Editorial : Zero-COVID and Lying Flat

On the 11th of this month, the State Council announced 20 measures for the relaxation of pandemic prevention and control with immediate effect across the country. The measures have been executed with a remarkable level of variation from region to region. No city has attracted more attention than Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province. The municipal government has announced that nucleic acid testing will no longer be mandatory. Except for government agencies and public transportation, for which nucleic acid reports within 48 hours are still required, all venues no longer require the scanning of codes. Some activities that were not recommended due to their gathering nature, e.g., wedding banquets, are now encouraged to be held

as many as possible.

Compared with Shijiazhuang, Beijing and Guangzhou have gone on a contrary path. In Beijing, the number of infections climbed recently from 414 on the 13th of this month to 640 yesterday (20 November). Judging from the city's population or any other perspective, this is not a high figure, but Beijing has always been on full alert. Apart from necessary prevention and control measures, dine-in services have been cancelled, and citizens are encouraged to stay home. The numbers in Guangzhou are a bit frightening. A small-scale outbreak occurred early this month, and the case number soared through 10,000 on the 17th. There has been a slight decline over the past two days. The main reason why the pandemic has been on the rise in Guangzhou for half a month is that the Haizhu District is packed with old buildings that are densely populated.

Since the relaxation of anti-pandemic measures was announced, the number of infections across the country has been rising. On 10 November, it exceeded 10,000. On 15 November it surpassed 20,000. The number remained high for five days and seemingly remains on a rising trajectory, and it is unknown when the inflection point will come. In spite of this, however, it cannot be concluded that the worsening of the pandemic has been due to the relaxation of measures. Take Urumqi, Hohhot and Lanzhou, which have suffered the most severe pandemic situations over the past few months. After anti-pandemic measures were relaxed, the pandemic situations were actually brought under control, and case numbers continued to decline. There are many reasons for the increase in the number of infections, and the declining infections have had more to do with the proper implementation of anti-pandemic measures than anything else.

At present, the most vigorous debate in society has been the divide between proponents of "zero-COVID" and "lying flat". The so-called zero-COVID proponents are those who insist that strict measures must be adopted to achieve zero-COVID, while proponents of lying flat call on the country to follow in the footsteps of foreign countries and abandon anti-pandemic measures. In fact, it will only sow confusion and lead us down a blind alley if we arbitrarily divide anti-pandemic measures into two opposing camps. In practice, judging from the current situation, the measures can be relaxed under the general policy of dynamic zero-COVID. On the other hand, a full opening is also different from zero COVID restrictions, as necessary measures will still be implemented when necessary.

Concerning the issue of the further relaxation of COVID restrictions, it is not necessary to take things at the same pace across the country. It is necessary to summon the boldness of the early days of industrialisation — to get going when the conditions are ripe, and create the conditions when there are none.

明報社評2022.11.21：調整非清零到躺平 復常毋須統一步伐

內地疫情出現兩件大事，放寬防控措施從本月11日開始實施，不同城市有截然不同的做法，另一邊廂則是疫情有猛增趨勢，已經連續5天在2萬宗以上。

國務院本月11日宣布20條放寬防控措施，即日起全國執行，不同地方的執行情况可謂八仙過海各顯神通，舉世矚目的莫過於河北省石家莊市。該市宣布不再強制做核酸檢測，除政府機關和公共交通仍然要求48小時核酸報告外，其餘一律放開不再要求掃碼，一些過去因為提倡不聚集的活動，比如婚宴，現在反過來提出應辦盡辦。

與石家莊「南轅北轍」的是北京和廣州，北京近日感染數字攀升，從13日飈升至414宗，至昨天達到640宗。雖然無論從人口比例或者任何角度看，這個數字都不算高，但北京從來都是嚴陣以待，除其他必須的防控措施外，已經取消堂食和鼓勵「靜下來」。廣州的數字則有點嚇人，月初開始小規模爆發，至17日破萬宗，這兩天有輕微回落。廣州半個月一直處於上升態勢的主要原因，是海珠區人煙稠密的舊樓林立。

自從宣布放寬抗疫措施之後，全國感染數字一直上升，11月10日破萬宗，到15日破2萬宗，連續5天居高不下，似乎仍然在上升軌，未知拐點何時到來。雖然如此，不能得出結論說疫情惡化是由於放寬措施所造成，以過去幾個多月以來疫情最嚴重的烏魯木齊、呼和浩特和蘭州為例，抗疫措施放寬之後，疫情得以控制而且數字不斷下降，所以，感染數字上升有很多其他原因，感染數字下降跟抗疫措施執行得宜關係更大。

目前坊間上爭論最激烈的是，「清零派」跟「躺平派」之間針鋒相對。所謂清零派是堅持以嚴格手段達到清零目的，躺平派則鼓吹仿效外國放棄抗疫手段。其實，將抗疫政策強分成對立的兩派只會徒添紛亂而沒有出路，實際上從現在的情况看，在動態清零的總方針下也能夠有所放鬆，即使全面放開也並非「措施清零」，必要的手段在必須的場合還是要執行。

在進一步放寬的問題上，毋須要做到全國步調一致。必須有當年搞工業化初時的氣魄，有條件要上，沒有條件創造條件也要上。

