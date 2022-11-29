Editorial : NPCSC's Interpretation of The Law

After the handover of Hong Kong to China, the National People's Congress has interpreted the law five times. On two such occasions, the NPCSC did so on its own initiative. One was about the election methods concerning how the Chief Executive and Legislative Council should be returned, while the other was about public office holders' oath-taking following some LegCo members' oath-taking controversies in 2016. As for the three other incidents, the requests were made by the Chief Executive, the SAR government and a court respectively. The NPCSC will be interpreting the Basic Law for the sixth time following the SAR government's invitation. It will also be the first time the NPCSC's interpretation of the law has been sought over the implementation of the NSL since the NSL for Hong Kong came into effect at the end of June 2020. The incident has attracted a lot of attention since the case of Jimmy Lai is involved.

Jimmy Lai has been charged with four crimes, including conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and conspiracy to publish seditious publications. Trial is scheduled to begin this Thursday (1 December). It will be the first time the government has initiated prosecution according to Article 29 (4) of the NSL, i.e., conspiracy to collude with foreign forces to impose sanctions on China or the SAR and other hostile actions. The High Court earlier approved Jimmy Lai's request to hire Tim Owen, a King's Counsel from the UK, to defend him on his behalf. The DOJ filed an objection, but it was rejected first by the Court of First Instance and then by the Court of Appeal of the High Court. Yesterday (28 November) the Court of Final Appeal rejected the appeal application of the DOJ. Shortly afterwards, Chief Executive John Lee proposed to seek the NPCSC's clarification of the original intention and purpose of the NSL regarding whether a barrister without full practice qualifications in Hong Kong can participate in any form in the handling of cases about endangering national security. Practicing solicitors and barristers in Hong Kong can have different nationalities. According to existing law, they can participate in different cases. John Lee has emphasised that the interpretation this time will only be about overseas solicitors or barristers who do not have the right to practice locally, and it will not be about nationality. What he implies is that foreign lawyers who are currently licensed to practise in Hong Kong will not be affected.

The DOJ's effort to appeal the decision has failed repeatedly. That the government is seeking an interpretation of the law will inevitably leave people with the impression that it is a sore loser. However, it is necessary to point out that the Court of Final Appeal admits that the new argument put forward by the DOJ in its appeal request, i.e., that overseas lawyers are not suitable for cases that have to do with state secrets, is obviously of importance. It can even be an extremely important factor that must be considered when the court exercises its discretion. However, according to the principles of common law, if the appellant raises an argument that has not been discussed in a court of a lower tier (the Court of First Instance and the Court of Appeal of the High Court), the Court of Final Appeal should not grant leave to appeal.

It is worth paying attention to how the related matters will be handled in the NPCSC's interpretation of the law. It is hoped that the powers that be will maintain national security and take into account the uniqueness of Hong Kong's judicial system.

明報社評2022.11.29：人大釋法維護國安 盡量兼顧港獨特性

壹傳媒創辦人黎智英涉違國安法案，律政司反對黎智英聘請英國御用大律師，向終審法院提出上訴申請被拒後，特區政府決定提請人大常委會釋法。

香港回歸後，人大先後5次釋法，其中兩次由人大常委會主動提出，分別有關特首和立法會產生辦法，以及由2016年立法會宣誓風波所引起的公職人員宣誓安排事宜，至於另外3次提請，則由特首、特區政府及法院提出。這次特區政府提請釋法，將是人大第六度釋法，同時也是2020年6月底港區國安法生效以來，首度需要就國安法落實事宜，尋求釋法，由於背景涉及黎智英案，令事件格外惹人注目。

黎智英被控串謀勾結外國勢力及串謀發表煽動刊物等4罪，案件定於本周四開審。今次是當局首度根據國安法第29（4）條，即串謀勾結外國勢力向國家或特區進行制裁等敵對行動，提出起訴。高院早前批准黎智英從英國聘請御用大律師Tim Owen代表他抗辯，律政司提出反對，但先後遭高院原訟庭及上訴庭駁回。昨天終審法院駁回律政司上訴申請後，行政長官李家超隨即建議，就沒有本地全面執業資格大狀，可否以任何形式參與處理危害國安案件一事，提請人大常委會釐清立法原意及目的。香港的執業律師及大律師，可以擁有不同國籍，按現行法律，可以參與不同案件，李家超強調，今次提請釋法，只針對沒有本地執業權的海外律師或大狀，而非針對國籍，言下之意是不會影響現時在港持牌執業的外籍律師。

律政司一再上訴失敗，政府需要尋求釋法，難免容易令人有「輸打贏要」之感，然而必須指出的是，終院判辭承認，律政司上訴申請所提出的新論點，即涉及國家機密的案件不宜用海外律師，明顯有其重要性，甚至是法庭行使酌情權時必須考慮的極重要因素，但根據普通法原則，若上訴方在終極上訴時，提出之前從未在下級法庭（高院原訟庭及上訴庭）探討過的新論點，終院不應批出上訴許可。

這次人大釋法，如何處理相關問題，值得留意，希望權力當局在維護國安之餘，也可以多些兼顧香港司法制度的獨特性。

■ Glossary 生字 /

initiative : the ability to decide and act on your own without waiting for sb to tell you what to do

appellant : a person who appeals against a decision made in court

judicial : connected with a court, a judge or legal judgement