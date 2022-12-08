Editorial：Ten New Measures in China's Anti-pandemic Fight

Nearly three years into the mainland's fight against the pandemic, lockdowns and the zero-COVID approach have long been the primary means of the prevention of the proliferation of COVID domestically. However, the COVID-19 virus continues to mutate. The recent development of the pandemic on the mainland shows that, on the one hand, Omicron is highly contagious so much so that it is not easy to contain it no matter how stringent the lockdown measures are. On the other hand, due to the toughening of pandemic control measures tier by tier at local level, the public is experiencing pandemic prevention fatigue, and their patience is near the limit. Last week Sun Chunlan, a Vice Premier of the State Council, attended a forum held by the National Health Commission to listen to expert opinions. She mentioned that with the weakening pathogenicity of the Omicron virus, the widening vaccination drive and more experience in prevention and control, China's pandemic prevention and control was now facing a "new stage and mission". This led to widespread expectations of major adjustments to domestic anti-proliferation measures. The "ten new measures" announced yesterday (7 December) can be regarded as a watershed moment.

The "ten new measures" have four key points. They include: 1) The accurate division of risk areas, and the banning of any form of temporary lockdowns; 2) The permission for patients with mild symptoms, asymptomatic patients and their close contacts to be quarantined at home and come out of quarantine after having a negative nucleic acid test result after a specified number of days; 3) The lifting of the code-scanning requirement for ordinary venues except for special venues such as nursing homes, medical institutions, secondary and primary schools; 4) The prohibition of the suspension of work, production or business in non-high-risk areas, and the requirement that schools without a pandemic situation must carry out normal face-to-face teaching. If we look back at the fifth wave of the pandemic in Hong Kong, the permission for patients to be in home quarantine was exactly the turning point where lockdowns and zero-COVID were no longer pursued. Of course, the condition for lifting the quarantine mentioned in the "ten new measures" is not a negative rapid test, but a negative nucleic acid test, which obviously is a more stringent requirement. It might not be completely suitable to interpret the ten new measures from the perspective of the Hong Kong-style home quarantine. However, it is an indisputable fact that the mainland's fight against the pandemic has entered a new stage.

The COVID-19 virus will not disappear. Zhong Nanshan, an anti-pandemic authority on the mainland, published an article in a scientific journal in April this year, mentioning that "dynamic zero-COVID" could not be sustainable for a long time and stating the need to create the conditions for an orderly reopening. The loosening of pandemic restrictions on the mainland has come later than most countries in the world. Liang Wannian, head of the anti-pandemic expert team of the National Health Commission, said yesterday that the authorities needed to respond to situations such as the country's large population base, large number of elderly people and patients with chronic diseases, the insufficient and uneven distribution of medical and health resources. He said it would take time to improve the capabilities to cope with these situations — it cannot be done overnight.

The loosening of domestic anti-proliferation measures means that the mainland will face the first wave of a truly nationwide pandemic over the next few months, but that will only be the first stage of the head-on battle against COVID-19. After that, there will be a hurdle of the relaxation of defences against imported cases. If severe cases and fatalities can be brought under stable control in the first phase, it will lay a foundation for the subsequent reopening to the outside world. The reopening of borders between Hong Kong and the mainland will also be achieved sooner.

明報社評 2022.12.08：內地抗疫新階段 硬撼病毒挑戰多

內地再宣布10項放寬防疫措施（下稱「新十條」），包括容許輕症、無症狀感染人士及密切接觸者居家隔離，毋須強制集中隔離。

內地抗疫近3年，封控清零一直是內防擴散主要手段，然而新冠病毒不斷變種，近期內地疫情發展，一方面顯示Omicron傳染力高，即使嚴厲封控，也不容易遏制，另一方面，地方控疫層層加碼，民眾抗疫疲勞，忍耐已近極限。國務院副總理孫春蘭上周出席國家衛健委座談會聽取專家意見，提到隨着Omicron病毒致病性的減弱、疫苗接種的普及，以及防控經驗的積累，國家疫情防控面臨「新形勢新任務」，令各方廣泛預期，內防擴散措施將有重大調整。昨天公布的「新十條」，可視為分水嶺。

「新十條」四大重點包括：1）精準劃分風險區域，不得任意採取各種形式臨時封控；2）輕症、無症狀感染者及密切接觸者可以居家隔離，指定日數後核酸檢測陰性可解除隔離；3）除養老院、醫療機構、中小學等特殊場所，一般場所毋須掃碼；4）非高風險區不得停工停產停業，沒有疫情的學校要開展正常面授教學活動。回看香港第五波疫情，容許居家隔離，正是「走出封控」不求清零的轉捩點，當然，「新十條」所提的解除隔離條件，不是快測陰性而是核酸陰性，要求明顯較為嚴格，以港式居家隔離經驗去理解，未必完全適合，惟內地抗疫進入新階段，已是不爭事實。

新冠病毒不會消失，今年4月內地抗疫權威鍾南山在科學期刊發表文章，提到「動態清零」不能長期維持，需要為有序重新開放創造條件。內地鬆綁防疫，比全球大多數國家來得遲，國家衛健委抗疫專家組長梁萬年昨天表示，當局需要因應國家人口基數大、長者及慢性病患人數多、醫療衛生資源不足兼分佈不均衡等情况，一一做好準備，提升應對能力需時，無法一蹴而就。

內防擴散鬆綁，意味未來數月，內地將迎來首波真正全國性的疫情，但這也不過是正面抗擊新冠病毒首階段，之後還有鬆綁外防輸入這一關，首階段若能穩控重症死亡情况，可以為之後對外重新開放打好基礎，香港與內地通關，亦可更快實現。

/ Glossary生字 /

hereinafter：in the rest of this document

proliferation：the sudden increase in the number or amount of sth; a large number of a particular thing

fatality：a death that is caused in an accident or a war, or by violence or disease