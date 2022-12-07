Editorial : Consider Distributing Consumption Vouchers Again

Over the past three years, Hong Kong people's livelihood and the city's economy have been under prolonged pressure. The outbreak of the fifth wave of the pandemic early this year dealt a particularly heavy blow on the economy. Despite society's gradual return to normal in the second half of the year, the city's economy has been encountering strong external headwinds, barely able to make any stride towards recovery. The lockdowns and control measures on the mainland due to the volatile pandemic situation has affected production, putting Hong Kong's export and entrepôt trade under pressure. Soaring inflation in Europe and the US has prompted their central banks to raise interest rates repeatedly, significantly increasing the downward pressure on the economy. Many countries are now facing stagflation. US manufacturing orders in China have decreased drastically by 40%. The exports of Germany, another major exporter, have also dropped significantly in recent months. All this reflects that the demand in the global economy is weak. As an international trade and logistics hub, Hong Kong has of course been greatly affected. Hong Kong's economy has shrunk by 4.5% in the third quarter — the worst quarterly performance since the outbreak of the pandemic. A major reason is exactly the impact of the worsening external environment on Hong Kong's exports.

Hong Kong's economy is expected to shrink by 3.2% for the whole year, a far cry from the government's estimation at the start of the year, which predicted that the economy will grow by 2% to 3.5%. While attending the panel meeting on Financial Affairs at the Legislative Council this week, Paul Chan admitted that the financial condition of this year has been worse than expected. The deficit is now expected to hit $100 billion, much higher than the estimated $56.3 billion at the beginning of the year. Fiscal reserves will drop to the level of around $800 billion, amounting to about 11 months' worth of government spending. Strictly speaking, this is still a "relatively optimistic" estimation. According to a survey of economists conducted by Bloomberg, Hong Kong's deficit may reach $159 billion, nearly tripling the figure of the initial estimation.

The world has turned back the wheel of economic globalisation and has entered a period of soaring inflation. People's livelihood is under enormous pressure, and the poor are the hardest hit. Although the ratio of Hong Kong's fiscal reserves to government expenditure has fallen to the lowest level in 20 years, a reserve of $800 billion is still a handsome amount that many foreign governments are envious of. The people are struggling to maintain their livelihood. If the fiscal reserves are still not used now, when should they be used then? Handing out consumption vouchers to benefit the general public is indeed worth being mulled over by the authorities considering factors such as the scope of its coverage, the ease of its operation and its administrative costs.

明報社評2022.12.07：善用財政儲備紓困 再派消費券可考慮

本港經濟疲弱，財政司長陳茂波表示會視乎情况，決定是否採取逆周期措施，至於明年會否再派消費券，現在「言之尚早」。今年以來，本港經濟備受疫情及外圍因素打擊，庫房收入遠遜預期，料將錄得千億元財赤，政府當然不應胡亂揮霍，但善用公帑紓解民困，跟亂花公帑，乃是兩碼子的事。香港民生經濟顯著改善，取決於全面恢復與內地通關，以及環球經濟好轉，前者估計要等到明年下半年，後者變數就更多。特區財政儲備水平雖見下降，但8000億元仍是很可觀的數字，高通脹時代下，當局更應善用手上銀彈，支援基層及中產市民，再派消費券可以是考慮選項之一。

過去3年多，本港民生經濟長期受壓，今年初第五波疫情爆發，經濟打擊尤其沉重。雖然下半年開始，社會逐步復常，然而又遇上外圍急勁逆風，令香港經濟復元舉步維艱。內地疫情反覆，封控措施影響生產，本港出口及轉口貿易受壓；歐美通脹高企，央行一再加息，經濟下行壓力大增，多國面臨滯脹，美國對華製造業訂單大減四成，德國作為另一出口大國，近月出口同樣顯著下跌，反映環球經濟需求疲弱，香港作為國際貿易及物流樞紐，當然也大受影響。本港經濟第三季萎縮4.5％，錄得疫情爆發以來最差季度表現，一大原因正是外圍環境惡化打擊出口。

香港經濟全年料將萎縮3.2%，跟政府年初預測的增長2%至3.5%相去甚遠。陳茂波本周出席立法會財經事務委員會會議，承認本年度財政狀况較預期差，預料將錄得1000億元財赤，遠高於年初估計的563億元，財政儲備將降至約8000億元水平，相當於11個月的政府開支。嚴格而言，這還是「相對樂觀」的估算。根據彭博社對經濟學家所做的調查，香港財赤可能達到1590億元，差不多是最初估計的3倍。

經濟全球化開倒車，世界步入高通脹時期，民生壓力巨大，窮人最受打擊。本港財政儲備與政府開支比例，雖然降至20年最低，但8000億元儲備，仍是一個令不少外國政府羨慕的銀碼。民生困頓，不動用儲備紓困，更待何時。派發消費券普惠大眾，從覆蓋面、操作簡易度及行政成本等角度考慮，的確值得當局認真研究。

