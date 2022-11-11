Editorial : A Red Wave That Wasn't

The midterm elections have always been regarded as a mid-term assessment of the performance of a US president. This time around, the midterms coincide with the worst inflation in the US in 40 years. A recent poll showed that only 40% of the public were happy with Joe Biden's performance. Trump has repeatedly called for a "red wave" to sweep across the country. Even the top Democrats were busy doing expectation management before the election, emphasising that a small defeat could count as a victory. FiveThirtyEight, a polling website, did a pre-election comprehensive analysis, giving the Republicans an 84% chance of winning the House of Representatives and a 59% chance of controlling the Senate. However, the actual results have been a far cry from the predictions.

Preliminary vote counts show that the Republicans have regained control of the House of Representatives, but it was anything but a "red wave". US media estimate that the Republican and Democratic parties have won 220 and 215 seats respectively, compared with 212 and 221 seats before the election. Given the fact that in recent midterm elections, the party that the president belonged to lost an average of 24 seats, it has not been huge victory for the Republican Party this time. In the Senate, the two parties had 50 seats each before the election. The 35 seats that were up for grabs this time were mostly seats held by the Republican Party. The Republicans were determined to win one or two more seats. What has come unexpected is that, out of the five fiercely contested seats, not only is the Democratic Party expected to hold on to the seat of Arizona, but it has also captured the seat of Pennsylvania. In Georgia, no candidates have won more than half of the vote, so a second round of voting will take place. Republican candidates are leading only in Nevada and Wisconsin. It remains uncertain which party will control the Senate or whether lawsuits will ensue over vote counting disagreements.

US politics is divided and polarised. Trump's right-wing populism still enjoys huge popularity among conservative voters and white blue-collar workers, which is reflected by the fact that so many "election deniers" were nominated by the Republican Party in the primaries. It will still be necessary to pay close attention to the tendency of political extremism and violence in the future. But the results of the midterm elections also reflect that the "election deniers" have not been able to transcend the conservative voter stratosphere and mobilise independent voters, who are the key minority. This will force the Republicans to re-examine Trump's chances of being re-elected. In contrast, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has performed brilliantly in this election. Not only does he understand right-wing populist operations, but he also has a better personal image than Trump. The importance he attaches to climate change will also help him win over independent voters. The race for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 could be more intense than previously predicted.

明報社評2022.11.10：共和黨未掀紅潮 民主黨小輸當贏

美國中期選舉，共和黨奪下眾議院控制權，屬於意料之中，惟前總統特朗普等預言的「紅潮」大捷，並未出現，民主黨仍有機會保住參議院控制權；多名附和大選舞弊論並獲特朗普力挺的「選舉否定者」，在關鍵選戰中紛紛落敗，為特朗普捲土重來問鼎下屆大選，迎面潑了一盆冷水。

中期選舉向被視為美國總統施政表現的期中考核，今次適逢美國面臨40年來最嚴重通脹，新近民調顯示，只有40%民眾認同拜登表現，特朗普一再高呼「紅色浪潮」席捲全國，就連民主黨高層選前也忙於做預期管理，強調「輸少當贏」。根據民調網站FiveThirtyEight選前的綜合分析推算，共和黨眾院勝出機會達84%，贏得參院控制權機會為59%，然而最終出來的結果，卻跟預測有落差。

初步點票顯示，共和黨重奪眾院控制權，但談不上是「紅潮」。美媒推算，眾院共和民主兩黨分別取得220及215席，選前則為212席及221席，考慮到近屆中期選舉，總統所屬政黨平均輸24席，共和黨今回未算大捷。參院方面，選前兩黨各佔50席，今次改選的35席，以共和黨現有議席為主，共和黨對於多奪一兩席志在必得，未料5個爭持激烈關鍵席位，民主黨不僅可望守住亞利桑那一席，還攻下了賓夕法尼亞的席位，喬治亞州席位無人得票過半須次輪投票，只有內華達及威斯康辛州的議席由共和黨候選人領先。究竟哪黨能夠控制參議院，現在仍有變數；會否出現點票爭拗官司戰，同樣有待觀之。

美國政治撕裂兩極化，特朗普的右翼民粹路線，在保守派選民和白人藍領中仍有龐大市場，這麼多「選舉否定者」獲共和黨初選提名參戰，正是一個反映，政治極端化和暴力化情况，未來仍須密切留意，但中期選舉結果亦反映，「選舉否定者」未能跳出保守選民同溫層，無法動員那些關鍵少數的獨立選民，這將迫使共和黨人重新檢視特朗普下屆當選的機會。相比之下，佛州共和黨州長德桑蒂斯今次選舉表現亮麗，既懂右翼民粹操作，形象又較特朗普為佳，他對氣候變化問題的重視，有利爭取獨立選民。2024年共和黨總統候選人提名之爭，可能比原先估計更激烈。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

materialise : to take place or start to exist as expected or planned

hold on to : to not lose sth, or to not let someone else have it

transcend : to be or go beyond the usual limits of sth