Editorial : Fresh Irregularities Exposed by Director of Audit's Report

In the latest director of audit's report, there are two sections related to public works projects. One of them is about the Anderson Road footbridges, and the other is about the reconstruction and improvement of Tuen Mun Road. According to the report, the Civil Engineering and Development Department put the Anderson Road footbridges project out to tender before the designs had even been finalised so as to smooth the path for the move-in schedule of the public housing estates in Anderson Road in 2015. After the contracts were awarded, the department vastly amended the design in view of the traffic review study, increasing the number of footbridges from three to four. In response to the drastic changes to the original design of three footbridges, the engineering consultant issued 141 variation orders for the modification of the projects, involving nearly $200 million. The government was also required to pay over $70 million for overtime and the settlement of claims submitted by the contractors. In total, the entire footbridge project has cost around $3 billion, nearly $1 billion more than the estimated amount in the project contract.

Regarding the Tuen Mun Road improvement project, the director of audit's report says that of the six construction contracts awarded by the government, only one was completed on schedule. The remaining five contracts were delayed by two to 13 months from the original completion dates. For some contracts, the engineering consultant issued 600 variation orders altogether due to the differences between the original planning assumptions and the actual earth situations. The contractor was instructed to carry out additional works. There were also three contracts that involved a total of 675 missing items, which were subsequently priced at about $220 million. In the end, the authorities had to allocate additional funds twice for the entire improvement project.

While the circumstances are different for the two projects, they have both drawn attention to problems concerning pre-project planning and preparations. People in the engineering sector say that the geological conditions of some projects are very different from expected, and revisions are inevitable. In normal projects, reserve funds are set aside to deal with cost overruns caused by project changes. However, judging from the content of the report, if the two projects had been handled in a better way, there would not have been that many changes later on.

Price competition is allowed in a free market. It is understandable that some contractors are willing to earn a smaller profit just to win a government contract. When contractors compete, it helps the government to control project costs. There is no need for the government to get involved in disputes within the industry caused by the pursuit of profits. However, the government must also pay attention to the financial soundness of bid winners and whether the bidding price is too unreasonable. The public does not want to see the situation in which a contractor wins the bid at a low price and asks the government for additional funds for various reasons. An international anti-corruption study has pointed out that construction industries all around the world are relatively prone to corruption. One of the reasons is the uniqueness of large-scale projects. Contractors can always emphasise that projects are different and are difficult to compare directly. They always try to take advantage of loopholes to raise the prices. Although Hong Kong is known for being corruption-free, the government must always be vigilant against such "built-in corruption" and such a "big-spending culture".

明報社評2022.11.25：工務工程亂象多 政府莫當冤大頭

審計報告又揭工務工程亂象，安達臣道行人天橋及屯門公路改善工程在批出合約後，都要大量更改，導致延期竣工及超支等情况，涉及金額數以億元計。

新一份審計報告，有兩部分涉及工務工程問題，一是安達臣道行人天橋，二是屯門公路重建及改善工程。報告指出，當年土木工程署為配合2015年安達臣道公屋入伙時間表，未敲定行人天橋設計便招標，批出合約後，才因應交通檢討研究，大幅修改設計，包括將行人天橋數目由3條增至4條。因應原先3條天橋設計大幅改動，工程顧問發出141份更改令，修改工程細節，涉款近2億元，政府另須支付逾7000萬元趕工費及解決承建商提出的申索。埋單計數，整個天橋工程花了約30億元，較最初計劃的工程合約金額多出近10億元。

屯門公路改善工程方面，審計報告指出，當局所批出的6份工程合約，只得1份合約如期完工，其餘5份較原定完工日延遲2至13個月不等，部分合約由於有土地狀况與原有規劃假設不同，工程顧問先後發出600份更改令，指示承建商進行額外工程，另外亦有3份合約共涉675個遺漏項目，其後定價約2.2億元。最終當局要為整個改善工程，兩度追加撥款。

兩項工程所出現的狀况不盡相同，但都令人關注工程前期規劃及準備的問題。工程界人士稱，部分工程地質條件較預期差距大，修改在所難免，一般工程亦會預留一些後備金，應對工程變化引致的超支，惟觀乎報告內容，兩項工程的處理若然好一些，後期改動就毋須那麼多。

自由市場容許價格競爭，有承建商願意少賺一些，換取政府合約，無可厚非，承建商競爭有利政府控制工程成本，業界內部因為逐利起紛爭，政府沒必要蹚渾水，不過當局亦要留意中標者的財務能力，以及入標價格是否太不合理，市民並不希望見到承建商低價中標後，又以種種理由要求政府追加撥款。有國際反貪研究指出，放眼世界，建造業是一個相對容易滋生腐敗的行業，一大原因是大型工程的獨特性，承建商總可強調不同工程難以直接比較，設法鑽空子抬高造價。香港雖以廉潔著稱，但當局也必須時刻警惕這類「內置腐敗」及「大花筒文化」。

■Glossary

生字

astride : on both sides of a river, road etc

smooth the path : to make it easier for sb/sth to develop or make progress

on schedule : at the planned time