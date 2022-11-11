Editorial : International Organisation for Mediation

Initiated by China, the IOMed will be an intergovernmental international organisation based on treaties agreed through multilateral consultations. Its goal is to resolve disputes and handle differences in a peaceful and friendly manner. The origin of the initiative has to do with the construction of a dam in Ethiopia, a country in Africa, and the ensuring disputes with neighbouring Egypt and Sudan. Ethiopia objects to the intervention and mediation of Europe and the US, while China has good cooperative relations with the three countries involved. It advocates dialogue between the three countries so as to reach a long-term solution beneficial to all sides. China believes that the creation of the IOMed will help resolve this type of dispute. Earlier, China and Sudan signed the "Joint Statement on the Establishment of the International Organisation for Mediation", marking an important step forward. The central government intends to have the IOMed headquartered in Hong Kong. To this end, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the SAR government signed a document last month to establish a preparatory office in Hong Kong. This week, Chief Executive John Lee said that the office would carry out the related work next year.

One way of resolving civil disputes is to take the matter to court. The other way is mediation. Different from a court case, in which the plaintiff and the defendant confront each other, mediation emphasises voluntary participation. In closed-door negotiation, the parties are assisted by a third party (mediator), who has received relevant legal professional training, to reach a settlement agreement acceptable to all parties. Court proceedings are about which party has right on its side. In mediation, the key is finding a compromise rather than who wins and who loses.

The IOMed is a brand new thing. Hong Kong people are very unfamiliar with this concept—they might not even know the existence of the initiative. However, if they understand more about China's philosophy and ambitions, they will see that this is a major concept. Not only will Hong Kong have the ground-breaking opportunity to play a leading role in organising the negotiation of international conventions, but it might also become the headquarters of intergovernmental international organisations in the future, an opportunity that was unimaginable in the past.

When it comes to mediating international disputes, the United Nations often springs to mind. However, in the past few decades, more and more international disputes have actually been mediated by regional organisations. The advantage of regional organisations (such as the African Union) taking the lead in mediating regional affairs is that they are familiar with the national and societal situations in the region. The disadvantage, however, is that the mediator is also a stakeholder in the region, and the countries involved might query the partiality and fairness of the mediator. China has generally good relations with third world countries. The fact that the IOMed will be led by China to help mediate disputes in Africa, Latin America and other places will make it easier to win the trust of the countries concerned. Hong Kong can provide the required legal professional services. Even if the disputes involve Western multinational companies, the fact that Hong Kong has long-standing experience in dealing with foreign companies will inspire greater confidence in the fairness of the IOMed from all sides.

明報社評2022.11.11：國際調解院落戶香港 機遇難得須好好把握

中國倡議設立國際調解院，打算以香港作為總部，特區政府表示，籌備辦公室將於明年開展工作。

國際調解院是由中國發起、以多邊協商締結條約為基礎的政府間國際組織，目標是以和平友好方式解決爭議、處理分歧。有關倡議的源起，與非洲國家埃塞俄比亞興建大壩，跟鄰國埃及和蘇丹發生紛爭有關。埃塞俄比亞反對讓歐美插手調停，中國則與涉事3國都有良好合作關係，主張3國對話，達成各方長遠均有得着的解決方案。中方相信，設立國際調解院有助處理這類紛爭，早前中國與蘇丹簽署《關於建立國際調解院的聯合聲明》，邁出了重要一步。中央有意將調解院總部設在香港，為此外交部與特區政府上月簽署文件，由香港成立籌備辦公室。行政長官李家超本周表示，辦公室將於明年開展相關工作。

解決民事紛爭，訴諸法庭打官司是一種方式，另一種方法是調解（mediation）。有別於控辯雙方對簿公堂，調解強調自願參與，由受過相關法律專業訓練的第三者（調解員），協助當事各方透過閉門磋商，達至各方都能接受的和解協議。法庭訴訟講的是哪一方得直，調解的重點在於尋求妥協，而非誰勝誰負。

國際調解院是全新事物，港人對這個概念十分陌生，甚至連倡議的存在亦未必知道，然而只要多些了解國家的理念與宏圖，當可發現這是重大建構，香港不僅有機會破天荒牽頭組織國際公約談判，日後還可成為政府間國際組織的總部，這是過去難以想像的機遇。

談到國際紛爭調解，人們通常都會想起聯合國，然而過去數十年，愈來愈多國際紛爭其實是由地區組織協助斡旋。由非洲國家聯盟等區域組織牽頭斡旋區內事務，好處是熟悉區內國情民情，缺點是調停方也是區內利益持份者，當事國可能懷疑調停方有偏頗不夠公平。中國與第三世界國家關係普遍良好，調解院由中方牽頭，協助調解非洲拉美等地紛爭，較易取信於當事國，香港則可提供所需的法律專業服務，就算紛爭是涉及西方跨國企業的商事，由於香港長期有跟外資打交道的經驗，涉事各方對調解院公正辦事，相信會有較大信心。

■Glossary

生字

plaintiff : a person who makes a formal complaint against sb in court

spring to mind : to come quickly into your mind

inspire : to make sb have a particular feeling or emotion