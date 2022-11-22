Editorial : Government's Role to Keep Star Ferry Afloat

According to the documents submitted by the Star Ferry to the government, the one-way fares of the two franchised routes, namely that between Tsim Sha Tsui and Central and that between Tsim Sha Tsui and Wan Chai, will rise as much as twofold. The fare for adults will increase to $6.4 on weekdays and even to $8.4 on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. As for the monthly fare, it will double from $160 to $320. Free tickets for the elderly will also be cancelled and replaced by a concessionary fare of $2. The Transport and Logistics Bureau has admitted that the Star Ferry's fare increases this time are not low, adding that the government will consider different factors such as the degree of public acceptance and find the appropriate balance when making a decision.

The Star Ferry, which takes passengers across Victoria Harbour every day, has become a distinctive symbol of Hong Kong. Of course, there are other characterful means of transportation in Hong Kong, such as cable cars and trams. However, the Star Ferry has a uniqueness that is difficult to replace. Like the Peak Tram, the Star Ferry is over a century old. While the former has become a tourist infrastructure completely, the Star Ferry remains a public transport facility in nature, and the fare is very affordable — far cheaper than that of the Peak Tram. As for the tram, it serves more local passengers every day than the Star Ferry and plays a more important role in public transport. There are also many tourists who like to take tram rides and experience the daily lives of Hong Kong people. However, to appreciate the scenery on both sides of the Victoria Harbour and feel the beauty of the "Pearl of the Orient", taking the Star Ferry is undoubtedly the best value for money.

The government's subsidisation of the operation of public transport will inevitably be controversial. The possibility that other organisations will make similar demands cannot be ruled out. However, given the Star Ferry's special role and significance for the tourism industry in Hong Kong, it is reasonable for the government to work in a case-by-case manner and help the Star Ferry stay afloat. Of course, government subsidies can only be a short-term expedient. In the long run, the government must help the Star Ferry achieve financial sustainability. "Differential fares" for local and foreign passengers are worth studying. Furthermore, the government can partner with the ferry company to revitalise the area around the piers and develop them into cultural and leisure landmarks so as to help the ferry company explore non-fare revenue. The three piers of the Star Ferry are located in Tsim Sha Tsui, Central, and Wanchai respectively. However, for passengers, the relocated Central and Wanchai piers are not in good locations, and the authorities have not made good plans about how to develop the surrounding areas. For too long the Wanchai pier has been a desolate place. In recent years, the government has allocated a lot of resources to the improvement of the waterfront of Victoria Harbour, but it has failed to make good use of the Central and Wan Chai piers to create more tourism, cultural and commercial value, which is actually a waste.

明報社評2022.11.22：天星財政不可持續 營運救亡政府有責

天星小輪提出加價申請，過海渡輪票價上升一倍，單論增幅，的確相當驚人，惟考慮到近年慘淡經營狀况，若不想這一富有歷史特色的公共交通服務斷絕，就要設法令財政營運可持續。

根據天星小輪向政府提交的文件，兩條專營航線，即尖沙嘴來往中環以及灣仔的單程票價，加幅最多一倍，平日成人票價增至6.4元，星期六、日及公眾假期收費更達8.4元，月票價格則由160元倍增至320元，長者免費乘船亦告取消，改為收取2元長者優惠票價。運輸及物流局承認，今次天星小輪「加幅不低」，政府會考慮公眾接受程度等不同因素，決定時會適當平衡。

天星小輪每日接載乘客穿梭維港，成為香港特色標誌。當然，本港還有其他特色交通工具，諸如纜車和電車等，但天星渡海小輪卻有着難以替代的獨特性：與山頂纜車一樣，天星小輪亦有過百年歷史，而前者早已徹底變成旅遊基建，相比之下，天星渡海輪仍然保留公共交通工具性質，票價收費非常大眾化，遠比山頂纜車便宜；比起天星渡輪服務，電車每天服務更多本地乘客，公共交通工具角色吃重，也有很多旅客喜歡搭乘，體會港人日常生活，可是要欣賞維港兩岸景色、感受「東方之珠」之美，乘搭天星小輪無疑是最價廉物美的選擇。

由政府補貼公共交通工具營運，難免會有爭議，不排除其他機構也會提出類似要求，但天星小輪對本港旅遊業有特殊角色和意義，政府特事特辦，協助克服難關，道理上亦說得通。當然，政府資助補貼只是短期應急之計，長遠而言，政府必須協助天星小輪實現財政可持續，本地客與外國客「差異收費」值得研究；此外，當局可以伙拍小輪公司，將碼頭一帶活化，發展成為文娛休閒地標，協助小輪公司開拓非票務收入。天星小輪3個碼頭，分別位於尖沙嘴、中環及灣仔，惟對乘客而言，搬遷後的中環及灣仔碼頭並不「就腳」，當局亦無好好規劃發展周邊地帶，灣仔碼頭長期冷冷清清。近年政府投放不少資源優化維港海濱，卻沒有善用中環及灣仔碼頭，創造更多旅遊、人文及商業價值，其實是一種浪費。

■ Glossary 生字 /

in isolation : separately; alone

dismal : causing or showing sadness

desolate : empty and without people, making you feel sad or frightened