Editorial：The Reset of Sino-US Relations

Over the past few years, Sino-US relations have deteriorated rapidly, and a new Cold War is beckoning. In August this year, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, stirring up tension across the Taiwan Strait and sabotaging Sino-US relations. Just as the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the US midterm elections have both come to an end, this "Xi-Biden summit" comes exactly at an opportune time to reset Sino-US relations.

The "Xi-Biden summit" lasted over three hours, which was longer than originally planned. Judging from the responses of the two governments after the meeting, both sides seem to be satisfied with the summit. According to China, the two leaders reached six "agreements" during the talk. They include: 1) The diplomatic teams of the two countries will maintain strategic communication and carry out regular consultations; 2) The financial and economic and trade teams of the two countries will conduct communication and coordination on issues such as macroeconomic policies and economic and trade ties; 3) They will work together to facilitate the success of the climate change conference and launch cooperative dialogues on public health, agriculture and food security; 4) The Sino-US joint working group will be fully utilised to help resolve more specific issues; 5) People-to-people exchanges between China and the US are very important, and the expansion of personnel exchanges in various fields between the two countries will be encouraged; 6) The two leaders will continue to maintain frequent contact. Meanwhile, the White House stated that the US and China agreed to resume cooperation on transnational challenges like climate change, health security and food security.

Prior to the summit, the Biden administration talked about its expectations and mentioned that the US and China have to be clear about each other's red lines and that it hopes to find a formula through which the two countries can "both compete and coexist". Xi gave a clear reply to this at the summit —the Taiwan issue is at the very core of China's core interests and it is also the bedrock of the political foundation of Sino-US relations. It is "the first red line that must not be crossed in Sino-US relations".

Clarifying red lines and establishing bottom lines can help properly manage differences and stabilise relationships. Xi stressed that it is in the mutual and fundamental interests of the two countries to avoid conflict and confrontation and coexist peacefully; while Biden said that the US will compete vigorously with China but will not seek conflict. These grand principles can become the framework for stabilising Sino-US relations in the new era. As for whether the framework is solid, it depends on the sincerity and determination of the two sides in fulfilling the promises.

明報社評 2022.11.16：習拜會重啟中美關係 釐清紅線未掃除陰霾

印尼峇里二十國集團（G20）峰會，國家主席習近平與美國總統拜登面對面會談，成為國際焦點。過去數年，中美關係每况愈下，今次「習拜會」，可視為中美關係一次重啟。二人重申了各自原則及底線，同意就外交、安全、經貿、氣候變化等領域，保持戰略溝通與聯繫，對於劃清紅線防止衝突，具有積極意義，然而拜登有關美中「激烈競爭」的表述，突顯美國的科技經貿打壓，不會緩和下來；美國政客放眼2024年大選，反華操作層出不窮，倘若不知收斂、踰越中方紅線，有可能令避免兩國衝突的努力前功盡廢。

過去數年，中美關係急速惡化，新冷戰寒風勁吹。今年8月美國眾議院議長佩洛西訪台，挑起台海緊張局勢，破壞中美關係。適逢中共二十大及美國中期選舉相繼落幕，今次習拜會正是合適時機，重啟（reset）中美關係。

習拜會歷時超過3小時，比原定時間為長，觀乎會後兩國政府反應，雙方似乎都對今次峰會感到滿意。根據中方說法，兩國元首會談達成6項「同意」，包括：1）兩國外交團隊保持戰略溝通，開展經常磋商；2）兩國財金團隊就宏觀經濟政策、經貿等問題開展對話協調；3）共同努力推動氣候變化大會取得成功，開展公共衛生、農業和糧食安全對話合作；4）用好中美聯合工作組，推動解決更多具體問題；5）中美人文交流十分重要，鼓勵擴大兩國各領域人員交往；6）兩國元首繼續保持經常聯繫。白宮則表示，美中同意恢復在應對跨國挑戰上的合作，包括氣候變化、衛生安全及糧食安全等。

拜登政府峰會前談期望，提到美中須弄清彼此紅線，盼跟中方找出一條可以「既競爭亦共存」的方程式。習近平在峰會上就此清晰回應：台灣問題是中國核心利益中的核心，也是中美關係政治基礎中的基礎，是「中美關係第一條不可踰越的紅線」。

釐清紅線、設定底線，有助妥善管控分歧，穩定關係。習近平強調，不衝突、不對抗、和平共處，是中美最根本共同利益；拜登則表示，美中兩國激烈競爭，但不尋求衝突。這些大原則，可以成為新時期穩定中美關係的框架，至於這個框架是否穩固，則取決於履行承諾的誠意和決心。

/ Glossary生字 /

restraint：the act of controlling or limiting sth because it is necessary or sensible to do so

(go) down the drain：(to be) wasted; (to get) very much worse

beckon：to be sth that is likely to happen or will possibly happen to sb in the future