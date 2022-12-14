Editorial : Caring for Caregivers

The stress felt by those caring for their elderly, disabled or mentally handicapped family members cannot be underestimated. Many caregivers are exhausted physically and mentally and show symptoms of severe depression. In recent years, there has been a string of family tragedies in Hong Kong having to do with the stress of caregivers. There were an elderly cohabiting couple, both suffering from chronic diseases, who eventually fell to their deaths because the illnesses were too much for them. There was also a mother who needed to take care of an adult son who was mentally handicapped. Unable to bear the long-term pressure, she allegedly strangled her son to death. The alleged murder of a woman by her elderly parents at Tsz Lok Estate the other day was just the latest addition to the string of tragedies.

In the latest case, the deceased was a 47-year-old woman who was suspectedly bashed with a hammer and died. She had a long-term illness, was confined to a wheelchair, and needed care by her family. She lived with her parents, who are in their 70s and have now been arrested. None of the three has a mental illness record. After the incident, the Social Welfare Department confirmed that no social worker has been following up on the family involved. Each of the string of family tragedies had a sad story behind, but they all point to the lack of support for the caregivers of elderly, weak and disabled people.

With an ageing population in Hong Kong, the practice of "care for the elderly by the elderly" or "care for a family member by the elderly" is becoming increasingly common. Those with financial means can hire foreign domestic helpers to help them. However, for grassroots and elderly caregivers, the physical and mental burden is indeed too much to confide to others. Community organisations say that there are more and more families made up of two elderly people who do not have children to take care of them. Some elderly people need to provide around-the-clock care for their partners suffering from long-term diseases such as dementia, so much so that they cannot even seek medical treatment when they are sick themselves. Some caregivers in the prime of their lives have had no choice but to give up their full-time jobs for the sake of their families. There are also some elderly people over 60 years old who, despite physically much less strong than before, still have to take care of their own parents or family members with long-term illnesses. Some parents of mentally handicapped children have been taking care of them for decades without having enjoyed one day of rest — they have long been physically and mentally exhausted. Caregivers lack long-term support themselves and do not get the understanding they are due. If they get entangled in negative thinking or if there are abrupt changes, these can become the last straw that crushes them.

For many middle-aged and young caregivers, the biggest headache is how to balance care and work needs. In foreign countries, more and more governments have enacted legislation to allow working caregivers to take care of this dual role. In Australia, for example, there is legislation that establishes the legal rights of caregivers by, for example, providing statutory holidays for them. This practice deserves a closer look by the SAR government. Even if the authorities find it difficult to implement this practice, they can consider Singapore's practice and formulate a clear plan so that the government, the business sector and non-governmental organisations can work together to give caregivers a hand.

