Editorial : APEC Summit in a New Era for HK

The APEC has 21 member economies, including China, the US, Japan, South Korea, Australia and many countries in Southeast Asia and Latin America. Hong Kong is also a member. The 2019 APEC summit was cancelled due to riots in Chile, the host country, and the next two were held via video conference due to the pandemic. This year's summit is the first time in four years that the leaders of APEC members have gathered again for a face-to-face meeting. For the SAR government, this is a major occasion for announcing the return of Hong Kong to the international stage after the pandemic. John Lee is leading a business delegation to the meeting to seize the opportunity to attract investment and tell a good Hong Kong story. The government says that more than 20 representatives from the Hong Kong business community are participating in this trip, including sectors such as finance, industry and commerce, trade, innovation and technology, transportation and logistics. During the APEC meeting, John Lee will hold bilateral talks with leaders of other economies. After the summit, he will continue his trip to Thailand with the business delegation to strengthen economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between the two regions and promote the connection between Hong Kong and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Hong Kong in this new era can no longer blindly rely on entrepot trade and finance. It must promote industrial diversification and encourage the development of innovation and technology. While Hong Kong has provided its trading partners with the convenience of a free port, it now needs other economies to remove tariff barriers so that local start-ups can have ampler room for development. Only with such help can local industrial policies achieve twice the result with half the effort. In recent years, the SAR government has become aware of the importance of free trade agreements. Over the past ten years, it has signed eight free trade agreements with about 20 economies including ASEAN, Australia, and Chile. At this APEC meeting, Hong Kong and Peru have agreed to launch free trade agreement talks next year. The scope of negotiations will include areas such as e-commerce and small and medium-sized enterprises. The SAR authorities should seize this momentum and try to negotiate free trade agreements with more Latin American countries.

Hong Kong must strive to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) as soon as possible. The RCEP, which came into effect in January this year, is the largest free trade agreement in the world with 15 members including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and 10 ASEAN countries currently. If Hong Kong can join the RCEP as soon as possible, it will help local companies enter overseas markets with more favourable conditions and maximise the advantages of Hong Kong's entrepot trade and promote trade among RCEP members. With a changing global economic situation, Hong Kong's corresponding positioning is also changing. The SAR government also needs to make strategic adjustments in promoting foreign trade. Apart from enhancing the building of the trade framework and system, Hong Kong's Economic and Trade Offices also need a shake-up to ensure that the use of public money and resources can meet the needs of the new era.

明報社評2022.11.18：APEC峰會特首赴會 經貿新時代放眼亞太

亞太經濟合作峰會於曼谷舉行，行政長官李家超親自率領香港代表團出席。這是疫情爆發以來，特區首長首度出席同類峰會場合，也是李家超就任特首以來，首次海外訪問。

亞太經濟合作會議（APEC）有21個經濟體成員，包羅中美日韓澳以及東南亞和拉美多國，香港也是成員之一。2019年的APEC峰會，因東道主智利發生騷亂而取消，之後兩屆又受疫情影響，只能以視像形式舉行。今次是事隔4年後，APEC成員領袖再次聚首面對面開會，對於特區政府而言，這是一次宣示香港疫下復常「重回國際舞台」的大型場合，李家超率領商貿代表團赴會，趁機招商引資，說好香港故事。當局表示，此行有20多名本港商界代表參與，涵蓋金融、工商、貿易、創科、運輸物流等行業，APEC會議期間，李家超將與其他經濟體領導人舉行雙邊會談，峰會結束後，他與商貿代表團將繼續泰國之行，加強兩地經貿交流合作，促進香港與東盟的聯繫。

新時代的香港，不能一味再靠轉口貿易及金融，必須推動產業多元化，鼓勵創科發展。香港為貿易伙伴提供了自由港的便利，現在也需要其他經濟體取消關稅壁壘，讓本地初創企業有更廣闊發展舞台，有了這方面的配合，本地產業政策才能事半功倍。近年特區政府開始意識到締訂自貿協議的重要性，十多年間先後與東盟、澳洲、智利等約20個經濟體簽訂8份自貿協定，今次APEC會議，香港與秘魯同意明年開展自貿談判，談判範圍包括電子商貿與中小企等議題。特區當局應乘着這勢頭，爭取與更多拉美國家磋商自貿協議。

香港必須爭取盡快加入RCEP。RCEP今年1月生效，是全球規模最大自貿協定，現有15個成員，包括中日韓澳紐及東盟10國，香港若能早日加入，有利本地企業以更優惠條件，進軍境外市場，同時亦可發揮本港轉口貿易優勢，促進RCEP成員之間的貿易。世界經濟形勢在變，香港的相應定位也在變，特區政府在推動對外貿易方面，亦要作出策略調整，除了加強貿易框架制度建設，駐外經貿辦亦須重新部署，確保公帑資源運用，能夠配合新時代需要。

■Glossary

生字

delegation : a group of people who represent the views of an organisation, a country, etc.

entrepot : a port or other place where goods are brought for import and export

shake-up : a process by which an organisation makes a lot of big changes in a short time to improve its effectiveness