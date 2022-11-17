Editorial : Do Not Leave Passenger Safety to Chance

The government ordered the MTR to submit a preliminary investigation report yesterday, before submitting a complete investigation report within two months. Preliminary investigations show that when the train in question was approaching the station, it collided with a displaced metal guardrail device at the side of the tunnel, causing the door to come off and the train to derail. There are more than 30 similar guardrail devices on the MTR's urban lines. The MTR has emphasised that it has conducted inspections correspondingly afterwards to ensure safety. It has also promised to conduct an in-depth investigation into why the guardrail was displaced.

Another controversy concerning the accident is the poor and unsafe evacuation arrangements. The MTR states that 600 people left via the platform after the incident, and another 150 passengers from the derailed train left the carriage through the emergency passage at the rear of the train. They walked along the tracks to Mong Kok Station in the opposite direction of the rail. As it was dark everywhere, everyone could only rely on the weak flashlights of their mobile phones for illumination. Some evacuees even said that they saw trains passing by in the tunnel. The MTR apologised again for the incident yesterday, admitting that the situation was not satisfactory. It has also said that the evacuation was not intended to go this way. At that time, the staff found that two carriages had entered the platform. The control centre evaluated the situation and originally intended to arrange for all passengers to leave from the platform.

More than 100 people walked in the dark in an unfamiliar environment without the guidance of the staff, which was itself risky. What was even more shocking was that during the evacuation process, there were still trains running nearby on the Kwun Tong Line for a few minutes. Catastrophe could have happened at any time. Why were there such a large number of passengers leaving via the rear of the train? What caused the problem? The MTR has a responsibility to come clean and offer a detailed explanation. Yesterday the MTR only said that the control centre had communicated with the train captain about the evacuation, adding that "there might have been some inadequacies concerning the content of the broadcast that day, and the evacuation arrangement was not fully and clearly conveyed." As a result, some passengers pushed the emergency exit at the rear of the train to leave. What was the exact content of the broadcast? In what ways was it inadequate? Did anyone explicitly instruct passengers to evacuate by emergency exit? The MTR must explain clearly; it must not mince its words.

Railway safety cannot be left to chance. It is of course important to do a good job in hardware maintenance, but comprehensive contingency guidance and training are also essential. If human instruction error was involved in the evacuation of the passengers via the track, the MTR must seriously review whether there are major inadequacies in the existing emergency response guidelines and training. If there are indeed inadequacies, concrete improvement must be made to ensure that the staff can make the most appropriate and safest on-the-spot judgment when facing any kind of sudden or major events.

明報│社評 ̷̷ 2022.11.17 ̷

乘客安全不能靠好彩

疏散險象港鐵欠交代

港鐵荃灣線油麻地站周日有列車脫軌甩門，根據港鐵昨天提交的初步調查報告，肇因為隧道內一個護欄移位，與列車發生碰撞，事件除了令人關注鐵路設施老化及維修問題，乘客疏散情况，更顯示港鐵應變處理大有問題。

政府責成港鐵昨天先提交初步調查報告，兩個月內再交完整調查報告。根據初步調查，出事列車「埋站」時，與隧道旁邊一個移位的金屬護欄裝置碰撞，導致甩門脫軌。港鐵市區線有30多個同類護欄裝置，港鐵強調事後已作相應檢查，確保穩妥，另外又承諾會深入調查護欄移位原因。

今次脫軌甩門事故，另一爭議點是疏散安排不周欠安全。港鐵表示，事發後有600人經由月台離開，另有150名脫軌列車乘客，從車尾緊急通道離開車廂，沿路軌逆行車方向，步行返回旺角站。由於環境漆黑，眾人只能靠微弱手機燈光照明，有疏散者更表示，在隧道內看到列車駛過。港鐵昨天再就事件致歉，承認情况不理想，又說如此疏散非原意，當時職員發現有兩卡車廂已進入月台，控制中心評估後，原本打算安排所有乘客從月台離開。

百多人未獲職員指引，在陌生環境下摸黑前行，本來已有一定風險，更令人震驚是疏散過程中，竟有數分鐘時間，觀塘線仍有列車在附近行駛，任何差池出錯，隨時可致大慘劇。究竟為何會有大批乘客循車尾通道離開？問題出在哪裏？港鐵有責任開誠布公，詳細交代。昨天港鐵僅表示，控制中心曾就疏散事宜與車長溝通，「當日廣播內容可能有不足地方，未能充分清晰表達乘客離開安排」，令部分乘客自行推開車尾緊急出口離開。到底廣播具體內容為何？不足在哪裏？是否有人曾經明確指示乘客可由緊急出口疏散？港鐵必須清楚說明，不應含糊其辭。

鐵路安全不能靠「好彩」，做好硬件維修保養固然重要，周全的應變指引和訓練，同樣必不可少。路軌疏散一事，如若真的涉及人為指示錯誤，港鐵必須認真檢討，現行緊急應變的指引和訓練，是否存在重大缺失，如有不足之處，務須切實改進，確保職員面對各種突發重大事故時，能作出最恰當最安全的臨場判斷。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

contingency : an event that may or may not happen

carriage : a separate section of a train for carrying passengers

convey : to make ideas, feelings, etc. known to sb