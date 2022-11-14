Editorial：Muscle-showing at the Zhuhai Airshow

Despite being called the Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition, the weapons and equipment displayed covered land warfare, naval warfare, air warfare, space warfare, electronic warfare and cyber warfare. The Airshow this year was a departure from the cloak-and-dagger affair in the past, which only featured the models or static displays of the PLA's active-duty equipment. The PLA's confidence in domestically produced armaments has been built on China's economic and technological strength in recent years. In some areas, China's military technology is leading the world. There are only two possible explanations for this kind of generous display of a large number of active-duty armaments, where some new armaments for which successful tests have just been conducted are introduced to the arms market. One is to show that China intends to increase its military transparency and, at the same time, show strength and issue deterrence to potential opponents in contrast to the previous strategic policy of showing weakness. Another possibility is that there are even more advanced equipment technologies than those being displayed, so much so that confidentiality is no longer necessary for the latter. This means a new generation of the PLA's armament has been ushered in.

It is worth noting that China sold not only aircraft, missiles and combat vehicles at the Airshow, but also an integrated operational concept plan for the army's combined-arms brigade for the first time. This forms a new intelligent and digital army brigade with solutions also provided. This not only reflects the degree of modernisation of the PLA Ground Force, but also manifests the fruit of the reform of China's military concept. The exportation of the Chinese military system to expand its influence will also provide indirect protection for China's diplomacy and the "Belt and Road Initiative".

At present, China's share in the global arms market is merely less than 5%, lagging behind the US, Russia and France and is on a par with Germany. This does not match China's international status and military strength. The Russia-Ukraine war has exposed the weaknesses of Russian-made weapons. This, together with the sanctions on Russia's exports and exchange settlements, has had a serious impact on Russia's arms exports. The possibility that the high-profile publicity of Chinese military enterprises at the Zhuhai Airshow was intended to seize part of the Russian arms export market cannot be ruled out. In fact, in terms of cost-effectiveness, Chinese armaments have greatly surpassed Russian-made armaments, and their quality is also comparable to that of European and American weapons. Therefore, it is not unreasonable to say that this year's Zhuhai Airshow was a demonstration of national strength.

明報社評 2022.11.14：珠海航展騷肌肉 中國軍事變革多

第十四屆中國國際航空航天博覽會（珠海航展）昨日閉幕，如果說上海進博會是中國展示對外開放「大利市」的窗口，珠海航展就是中國展示軍事實力「騷肌肉」的平台。本屆航展最大的亮點，不僅有解放軍各款現役裝備令人眼花撩亂的展示表演，還有中國對外軍售形式的變化，反映出中國對於軍力展示取態的微妙變化，以及在俄烏戰爭等現代化戰爭衝擊下，解放軍戰略思維的變革。

雖然叫名為航空航天展，但現場展示的武器裝備，涵蓋陸戰、海戰、空戰、太空戰、電子戰、網絡戰。今次航展，一改以往對解放軍現役裝備只見模型或靜態展示的遮遮掩掩。解放軍對國產軍備的自信，是建立在中國近年經濟和科技實力提升的基礎上。在一些領域，中國軍工科技已走在世界前列。這種將大量現役軍備大方示人，甚至將一些剛剛試驗成功的新軍備推出軍火市場，只有兩種可能，一種可能是表明中國有意增加軍事透明度，同時改變過往低調示弱的戰略方針，向潛在對手示強威懾；另一種可能，就是目前已有較這些裝備更為先進的裝備技術，展示的裝備已無保密價值，意味解放軍的軍備，又將迎來新一波的更新換代。

值得注意的是，中國在航展上不僅賣飛機、導彈、戰車，還首次向外兜售完整的陸軍合成旅裝備方案，組成智能化數碼化的新型陸軍旅，兼提供解決方案，既反映解放軍陸軍的現代化程度，體現中國軍事理念的變革成果，亦對外輸出中式軍事體系，擴大影響力，間接為中國的外交和「一帶一路」保駕護航。

目前在全球軍火市場，中國的份額僅佔不足5%，排在美俄法之後，與德國不相上下，這與中國的國際地位與軍事實力並不匹配。俄烏戰爭將俄製武器的弱點暴露無遺，加上出口結匯受到制裁，對俄羅斯的武器出口已造成嚴重影響。今次珠海航展中國軍工企業的高調宣傳，不排除有搶佔部分俄羅斯武器出口市場的意圖。事實上，中國軍備在性價比方面，已經大大超出俄製軍備，品質也比肩歐美武器。因此，有人稱今年珠海航展，是國力的展示，不無道理。

/ Glossary生字 /

prowess： great skill at doing sth

cloak-and-dagger：cloak-and-dagger activities are secret and mysterious, sometimes in a way that people think is unnecessary or ridiculous

armament：weapons, especially large guns, bombs, tanks, etc.