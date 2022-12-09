Editorial : Reopening of Borders with Mainland

In the mainland's relaxation of pandemic restrictions, asymptomatic patients and patients with mild symptoms are allowed to be in home quarantine. People moving from one region to another no longer need to have their negative nucleic acid test results or health codes checked. In Hong Kong, the SAR government also announced the relaxation of pandemic prevention measures yesterday (8 December), including the shortening of the quarantine period for patients and their close contacts to five days. Much time has passed without any significant progress in the reopening of borders between Hong Kong and the mainland. Many people in the political and business sectors have described the "Ten New Measures" as a beacon of hope for the reopening of borders between the two regions. Some lawmakers have demanded that the government strive for a timetable and road map for the reopening of borders from the mainland and allow Hong Kong people that have a home on the mainland to be quarantined at home. There are also views that the SAR government should follow the mainland's practice of not requiring the scanning of codes at "ordinary venues". They argue that people entering and leaving venues such as restaurants should not be required to use the Vaccine Pass, the LeaveHomeSafe app etc.

Hong Kong is part of China. Mentioning the issue of the reopening of borders previously, Chief Executive John Lee said more than once that Hong Kong had a responsibility for joint prevention and control, and that it must not increase the risk of the pandemic situation on the mainland. As the "Ten New Measures" mark a major change in the mainland's pandemic prevention policy, the SAR government should of course review the existing local pandemic prevention arrangements to see whether there is room for adjustment. However, there are marked differences between Hong Kong and the mainland in terms of the pandemic situation and anti-pandemic prevention measures. Health codes on the mainland are completely different from the Vaccine Pass and the LeaveHomeSafe app in Hong Kong. Whether to relax pandemic prevention measures is, first and foremost, dependent on a place's own situation and conditions. The mainland has its own considerations, and so does Hong Kong.

The pandemic in Hong Kong has rebounded. Yesterday there were 14,373 new cases, and another 27 people died. The daily number of cases was the highest since late March this year. The number of imported cases even reached a record-breaking 798. The government's relaxation of the number of days of quarantine for patients and close contacts yesterday is supported by data. However, the timing might not be right for changes to the mask-wearing requirement and social distancing measures. The Vaccine Pass is an important tool for boosting the vaccination rate, and there is a value for maintaining it at this stage. However, the LeaveHomeSafe app does not have much effect anymore. The government can at least consider phasing it out for lower-risk venues such as supermarkets and wet markets.

With the loosening of pandemic prevention measures, the mainland is expected to face the first wave of a nationwide pandemic situation. If what has happened in other countries is anything to go by, the reasonable estimate for the pandemic to go from its initial spread to a fall from the peak is half a year. It is believed that during this period, the mainland authorities will focus on domestic prevention and control work, and there may not be any room to process the reopening of borders with the outside world. When striving for the reopening of the borders with the mainland, Hong Kong needs to have "reasonable expectations". It is believed that there is a possibility for further increasing the entry quota around the Lunar New Year and striving for more convenience in quarantine arrangements.

明報社評2022.12.09：內地鬆綁「小步快走」 短期通關機會不大

內地「新十條」防疫優化措施，在香港引起不少迴響，有人憧憬兩地早日全面通關，有人關注本地防疫措施可否進一步放寬。

內地放寬疫情防控措施，包括准許無症狀和輕症患者居家隔離、不再對跨地區流動人員查驗核酸陰性證明和健康碼等。在香港，特區政府昨天亦宣布放寬防疫措施，包括縮短感染者及密切接觸者的隔離檢疫時間至5天。香港與內地通關遲遲未有重大進展，不少政商界人士形容，「新十條」為兩地通關帶來曙光，有議員要求政府向內地爭取通關時間表及路線圖，以及讓在內地有居所的港人居家隔離，亦有意見主張特區政府跟隨內地「一般場所」毋須掃碼的做法，出入食肆等處所，毋須再用疫苗通行證及安心出行等。

香港是國家一部分，行政長官李家超之前談及通關問題，不止一次提到香港有聯防聯控的責任，不能增加內地疫情風險。「新十條」標誌內地防疫政策重大轉變，特區政府當然應該檢視本地現行防疫安排，看看是否有調整空間，惟無論疫情形勢還是防疫措施，香港與內地都有顯著分別，即使同樣是掃碼，內地健康碼跟香港的疫苗通行證及安心出行，根本是兩碼子的事，防疫措施鬆綁，首要還是看自身狀况及條件，內地有自己的考慮，香港亦然。

本港疫情反彈，昨天單日新增14,373宗感染，另有27人離世，這是今年3月下旬以來，最高的單日感染數字，輸入個案多達798宗，更屬破紀錄。當局昨天放寬感染及密切接觸者隔離日數，有數據支持，但現在改變口罩令及社交距離措施，時機未必合適。疫苗通行證是重要谷針工具，現階段仍有維持價值，倒是安心出行實際已無多大作用，至少可以考慮讓它在超市、街市等較低風險處所「功成身退」。

隨着防疫鬆綁，內地料將迎來首波全國性的疫情，參考外地例子，由初期擴散到高峰回落，為時半年是合理估算，這段期間，內地當局相信將聚焦內部防治工作，未必有空間處理對外開放。香港爭取恢復與內地通關，需要對「合理期望」有所掌握，春節前後酌量再增入境配額、爭取檢疫隔離安排多一些便利，相信有一定機會。

