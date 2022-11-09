Editorial：Take Bold Steps Towards Normalcy

The "0+3" entry policy has been implemented for more than a month, but there was only a limited increase in the number of visitor arrivals. Both the business sector and the tourism industry are calling for a change to the "0+0" arrangement as early as possible, which means exemption from quarantine and medical monitoring. Some have even suggested scrapping the nucleic acid testing requirement on inbound travellers at the airport. Government advisor Hui Shu-cheong, when asked about his opinion on "0+0" days ago, also said that Hong Kong has the potential to relax the anti-epidemic measures and the allowing of eating at the Hong Kong Sevens stands was a great testing point. If the reception of over 20,000 people a day at the stadium did not cause any rebound of infections, the authorities should consider relaxing the social distancing measures and other restrictions further.

However, according to the comments by CE John Lee yesterday (8 November), the authorities apparently have no plans to make major adjustments. Lee reiterated that the pandemic is not yet gone and has recently caused 18 deaths in one day. The red and amber code system is an effective tool to manage the risks. It is only with this measure in place that the authorities can adopt the various programmes to deal with different risks. And the "specific arrangements for inbound tour groups" is exactly one of them. Therefore, the authorities will not lift the red and amber code system. As for the progress of implementing "0+0", Lee said that the current arrangement has already served its purpose and can allow various events to take place in Hong Kong. Given such comments, one may well expect no hope of getting "0+0" in the short run.

The SAR government can speed up and take bigger steps along the path to normalcy. Since the implementation of the "0+3" arrangement, the loosening of restrictions by the authorities has been at a snail's pace and overcautious, is more a symbolic gesture than a concrete action. The "specific arrangements for inbound tour groups" is the latest example. Under the scheme, travellers in tour groups accompanied by licensed tourist guides will be permitted to go to designated attractions such as theme parks, museums and temples with an amber code. They will also be able to dine in the partitioned areas of designated restaurants. However, even members of the tourism industry have reservations about the attractiveness of such arrangements for tourists.

Japan eased its entry restrictions for tourists on package tours earlier. Finding that it was not effective, the country soon shifted to opening up for individual travellers. That shows that a half-baked relaxation of entry restrictions can hardly help the tourism industry. The Christmas and New Year holiday is around the corner, and the Lunar New Year will come in late January next year. The authorities should seize the time and implement "0+0" as early as possible to inject more impetus into the return to normal.

明報社評 2022.11.09：防疫鬆綁流於寸進 復常之路可邁大步

本港近期接連舉行大型活動及盛事，外界憧憬加快復常，行政長官則重申，必須在風險可控下逐步放寬防疫措施，紅、黃碼需要維持。全球疫情未完，內地防疫方針未變，當下特區政府採取的寸進式防疫鬆綁策略，無疑非常穩陣，但亦太過保守。「團進團出」一類放寬旅遊措施，對旅遊業復常幫助有限；當局以豁免防疫的方式，方便國際大型活動在港舉辦，偶一為之當然無問題，惟密密為之，公眾難免有「寬外嚴內」之感。復常路寸進前行無法滿足社會需要，除非疫情再生巨變，否則當局應該大步向前推進復常。

「0＋3」入境政策實施一個多月，訪港旅客增幅有限，商界和旅遊界呼籲早日改行「0+0」，即免隔離免醫學監測，有意見甚至主張取消抵港核酸檢測。政府專家顧問許樹昌日前談及「0＋0」問題，認為香港有實力放寬防疫措施，又指七欖容許飲食是一個很好的試點，倘若一天接待兩萬多人都沒引起疫情反彈，可考慮進一步放寬社交距離及其他限制。

不過根據昨天行政長官李家超的說法，當局似乎並未打算有重大調整。李家超重申，疫情並無離開，最近試過單日18人死亡，紅黃碼是有效的風險管理工具，有了相關措施，當局才能以不同方案處理不同風險，「團進團出」方便旅行團來港，正是其中之一，所以當局不會取消紅黃碼。問到實施「0+0」進度，李家超表示，現時做法已達到目標，可以讓不同活動在港舉行。有關說法令人相信，「0+0」短期無望成事。

特區政府可以在復常路上加快、加大腳步。自從落實「0＋3」後，當局的鬆綁措施，流於寸進，過於謹慎，象徵意義大於實際作用，「團進團出」是最新例子。方案准許持黃碼的團客在導遊陪同下，進入主題公園、博物館及寺廟等指定景點，亦可到指定餐廳的分隔區域用膳，惟有關安排對旅客的吸引力，就連業界也有保留。

早前日本放寬以旅行團方式入境觀光，由於成效不彰，未幾即改為開放自由行，證明半吊子鬆綁入境措施，對旅遊業難有幫助。聖誕新年將至，明年1月下旬則是農曆新年，當局應把握時間，早日落實「0+0」，為復常注入更強動力。

/ Glossary生字 /

lenient：not as strict as expected when punishing somebody or when making sure that rules are obeyed

at a snail's pace：very slowly

seize：to be quick to make use of a chance, an opportunity, etc.