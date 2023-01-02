Editorial : China's relationships with the US and Russia

On the 21st of last month, military planes of China and the US had an encounter at close quarters in the South China Sea. It was reported that the fighter jet of the People's Liberation Army and the US reconnaissance plane were only three metres apart at the closest. Afterwards, both sides accused each other of instigating the incident and endangering the other side's safe flight with dangerous manoeuvres. The US's regular dispatch of reconnaissance planes to the coast of China to spy on China's military deployment and its use of electronic signals to test the response of Chinese equipment are a regular affair. What varies is how often they are conducted and how close the planes are to China's airspace. The PLA has a responsibility to intercept US planes in accordance with established procedure. The difference lies in how to respond to the provocations of the US military. The risk of an unexpected escalation may occur at any time.

21 years ago, pilot Wang Wei lost his life in the South China Sea when intercepting a US reconnaissance plane. The incident plunged Sino-US relations into an unprecedented low. The September 11 attacks occurred in the same year. The US made combating terrorist groups a top diplomatic priority. Only then did Sino-US relations fully recover, with the US immediately giving up its obstruction of China joining the World Trade Organisation. While fortuity is not uncommon in history, the development of relations between the two countries will still be determined by inevitability.

Russia was very provocative last year. It invaded Ukraine but has got itself into messy warfare, triggering an energy and food crisis. As a result, the global economic downturn was exacerbated, with China also a victim. Russia has been sanctioned by the West and urgently needs to find a new way to maintain its economic stability. China is naturally its target. President Vladimir Putin sent Medvedev, his long-time ally, to China to announce two projects targeting China. One of them is about the launch of a gas field in the far east of Russia and increasing the supply of energy to China. This will guarantee greater stability of China's energy import. The other project is about investing huge sums of money in the development of the far east region in the hope that Chinese companies will participate. While in the past Russia had misgivings about China's "involvement" in its far east region, it is now actively inviting China to participate in the development with full sincerity. However, these projects might not appeal to Chinese companies.

Despite endless speculation about China and Russia joining hands to counter Europe and the US, China has repeatedly stated that it will not forge an alliance with Russia. Meanwhile, the suspicion of the West is only a pre-emptive warning. Of course, China will not offend Europe and the US just to curry favour with Russia. China's largest trading partners are ASEAN, the European Union and the US in descending order. Although China's purchase of energy from Russia has increased significantly, the country might just be one of the top ten trading partners of China this year. China will never do something whose disadvantages outweigh the advantages.

明報社評2023.01.02：與美俄既談又鬥 一帶一路創新路

中國軍機與美國偵察機在南海差點擦槍走火，彷彿有重演21年前王偉犧牲，美偵察機迫降海南島之勢。中美關係去年上演毫不陌生的且鬥且談的一幕，看來今年也不會有新招，只不過美國要面對的是曾任駐美大使一年半的新任外交部長秦剛。

上月21日，中美兩國軍機在南海又出現短兵相接，據報解放軍的戰鬥機與美軍偵察機最近距離只有3米，及後雙方均指摘對方先挑起事端，並且以危險動作危及對方安全航行。美國派遣偵察機定期到中國沿海窺探中國的軍事部署，以電子信號試探中國設備的回應，幾十年如一日，所不同的是有多頻繁及有多接近中國領空，解放軍按常規阻攔是職責所在，差別是如何回應美軍的挑釁，擦槍走火危機隨時發生。

21年前王偉飛行員攔截美軍偵察機葬身南海，中美關係陷入空前低谷。同年發生九一一事件，隨後美國以抗擊恐怖主義組織作為外交頭等大事，中美關係才全面回暖，美國也隨即放棄阻撓中國加入世界貿易組織。歷史出現偶然性並不罕見，但兩國關係發展，還是以必然性為常規。

俄羅斯去年十分惹火，發動侵略烏克蘭卻陷入纏鬥，引發能源及糧食危機，從而加劇世界經濟下滑的惡果，中國也是受害者。俄國受到西方制裁，急需為維持經濟穩定另闢蹊徑，中國自然成為其目標。總統普京派遣其老拍檔梅德韋傑夫訪華，宣布兩項針對中國的項目，啟動一個在遠東地區的氣田，增加供應中國能源，這對中國進口能源穩定性有更大保障。另一個項目則是準備投放巨資開發遠東地區，希望中國企業加入。俄羅斯從過去忌諱中國「介入」其遠東地區，到現在主動邀請中方參與開發，誠意十足，但項目對中國企業來說，未必合胃口。

外界不斷猜測中俄會聯手對抗歐美，中國一再聲明跟俄羅斯不會結盟。西方的這種猜疑，也只是先發制人的警告，中國當然不會為着討好俄羅斯而得罪歐美。中國最大的貿易伙伴，依次是東盟、歐盟和美國，儘管從俄羅斯購買能源增幅很大，今年可能也只是納入十大而已。中國絕對不會做得不償失的事情。

■ Glossary 生字 /

close quarters : immediate contact or close range

instigate : to cause sth bad to happen

forge : to put a lot of effort into making sth successful or strong so that it will last