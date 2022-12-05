Editorial : Lifting of lockdowns on The Mainland

Two years and eleven months into strict prevention and defence against the pandemic, the relaxation of prevention and control measures at long last has, understandably, been welcomed. But when old problems are gone, new problems have arisen. The central government now stipulates that nucleic acid tests must not be conducted unless necessary. However, amid the implementation of this new policy, some areas have acted so quickly that all nucleic acid testing points were removed overnight. In some places, there was still the requirement for nucleic acid tests being conducted over the past 48 hours before public transport can be used. These problems have been resolved after quick corrections. However, there are some working people who still need to present a nucleic acid certificate before entering their offices. Even if they have found those inconveniently located testing points, they still have to wait in long queues to take the nucleic acid tests and pay for them. Questions such as whether these expenses will be reimbursed by their work units, whether their companies will have extra expenditures, how will these expenditures be recorded in the financial accounts and whether these expenditures can be offset against taxes are all new contradictions.

The anti-pandemic measures have been relaxed. Strictly speaking, this simply means that the measures written in black and white are now being accurately implemented. Whenever an infection case is found, the entire building will still have to be locked down. As of yesterday (4 December), there were still 39,208 high-risk areas. The only difference is that the distorted practice of restriction measures getting more stringent tier by tier in the past is basically not happening again. In some cities, even more aggressive approaches have been adopted, with asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms being isolated at home rather than sent to a hospital or centralised quarantine. The new problem is that the neighbours of these people in home quarantine are worried that they will be affected. Relationships between neighbours are a matter, while disagreements about compensation are an unclarified matter of legal responsibility. An even bigger concern is the risk of the pandemic spreading in communities. Now the government has changed its tone by saying that "everyone is the first person responsible for their own health". The proposition and saying are all reasonable. The question is whether the government's fallback is adequate.

Now the pandemic is in its last stage. Any muddle in the prevention and control of the pandemic will delay the end of the pandemic, exacerbating the already hard-hit economy. At this stage, the central government should take a two-pronged approach. On the one hand, it should control the pandemic and stabilise the economy. On the other hand, it should carefully summarise the experience and lessons learned in the three-year fight against the pandemic and the handling of old problems. It should formulate a set of relative sound systems for the new normal after the return to normal as soon as possible so as to handle all sorts of new problems after the pandemic.

明報社評2022.12.05：疫情由亂及治現生機 新常態處置及早綢繆

全國各地上周三開始陸續宣布解封，萬千被過度隔離的民眾喜迎「重獲自由」的同時，也引發新一輪的混亂和擔憂，諸如找核酸檢測點困難，以及有些該放未放的地方，但相對於前一段的大亂，現在的只是過渡性的小亂；至於擔憂放開會出現疫情反彈，感染個案從每天4萬宗已經回落，連續6天3萬多宗，反彈擔憂可以審慎樂觀。而由亂及治的新常態，需要重新建立一套應對疫情尾段和疫後的制度，為全面復常做好準備。

經過兩年零十一個月的嚴防死守，疫情防控手段終於放寬，受到歡迎不言而喻。老問題過去，新問題到來，中央要求「非必要不做核酸」，但執行起來，快的地方，一夜間撤銷全部核酸檢測點，但有些地方公共交通仍然要48小時核酸證明，這些新問題經快速修訂後解決，而那些仍然需要憑核酸報告進入辦公大樓的上班一族，找到非常不便的檢測點卻要排長龍做核酸，且要自費，這筆費用工作單位是否能夠報銷，公司要給出額外支出，如何入帳、能否免稅等等，都是新矛盾。

抗疫手段放寬了，嚴格來說只是按白紙黑字的規定準確執行，一旦發現有感染個案，整棟樓仍會被封控，昨天仍有39,208個高風險地區，只不過是過去層層加碼的變形走樣做法，基本上不再發生，有些城市還有更進取的做法，允許無症狀感染者或者輕症患者，可以居家隔離而毋須送醫院或者集中隔離。新問題是這些居家隔離者的鄰居，擔心因此一旦殃及池魚，鄰里關係是一環，賠償爭端則是仍未釐清的法律責任問題。更大的擔憂是疫情在社區傳播的風險，而政府現在轉了口風，表示「每個人都是自己健康的第一責任人」，這個主張與說法是合理的，問題是政府的兜底政策是否到位。

現在已經到了疫情大流行的尾段，防疫抗疫若有甩漏，就會拖延疫情結束的時間，已受重創的經濟會雪上加霜。這個階段，中央政府應該兩手抓，一方面防住疫情和穩住經濟，另一方面應該認真總結3年抗疫，處置老問題的經驗與教訓，及早為復常後的新常態，制定一套較為完善的制度，應對疫後可能出現的各種新問題。

■ Glossary 生字 /

reimburse : to pay back money to sb which they have spent or lost

offset : to use one cost, payment or situation in order to cancel or reduce the effect of another

fallback : a plan or course of action that is ready to be used in an emergency if other things fail