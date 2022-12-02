Editorial : Passing of Jiang Zemin Marks End of An Era

After the June Fourth Incident in 1989, Jiang was promoted and summoned into Beijing by political veterans such as Deng Xiaoping. Originally secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, he rose through the ranks and became the general secretary of the Central Committee of the CCP. Subsequently, he even became the core of the third generation of CCP leadership after Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. He monopolised the highest positions in the CCP, the political system and the military, and was in power for 13 years. After Jiang passed away, the five CCP organisations jointly issued a "Message to the Party, Army, and People of All Nationalities" to announce the news of his death. He is the third person to have received this top-level treatment since Mao and Deng. In the obituary, Jiang is called a "great Marxist" and so on, the same treatment given to Deng.

In 2009, Jiang made a brief comment on his work after becoming the country's leader in public. He said that he had "probably done three things", including establishing a socialist market economy, incorporating Deng's theory into the CCP constitution, and the "Three Represent" theory. "If I have made some sort of achievement, it is that I have banned the military from engaging in business activities. Despite Jiang's understatement, these things were of great importance to China and the CCP. The "Announcement" also lists these achievements and mentions that Jiang opened up a new situation in diplomacy and achieved the smooth handovers of Hong Kong and Macao.

When Jiang Zemin was in power, the world, China and even Hong Kong were all in a very special period in history. Jiang's contribution lies in his answers to the questions of the times. He gave a satisfactory answer to the question of how to promote China's reform and development. In terms of the domestic environment, after the June Fourth incident, conservative forces within the party returned, and Reform and Opening Up was in danger of moving backward. In 1992, Deng Xiaoping made his southern tour and issued the message that "whoever does not reform will step down", thus clearing the uncertainty that was unfavorable to Reform and Opening Up. Jiang did not let Deng down. During his term of office, the economy grew rapidly. In 1998, he appointed Zhu Rongji as the premier, showing that he had a good eye for able people. A trail was blazed for the deepening of Reform and Opening Up. Remarkable results were achieved in macro-control, reform of state enterprises and the development of private enterprises. All this laid a solid foundation for China's rise in this century.

Of course, there were many turning points in Sino-US relations during Jiang's tenure. First, there was the Taiwan Strait Crisis. Then came the bombing of China's embassy in Yugoslavia by the US forces. Lastly there was the collision of Chinese and US warplanes. However, given China's national strength back then, hiding its light under a bushel was the diplomatic principle that was in the best national interest. After the September 11 terrorist attacks, Jiang quickly supported the US and successfully extended the period of strategic development opportunities for China. In the era of hiding its light under a bushel, it was no doubt beneficial to keep the show of assertiveness to a minimum.

明報社評2022.12.02：江澤民回答「時代之問」 民族復興奠下堅實基礎

中共中央前總書記、國家前主席江澤民逝世，天安門下半旗，多國領袖齊表哀悼，本港亦有悼念活動。江澤民主政十多年，對內深化改革開放，對外處理好與西方關係，對21世紀中國崛起功不可沒。

1989年六四事件後，江澤民獲鄧小平等政治元老提拔進京，由上海市委書記一躍成為中共中央總書記，之後更成為毛澤東、鄧小平之後的中共第三代領導核心，總攬黨政軍最高職位，主政13年。江澤民逝世，中央五大機構聯名發布《告全黨全軍全國各族人民書》公告死訊，是毛鄧之後獲此頂級規格的第三人，訃告稱呼江澤民為「偉大的馬克思主義者」等，亦跟鄧小平一致。

2009年，江澤民曾在公開場合簡評擔任國家領導人後的工作，自言幹了「大概三件事」，包括確立社會主義市場經濟、把鄧小平理論列入黨章，以及「三個代表」理論，「如果說還有一點成績，就是軍隊一律不得經商」。江澤民說得輕描淡寫，但這幾件事之於國家和中共，都是歷史大事，《公告》亦羅列了相關功績，又提到江澤民打開外交新局面、實現港澳順利回歸等。

江澤民當政時期，無論世界、國家以至香港，都處於很特別的歷史時期，江澤民的貢獻，在於他回答了時代之問，為如何推進國家改革發展，交出相當不錯的答案。先談國內環境，六四事件後，黨內保守力量回朝，改革開放有走回頭路之虞，1992年鄧小平南巡，發出「誰不改革誰下台」的信息，掃除不利改革開放的陰霾，江澤民亦不負所託，任內經濟高速增長，1998年起用朱鎔基為總理，知人善任，為深化經濟改革殺出血路，宏觀經濟調控、國企改革、民企發展，都有亮麗成績，為本世紀中國崛起奠下堅實基礎。

當然，江澤民任內，中美關係亦有很多轉折，先有台海危機，後有美軍炸毀南斯拉夫中國大使館，以及中美軍機相撞事件，但以當時中國的實力，韜光養晦仍是最符合國家利益的外交方針。九一一恐襲，江澤民迅速支持美國，成功為中國延長了戰略發展機遇期。在韜光養晦時代，減少氣派外露，無疑有其好處。

■Glossary

生字

half-mast : if a flag is flying at half-mast, it has been raised to the middle of the pole in order to show respect and sadness for someone who has died

have a good eye for sth : be good at noticing a particular type of thing, especially sth attractive, valuable, of good quality etc

hide your light under a bushel : to not tell anyone that you are good at sth