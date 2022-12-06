Editorial : Questions Concerning MTR's Maintenance Work

The scene of MTR passengers walking on the tracks to evacuate is happening again within less than a month. Yesterday, it happened at Tseung Kwan O Station. According to the MTR, during the rush hour yesterday morning, there was a train on the Tseung Kwan O Line heading for North Point. When it was about to enter Tseung Kwan O Station, "the couplings between two carriages failed". The safety protection device was immediately activated to stop the train. More than a thousand passengers on board the train walked along the tunnel to the platform to exit the station. Due to the accident, train services between Tiu Keng Leng and Po Lam and LOHAS Park Stations were suspended for four hours, causing chaos in transportation connecting Tseung Kwan O and other parts of the city. Tiu Keng Leng, the only MTR station in the area that still had train services, was bursting at the seams at one point, once again highlighting the disadvantage of a transportation system "monopolised" by railway. Transportation between Tseung Kwan O and the urban area is highly dependent on the MTR. When any problem arises, it is not easy to divert the traffic. The Secretary for Transport and Logistics says that he has listened to the initial report of the MTR's representative. He has instructed the MTR to conduct a thorough investigation and take all feasible measures to ensure the safety and reliability of the railway system.

The MTR has only used the ambiguous term of "mechanical failure" to describe the accident. While technically this is "accurate", the public cannot help but feel that the MTR is downplaying the seriousness of the accident. The government's "formulaic" response has also made some people wonder whether the investigation and review of the accident will be another palliative exercise – nothing more than a report and a fine.

In the last accident, where an MTR train dropped its door, hundreds of passengers walked along the rails back to Mong Kok Station. At one point, they encountered a train passing nearby. The terrifying scene led to criticism of the MTR's contingency arrangements. In the decoupling accident this time, it can be said that the MTR has learned from the experience of the last accident, with MTR staff leading more than a thousand passengers back to the platform along the tunnel. However, the fact that the decoupling accident has happened hot on the heels of the door-dropping accident has inevitably led to doubt that they have not been coincidental but have had to do with some fundamental issues with the MTR's repair management and maintenance. Merely focusing on technical causes of the accident in the investigation will not be enough for a precise solution.

As the major shareholder of MTR, the government has the responsibility to follow up on the matter. Apart from ordering the MTR to submit a relevant review report within a specified period, the Legislative Council can also play a supervisory role, including launching an independent investigation into the recent spate of accidents in order to review whether there are any deficiencies and blind spots in MTR's repair management.

明報社評2022.12.06：甩門未幾又甩卡 港鐵維修存疑問

港鐵繼上月列車「甩門」後，昨天又懷疑發生「甩卡」事故，逾千人要行路軌疏散。今次事故發生於早上繁忙時間，幸未造成傷亡，然而鐵路安全不能靠運氣，港鐵一個月內接連發生嚴重事故，兩宗意外似乎都指向硬件維修保養甩漏，事故調查單單聚焦於技術性的成因，容易忽略背後可能牽涉的管理問題。

港鐵乘客摸黑行路軌疏散的畫面，不足一個月內再度出現，昨次發生地點是將軍澳站。根據港鐵說法，昨早繁忙時間，將軍澳線一列往北角方向行駛的列車，預備駛入將軍澳站時，「其中兩卡的接駁機件出現故障」，安全防護裝置馬上啟動，煞停列車，車上逾千乘客沿隧道步行至月台離開。受事故影響，來往調景嶺至寶琳及康城站的列車服務暫停4小時，導致將軍澳對外交通大亂，調景嶺作為區內唯一仍然有列車服務的車站，一度迫爆，再次突顯「一鐵獨大」的缺點，將軍澳連接市區交通，高度依賴港鐵，一旦有事，不易疏導。運輸及物流局長表示已聽取港鐵代表初步匯報，已責成港鐵徹查，同時採取一切可行措施，確保鐵路系統安全可靠，云云。

港鐵僅以列車「機件故障」這一含糊字眼形容今次事故，技術上當然「準確」，聽進市民耳裏，卻有淡化事故嚴重性之嫌；政府的「公式化」反應，同樣令人懷疑事故調查檢討，會否又是頭痛醫頭、交交報告，罰款了事。

上次甩門事故，上百乘客自行沿路軌步行回旺角站，途中一度遇見列車在附近駛過，場面驚險，港鐵應變安排惹人詬病。今次甩卡事故，港鐵疏散安排，總算有汲取上次經驗教訓，由職員帶領上千乘客沿隧道返回月台，然而甩門甩卡事故接連發生，難免令人懷疑事非偶然，而是港鐵的維修管理及保養工作，存在一些根本問題，單是聚焦調查事故技術成因，不足以對症下藥。

政府身為港鐵大股東，有責任跟進，除了責成港鐵在指定限期內提交相關檢討報告，立法會亦可發揮監察角色，包括針對近期接連發生的甩門甩卡事故，展開獨立調查，檢視港鐵在維修管理方面有沒有缺失及盲點。

■ Glossary 生字 /

be bursting at the seams : if a room or building is bursting at the seams, it is so full of people that hardly anyone else can fit into it

ambiguous : that can be understood in more than one way; having different meanings

formulaic : made up of fixed patterns of words or ideas