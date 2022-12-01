Editorial : Cost Effectiveness of Light Public Housing

At present, there are 127,500 households in poor living conditions in Hong Kong. Since 2018, the cumulative number of such households has risen by over 10,000, an increase of nearly 10%. Households living in subdivided flats account for 93,600 of the number, rising by 1,400 year-on-year. The government has reiterated that it has found enough land to build 301,000 units of traditional public housing over the next 10 years. However, most of them will be completed in the last five years, meaning that the supply will be seriously insufficient in the first five years. Officials have said with confidence that, with the improvement of housing supply, it is believed that expensive but undesirable subdivided flats in Hong Kong will disappear within 10 years. The public, however, is worried that the number of people living in subdivided flats will increase rather than decrease over the next few years. The building of LPH is the government's way of dealing with the current predicament. The goal is to build 30,000 units within five years.

The living conditions of many subdivided flats are poor, and the rents are disproportionately high. In terms of area, facilities and rents, LPH is better than subdivided flats. For subdivided flat dwellers, moving into LPH should be a dream come true. However, look at the initial locations chosen by the government. The two plots of land at Yuen Long and Sheung Shui, though large in area, are quite remotely situated. The adjacent private housing estates and houses are like separate kingdoms, whose residents often commute by private car. Public transport is inadequate and supporting facilities are limited. For many people living in subdivided flats who need to go to school or work in urban areas, LHR that is so remotely located is of little or no value. Similar situations also happened to transitional housing. Take the transitional housing at Pok Oi Kong Ha Wai Village, Yuen Long. Due to its remote location, many people on the waiting list for public housing and households living in subdivided flats refused to move in.

Subdivided flat dwellers are in financial difficulties. They could easily be spent over half of their income on rent. If they move into a LPH unit located on the fringe of the city, they will save on the expensive rent of subdivided flats in the urban area, but they will have to spend another sum of money on transportation. If they do not want to spend hours commuting to and from the urban area by car every day, they will have to find another job or school that is nearer. Not only will this be a headache, but their children will also need to adapt to a new environment. Furthermore, the original plan is that the LPH will have an occupancy period of just a few years. After the occupancy period ends, the occupant will need to move house no matter whether they are assigned a public housing unit or not. LPH is a short-term expedient measure. It is understandable that its supporting facilities and transportation are not as good as those of traditional public housing. But they cannot be too inadequate, otherwise no one will apply for them, and the city's precious land resources will go to waste. The authorities must consider matters more from the needs of grassroots citizens' lives, and must not put up housing just to make up the numbers. If the only option is to put up public housing in relatively remote areas, the authorities should at least strengthen public transportation facilities in those areas and provide fare subsidies for occupants so as to increase the incentives to move into these units.

明報社評2022.12.01：發展簡約公屋 須重成本效益

政府公布簡約公屋初步選址，4幅用地全部位於新界，合計提供近萬單位，相當於目標供應量三成左右。

現時全港居於環境欠佳單位住戶達12.75萬戶，自2018年以來累計增加逾萬戶，增幅近一成，當中劏房戶達9.36萬戶，按年增1400戶。政府重申，已覓得足夠土地，未來10年可建30.1萬伙傳統公營房屋，然而當中大部分要在後5年才落成，意味前5年供應將嚴重不足。官員豪言，隨着房屋供應改善，相信10年內本港不會再存在收費高昂的惡劣劏房，外間卻擔心未來數年劏房戶有增無減。興建簡約公屋是政府應付眼前困境的方法，目標是5年內興建3萬個單位。

不少劏房居住環境惡劣，租金卻不成比例地高。簡約公屋無論面積、設施規格和租金，都勝過劏房，劏房戶可以入住，理應是求之不得的事，然而觀乎政府初步選址，位於元朗及上水的兩幅土地，面積雖然較大，但位置相當偏遠，毗鄰的私人屋苑洋房自成一國，住客往往是私家車出入，區內公共交通不足，民生配套亦有限，對不少需要到市區上課上班的劏房居民而言，如此偏僻的簡約公屋，如同雞肋，棄之可惜，食之無味。類似的情况，其實同樣出現於過渡房屋，例如位於元朗博愛江下圍村的過渡房屋，便因為位置偏遠，不少公屋輪候人士及劏房戶都拒絕入住。

劏房戶生活困頓，隨時可能要把過半收入用來支付租金，遷入位處「天涯海角」的簡約公屋，節省了市區劏房昂貴租金，卻要另花一筆錢在交通費上，若不想每天花數小時搭車往返市區，就要另覓較為就腳的工作或學校，大費周章之餘，小孩子也要重新適應，更何况根據原有構思，簡約公屋入住年期，充其量不過數年，住滿後不管是否已經上樓，都要搬家從頭再來。簡約房屋是短期權宜之計，民生交通配套比傳統公屋遜色可以理解，但總不能太差，否則無人申請入住，只會白白浪費珍貴土地資源。當局必須多從基層市民生活需要去考慮事情，切勿變成「為湊夠數量而興建」。倘若真的別無他法，要在相對偏遠地方興建簡約公屋，當局至少應該加強區內公共交通配套，並為入住者提供車費津貼，增加入住誘因。

■ Glossary 生字 /

predicament : a difficult or unpleasant situation, especially one where it is difficult to know what to do

dweller : a person or an animal that lives in the particular place that is mentioned

fringe : the outer edge of an area or a group