「精準扶貧」，政務司長表示，現時劃定貧窮線的方法有漏洞，例如僅計算收入而不包括資產，外界關注當局有何新構思。

政府日前公布新一屆扶貧會成員，非官方委員由原先20人減為18人，當中10人屬「新血」，包括社福界、商界、經濟學者及專業人士，原委員中4名立法會議員全數出局。這是扶貧會重設以來，首次沒有議員代表，政府強調委任原則是用人唯才，考慮因素包括才幹、專長、熱誠等。

扶貧要到位，必須先切實了解窮人真實狀况及需要。扶貧會成員長期以專業人士及非政府組織高層行政人員為主，資深學者兼扶貧會前成員周永新曾表示，扶貧會成員需要多落區，最好可以加入更多基層組織人士，又或有相當長時間接觸基層的人，惟觀乎新一屆扶貧會組成，在這方面並無多大變革；立法會地區直選議員，理論上有較多機會接觸基層。政府寧可少委任兩名非官方委員，也不納入任何地區直選或勞福界立法會議員，令人感到奇怪，當局有責任作出合理解釋。

扶貧工作不能頭痛醫頭，更不能只做門面工夫。特區政府須制定長遠扶貧策略，一個「貼地」的扶貧會，絕對可以幫上忙，當局應重視扶貧會的作用，勿讓它淪為花瓶。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

cohort : a group of people who share a common feature or aspect of behaviour

reinstatement : the reinstatement of a law, facility, or practice is the act of causing it to exist again

grasp : a person's understanding of a subject or of difficult facts