Editorial : Reform of Primary Healthcare

Hong Kong has an unbalanced healthcare system. Though outnumbered by private doctors, public hospital doctors are responsible for taking care of 90% of the patients in Hong Kong. Public hospitals are understaffed, and the working environment is tough. However, their workers are far less well-paid than their counterparts in private hospitals. Doctors join the private sector in droves after accumulating certain experience and obtaining specialist qualifications in public hospitals. Such serious loss of manpower in turn intensifies the workload of public hospitals, thus giving rise to a vicious circle. The government has recently been considering the requirement that qualified medical professionals must serve in the public healthcare sector for a specified number of years before they can leave. The proposal has provoked a backlash from some people in the industry. Some believe that forcing people to stay will not be able to lessen their desire to leave the system but will instead affect morale and service quality. However, from the government's point of view, it is reasonable to require professional healthcare workers to serve the public healthcare system for a certain period of time given the huge amounts of resources that have been invested by the government in training them.

To improve medical services in Hong Kong, a multi-pronged approach is necessary. While the government should improve working conditions in public hospitals and promotion prospect in order to retain workers, it should also actively employ all kinds of means to bulk up the human resources of public hospitals and break the vicious circle between manpower loss and work pressure. The introduction of more non-locally trained doctors and the requirement that a local healthcare worker must spend a certain number of years in the public healthcare are all immediate options. However, to reduce the burden on the public medical system in the long run, the government must reform the healthcare system once and for all. Rather than rely solely on the public hospitals to "cure disease that has developed", the government should pay more attention to the role of primary healthcare in disease prevention so as to "treat disease before it occurs". Hong Kong has an ageing population, and the silver tsunami is gradually approaching. The elderly are prone to chronic diseases or long-term diseases. If a sound primary healthcare system is in place to help the elderly prevent and effectively control various chronic diseases, they can get the necessary nursing support in the community even if they have minor illnesses. In that case, they will not need to make frequent visits to public hospitals for medical treatment. This will help reduce the hospitalisation rate and significantly lessen the burden on public hospitals.

The primary healthcare system relies heavily on family doctors. The Primary Healthcare Authority will need to invite doctors extensively from private clinics in various districts to participate in the plan so as to allow patients enough options. It will also need to reform the Elderly Health Care Voucher Scheme so that the elderly can be guided to make good use of the relevant subsidies for regular physical check-ups and disease prevention. Furthermore, family doctors should be given the power to refer patients to the specialist outpatient clinics of the Hospital Authority (HA). All this will not only involve a lot of resource allocation but also affect many vested interests. If the government wants to lay a solid foundation for the future development of the Primary Healthcare Authority, it must now give its full support to the Commissioner for Primary Healthcare to overcome all difficulties and straighten out the relationship between the Primary Healthcare Authority and the HA in the future so as to ensure that the two complement each other.

明報社評2022.11.08：基層醫療大改革 專員賦權要充足

政府推動醫療體制改革，發展基層醫療將是未來工作重點。《施政報告》提出今年內發表「基層醫療健康藍圖」，重點之一是成立基層醫療健康管理局。

本港醫療系統失衡，公院醫生人數不及私家醫生，卻要負責照顧全港九成病人。公院醫護人手不足，工作環境吃力，收入又遠遠不如私院同業，不少醫生在公院累積一定經驗、取得專科資格後，紛紛轉投私營部門，人手流失嚴重，反過來又加劇公院工作負荷，形成惡性循環。政府最近有意要求合資格醫護專業人員，必須在公營系統服務指定年期才能離開，引起部分業界人士反彈，有人認為強制留人無助減少離心，反而可能影響士氣和服務質素，惟從政府角度，既然當局投入大量資源培訓專職醫療人員，要求他們為公營系統「服役」一段時間，乃是順理成章。

改善本港醫療服務，需要多管齊下，政府既要改善公院醫護工作環境及晉升機會「留人」，亦應積極採取各種措施充實公院人手，打破「人手流失與工作壓力」的惡性循環，引入更多非本地培訓醫生、設定本地人員「服役」年期等均為眼前選項，然而若要長遠減輕公營醫療系統負荷，當局必須釜底抽薪，改革醫療體制，由一面倒依靠公院「治已病」，改為更加重視基層醫療預防疾病的作用，務求「治未病」。香港人口老化，高齡海嘯逐步逼近，長者易有慢性病或長期病，若有完善的基層醫療系統，協助長者預防及有效控制各種慢性疾病，縱有小病痛亦能在社區得到所需護理支援，毋須動輒到公院求醫，有助降低住院率，顯著減輕公院負荷。

基層醫療系統倚重家庭醫生，基醫局需要廣邀各區私人診所醫生參與計劃，讓病人有足夠選擇，也要改革長者醫療券制度，引導長者善用相關補助於定期檢查身體及預防病症之上，另外還要賦予家庭醫生轉介病人至醫管局專科門診的權力，凡此種種，不僅牽涉大量資源分配，還會觸動很多既得利益。政府若要為基醫局未來發展打好堅實基礎，現在就要全力支持基層醫療專員排除萬難，以及理順日後基醫局與醫管局的關係，確保兩者相輔相成。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

outnumber : to be greater in number than sb/sth

droves : a large group of people

vicious circle : a situation in which one problem causes another problem which then makes the first problem worse