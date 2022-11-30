Editorial：Interpreting the Hong Kong National Security Law

Concerning the case of founder of Next Digital, Jimmy Lai, being charged with breaching the national security law, the Department of Justice (DOJ) had objected to Lai's hiring of King's Counsel Tim Owen, but the bid to appeal to the Court of Final Appeal (CFA) was dismissed. On the same day, the SAR government decided to request an interpretation of the law. CE John Lee, who is also chairman of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of HKSAR, announced yesterday (29 November) that he had submitted a report to the central government to request the NPCSC to interpret the articles of the HKNSL. The government has already asked the court to postpone Lai's trial to wait for the results of NPCSC's interpretation. This will be NPCSC's first time to interpret the HKNSL. The three offices representing the central government in Hong Kong released statements one after another, backing the SAR government's move. The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office emphasised the importance of ensuring that the HKNSL can be implemented "fully, accurately and without the slightest rollback".

As the HKNSL is a national legislation, the NPCSC has the power to undertake statutory interpretations, supplement or explain the terms of the law. Similar practices are fairly common in civil law countries. The NPCSC applying its power of legislative interpretation and the Hong Kong CFA exercising its judicial power are two different concepts. Legislative interpretations by the NPCSC are in line with the constitutional order and are also a part of the SAR's judiciary system. The purpose of exercising the power of statutory interpretations is to seek clarifications on legal issues, not to replace the court in rulings. Therefore, the problem of "undermining the rule of law" does not exist. In the 25 years since the handover of Hong Kong, there have been six interpretations by the NPCSC (including this one). That is far from a "normalisation".

But of course, regarding this incident, the DOJ had lost the case again and again, and the SAR government finally resorted to asking the NPCSC for an interpretation of the law. This inevitably raises doubts that it is a "heads I win, tails you lose" situation. HKBA chairman Victor Dawes also pointed out yesterday that needing the NPCSC to interpret the law for this matter will inevitably stir up discussions and also criticisms about Hong Kong's legal system. However, at the same time, he also stressed that the move was made according to the existing mechanism and that he does not think it would harm Hong Kong's judicial independence.

It is actually inappropriate for overseas barristers or lawyers to participate in national security cases involving charges of collusion with foreign forces, even if the case really does not involve any national secrets. As for whether the scope of banning overseas lawyers should be extended to all cases that involve national security factors like sedition, it can actually be put to discussion. As the HKNSL is a relatively new law, it cannot be ruled out that other uncertain aspects will come up later in future operations and implementations. In that case, letting the Hong Kong courts to make clarifications as much as possible is still the best approach to this matter.

明報社評 2022.11.30：人大釋法精準操刀 維護香港司法傳統

行政長官提請全國人大常委會解釋《港區國安法》條文，大律師公會主席指出，人大釋法乃是按機制處理，看不到與司法獨立有很大關係，惟無可避免會引起議論，認為行使釋法權時應當審慎。防止外國干預香港事務，明顯是港區國安法立法目的之一，容許海外大狀來港處理涉及勾結外國勢力的案件，並非合適做法，人大常委就此行使立法解釋權，並非代替香港司法機構判案，而是完善國安制度建設，精準操刀避免大範圍一刀切，可以減少對本港司法傳統的影響。

壹傳媒創辦人黎智英涉違國安法案，律政司反對黎智英聘請英國御用大律師Tim Owen，向終審法院提出上訴申請被拒，特區政府同日決定提請釋法。身兼香港特區維護國家安全委員會主席的行政長官李家超昨天表示，已向中央提交報告，提請人大常委會解釋港區國安法條文，政府已向法庭申請押後黎案審訊，等待釋法結果。今次是人大首度就國安法釋法，3個中央代表機構先後發表聲明，支持特區政府做法，港澳辦強調要確保港區國安法得到「完整準確、不折不扣」的貫徹實施。

港區國安法屬全國性的法律，人大常委有立法解釋權，就法律內容作出補充或解釋，類似做法在大陸法國家相當普遍，跟香港終審法院行使司法審判權，是兩個不同概念。人大釋法符合憲制秩序，也是特區法治制度一部分，行使立法解釋權，目的是釐清法律問題，而不是代替法庭判案，因此不存在「破壞法治」問題。香港回歸25年，連同今次在內，人大釋法6次，談不上「常態化」。

當然，今次事件中，律政司一再打輸官司，特區政府最後要提請人大釋法，難免惹來輸打贏要質疑，昨天大律師公會主席杜淦堃也指出，事件要由人大釋法，無可避免引起對香港法制的討論和批評，惟他同時亦強調，今次是按現有機制去處理，不認為會破壞香港司法獨立。

涉及勾結外國勢力的國安案件，就算案情真的不涉國家機密，其實都不適合有海外大狀或律師參與。至於應否將禁止參與範圍，擴大至涉及國安元素的案件，例如煽動罪，其實可以討論。港區國安法是相對較新訂立的法例，不排除日後操作執行時，會發現其他不明確之處，盡可能由本港法庭釐清，仍是最佳處理方法。

/ Glossary生字 /

barrister：​a lawyer in the UK and some other countries who has the right to argue cases in the higher courts of law

adjudicate：to make an official decision about who is right between two groups or organisations that disagree

statutory：​fixed by law; that must be done by law