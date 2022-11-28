Editorial : Fighting The Pandemic with Precision

As the pandemic situation intensifies, the number of high-risk areas has also soared to more than 30,000. Tens of millions of people have been placed under lockdown. At present, food supply in areas under lockdown is guaranteed to a certain extent. Those who stay put in these high-risk areas cooperate with the nation's anti-pandemic measures. It is those who have been sent to mobile cabin hospitals that are psychologically at odds with the measures. It is because the conditions in mobile cabin hospitals are poor. Bathing equipment is lacking, and almost no treatment is provided. Feelings of dissatisfaction are even higher among those who live in areas that have been downgraded as low-risk places but still cannot leave the micro-district. The longer they are locked up, the more dissatisfied they become.

Generally speaking, the public is still willing to go along with the national anti-epidemic policy. What is different from the past is that they now demand that the local authorities explain the measures implemented by low-ranking officials at community level. What is the legal basis? What is the policy document? Who has the right to exercise what power? However, those law enforcement officers who are violating the anti-pandemic measures are unable to explain the legal basis for implementing the measures. The dissatisfaction of the people who are affected has turned into anger.

Such outbursts of discontent have been related to some recent tragedies. A fire broke out in a residential building in Urumqi, Xinjiang, and it took firefighters three hours to put it out. Ten people died and nine were injured. The reason was that the passages in the micro-district were blocked. At Foxconn's factory in Zhengzhou, the inept handling of the pandemic led to a major conflict, as those in quarantine, who did not receive proper care, demanded that they be allowed to leave. Ordinary people are not the only ones voicing dissatisfaction. The authorities of Zhengzhou City sent 870 people to Xuzhou City, which is in Jiangsu, its neighbouring province. The Jiangsu authorities made a formal complaint. The chaos has spilled over and led to disagreements between cities or provinces.

Now the pandemic has spread all over the country. Even if the government tasks civil servants with the enforcement of anti-pandemic measures in the community, it will only be a drop in the bucket. Many so-called "law enforcement" personnel are grassroots cadres from the community or even volunteers. Some are property management personnel in the micro-district. Under the order that "pandemic prevention is more important than anything else", these teams, massive in numbers, will do anything. They weld shut the gates of apartment units of those under home quarantine. Water barricades that were used to separate areas under lockdown have now been replaced by welded iron sheets or iron chains.

Now is not the time to argue about different anti-pandemic strategies. It is the time to implement precise measures to fight the disease and earnestly execute the measures that have been announced. If these are not done properly, the authority of the government will suffer, and the public will continue to be dissatisfied and oppose anti-pandemic measures. The day of victory over the pandemic will drift further away.

明報社評2022.11.28：精準防疫毫不精準 優化措施變形走樣

內地最新的疫情感染個案逼近4萬，連續4天超過3萬，多個大城市存在無法跟蹤到的傳播鏈，這一波疫情仍未見頂。與感染個案同時攀升的還有民眾的抗拒情緒和行動，而政府對於將疫情和不滿情緒壓下去，仍然束手無策。

疫情飈升，高風險地區亦猛增至3萬餘個，被封控的人員數以千萬計，現時對於封控地區的食物供應已經有一定的保障，這些在高風險地區內不進不出的人員，都會配合國家的抗疫措施。有牴觸情緒的是被送方艙隔離的人員，因為方艙條件差，沒有洗澡設備，而又幾乎毋須治療，不滿情緒更高的是已經降為低風險地區，卻仍然無法離開小區的民眾，被多關一天，不滿就會增加一點。

民眾總體來說還是願意配合國家抗疫政策的，但跟以往不同的是，要求地方政府解釋，社區的基層官員所執行的措施，法律依據是什麼？政策文件是什麼？什麼人有權行使什麼權力？而那些違背抗疫措施的執法人員，卻說不出實施措施的法律依據，受影響民眾的不滿，則會達到憤怒程度。

這些不滿情緒的爆發，跟最近發生的一些慘劇有關，新疆烏魯木齊民宅大樓火警，消防員要3個小時才能撲熄，造成10人死亡9人受傷，原因是小區通道被堵。鄭州富士康廠房內處置疫情不力，被隔離人員缺乏照顧要求離開發生大規模衝突。不滿呼聲還不止於平民老百姓，鄭州市用數十輛大巴將870人送到鄰省的徐州市，遭江蘇省政府正式發文表示抗議，亂象已經波及城市間或者省際間的矛盾。

現在疫情在全國遍地開花，政府即使動用一些公務員到社區執行抗疫措施，也只能是杯水車薪，大量的「執法」人員，都是來自社區的基層幹部甚至是志願者和小區物業管理人員，這個龐大的隊伍，在「防疫大過天」的指令下，無所不用其極，居家隔離的單位大門被焊死，阻隔封控區之間原來用水馬，現在加上焊死的鐵皮或鐵鏈。

現在並非爭論不同抗疫策略的時候，而應切實做好精準防疫，認真落實已經公布的措施，這些都做不好，實際上是以政府的威信作為代價，民眾不滿情緒繼續高漲，牴觸防疫措施，抗疫勝利結束的日子就會漸行漸遠。

■ Glossary 生字 /

stay put : if sb/sth stays put, they continue to be in the place where they are or where they have been put

go along with : if you go along with a rule, decision, or policy, you accept it and obey it

inept : acting or done with no skill