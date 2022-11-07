Editorial : Glimmer of Hope in China's Anti-pandemic Fight

While the COVID-19 virus continues to mutate, the rates of severe illness and mortality still account for very low percentages. That said, if vigilance is relaxed, a large-scale outbreak could happen anytime. Within a few days, the number of daily infections in Guangzhou rose to four digits. If asymptomatic patients are not screened out in time, the chain of community transmission will not be broken, and the policy goal of dynamic zero-COVID will not be achieved. The National Joint Prevention and Control Office held a press conference last Saturday (5 November), announcing that the general policy of dynamic zero-COVID would continue. It is estimated that the announcement had to do with the multi-point spread of the pandemic across the country this month.

Shenzhen and Shanghai, two major cities, experienced large-scale outbreaks this year one after another. In both cities, the pandemic eased off under strict anti-epidemic measures. But some problems were unveiled, including insufficient supplies and patients being barred from seeking medical treatment because they could not undertake nucleic acid tests, which led to seething public resentment. Local governments worked hard to improve the situation as soon as possible and vowed that they had learned a lesson. In June, owners of unfinished buildings defended their rights in Henan. The relevant authorities issued red codes to them to prevent them from gathering. Such disregard for the law greatly affected the credibility of the anti-pandemic policy. At last, the provincial government stepped in and dealt with the relevant officials seriously to put an end to it. Given the fact that such a dear price for anti-pandemic measures has been paid, the same mistakes should not be made in other regions. However, local governments across the country have not learned from the mistakes, and the irregularities have grown increasingly bizarre.

In Lanzhou, a 3-year-old child was poisoned by carbon monoxide. His father could not call an ambulance and asked for help everywhere. The staff he encountered cared only about whether he was wearing a mask and had undertaken nucleic acid tests. In Hohhot, a woman fell to her death. Her daughter had to go out and go downstairs to deal with it. But the anti-pandemic gate was welded shut, and it took the property management staff dozens of minutes to open it. For some people in management, such life-threatening events are less important than pandemic prevention measures. Such ridiculous cases are commonplace, affecting tens of thousands of households.

It is generally said that a major pandemic does not last more than three years. The COVID-19 pandemic will mark its third year next month. It remains to be seen whether it will vanish as foretold. However, it is an undeniable fact that the severe illness rate and mortality rate caused by the virus are low. As the pandemic is not so serious as to overwhelm the medical system, it is a matter of time before anti-pandemic measures are scaled down. It is believed that the central government already has the "10th edition of the prevention and control plan", which can be launched in a timely manner according to the development of the pandemic. It is believed that the time is not far away for all sorts of anti-pandemic measures to be gradually dialed down.

明報社評2022.11.07：抗疫到最亂日子 由亂及治快來臨

內地抗疫進入第36個月，提出動態清零防疫總方針也剛好滿一年，仍未出現疫情結束的曙光，上月5日感染數字又重新出現4位數，本月5日達到4420宗。

新冠病毒還在不斷變異，但重症率和死亡率仍然維持在一個十分低的水平。雖然如此，若放鬆警戒，隨時會發生大規模爆發的可能，廣州在幾天之內上升到每天感染宗數達到4位數，而且無症狀感染者如果未能及時篩查出來，社區傳播鏈則無法截斷，動態清零的政策目標也無法實現。國家聯防聯控辦公室上周六舉行記者會，宣布動態清零總方針仍然繼續，估計也是跟本月全國疫情出現多點散發的因素有關。

今年曾大規模爆發的大城市先後有深圳和上海，但都在實施嚴格抗疫措施下清退，當中也發現物資供應不足、患者因無法做核酸而無法就醫等等弊端，導致民怨沸騰，當地努力盡快改善，並且宣布引以為戒。河南6月份出現爛尾樓業主要維權，有關當局竟然對爛尾樓業主賦紅碼以阻止他們集會，這種漠視法紀的做法，令到抗疫政策的公信力大受打擊，最後省政府出面嚴肅處理有關官員了事。既然交出「昂貴」的抗疫學費，其他地方就不應該重蹈覆轍。然而，各地政府沒有以此作為前車之鑑，防疫亂象一個比一個拍案稱奇。

蘭州3歲孩童一氧化碳中毒，父親召喚救護車不得，到處尋找協助，遇到的工作人員只關心他是否戴口罩和做核酸情况。呼和浩特一婦人跳樓輕生，女兒要出門下樓處理，因防疫大門已被焊死關閉，物業管理人員要花幾十分鐘才能將大門打開。這種人命關天的大事，對於某些管理人員來說，都不及防疫措施重要。影響千家萬戶的「胡作非為」情况更比比皆是。

一般說大疫不過三，新冠疫情下個月就屆3年，是否會一如預言般消失於無形，還有待觀察，但現時病毒引致的低重症率和低死亡率確是不爭事實，既然疫情不至於引致醫療系統無法負擔，降低抗疫手段只是時間問題。相信中央政府手上已經有一套「防控方案第十版」，可以按疫情發展情况適時推出，逐步降低各種防疫手段，相信適當時機也為期不遠。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

vigilance : careful attention that you give to what is happening, so that you will notice any danger or illegal activity

ease off : to become or make sth become less strong, unpleasant, etc

seething : to feel an emotion, especially anger, so strongly that you are almost shaking