Editorial : Import of caregivers

Hong Kong has an ageing population. The government estimates that the population aged 65 and above will double from 1.32 million in 2019 to 2.52 million in 2039, making up one-third of the total population. The government must prepare early to deal with the silver tsunami. In this year's Policy Address, a number of measures are proposed related to elderly care. In addition to strengthening support for home-based elderly care and providing more subsidies, it is also proposed that the manpower of residential care homes be increased so as to improve the services. This includes appropriately importing more nursing home caregivers provided that the employment of local workers is given the priority. The plan was officially unveiled yesterday(14 December).

The new plan contains three key points. First, the number of imported caregivers will be increased from about 4,000 currently to 7,000. Second, the scope of eligible applications will be expanded from private nursing homes in the past to all types of nursing homes, including subsidised ones. Third, the conditions for recruitment and salary levels will be set. Nursing homes must prove that they have advertised for local people through channels designated by the Social Welfare Department, but the vacancies cannot be filled. The salary of imported nursing staff must not be lower than the median monthly salary of caregivers in guidelines compiled by the Census and Statistics Department. As for the salary of locally recruited staff, it must not be lower than that of imported caregivers. The government will consult the Labour Advisory Board and the nursing home sector later with the hope of launching this "special plan" in the second quarter of next year.

The importation of foreign labour is a sensitive issue, so the reservations of the labour sector can be expected. The government also has a responsibility to protect the employment of local people. However, it is an indisputable fact that Hong Kong's nursing supply has faced labour shortages for many years. Just like public medical care, the biggest problem facing nursing homes is, in the final analysis, the lack of "hardware" and manpower. There are about 75,000 nursing home places for the elderly in Hong Kong, including about 35,000 places for subsidised services. In order to cope with the ageing population, the government has tried to increase the number of places and facilities of nursing homes in recent years. Its target is to increase 20% of places, or 6,200 places, by the end of 2027. 2600 of them will go into service next year. However, compared with the rate at which the population is ageing and the demand for nursing home services, this increase of places is actually nothing. The authorities must speed up the creation of land to build more nursing homes and encourage the private sector to participate. However, even if the overall capacity of nursing homes increases, it will be difficult to improve the quality and quantity of elderly care services significantly if there is not enough manpower to operate them.

In this year's Policy Address, it is proposed that the skills and qualification requirements of nursing home staff be reviewed and professional standards be established. Over the next five years, more than 1,700 students will receive subsidy to study nursing courses, who must serve at least three years in the social welfare sector. It is hoped that the government will turn these proposals into concrete measures as soon as possible so as to bring changes to the local elderly and nursing care industry, thus giving better and more professional services to the elderly.

■ Glossary 生字 /

provided : used to say what must happen or be done to make it possible for sth else to happen

unveil : to show or introduce a new plan, product, etc. to the public for the first time

reservation : a feeling of doubt about a plan or an idea

