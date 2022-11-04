Editorial : Controversy over Financial Secretary's Exemption from Quarantine

According to the government, Paul Chan's case was classified as a case of recovery by the Department of Health, meaning that the case was not contagious, and Chan did not need to be in quarantine or be subjected to "red code" restrictions of the Vaccine Pass scheme. Since the end of September alone, there have been more than 450 cases of recovery that were handled in the same way. Answering reporters' questions, Paul Chan explained the whys and wherefores, saying that he took a few days' rest after contracting the virus in Saudi Arabia. He had a negative rapid test early this week, thus meeting the requirement for boarding the flight back to Hong Kong, which he did immediately that evening. After completing the nucleic acid test at the airport, he went home to wait for the result, and was later informed that his case had been classified as a case of recovery. During the entire process, "there were absolutely no special arrangements", and the pandemic prevention and quarantine treatment he received was "the same as that of all citizens".

Nucleic acid tests have much higher sensitivity than rapid tests. In light of the possibility that people who have recovered and arrived in Hong Kong might have viral genome fragments in their bodies, resulting in a positive nucleic acid test result, the Department of Health did adjust the nucleic acid test requirements for entry at the airport in June this year. For people who contracted the virus over the past 90 days and have since recovered, "the Department of Health will consider the data of the nucleic acid test results and recovery records to consider whether the people concerned should not be defined as a confirmed case", meaning that the person can be exempted from the quarantine arrangement. But it is also undeniable that the general public did not know there is such a mechanism, and the authorities have never mentioned the relevant data before. The Department of Health disclosed that there had been 450 cases of recovery between the end of September to November 1 only after the public became concerned about Paul Chan's positive test result after his arrival in Hong Kong. In the eyes of ordinary citizens, all the arguments and figures seem to have been conjured all of a sudden just to help the Financial Secretary out of the controversy, and it is natural that they sound much less convincing.

The Department of Health has repeatedly stressed that it will not comment on individual cases. If the person involved were an ordinary citizen, the public would of course understand this. But the Financial Secretary is no ordinary person. As a senior official, he has the responsibility to face the public. Members of the public are interested to know the Ct value of his nucleic acid test not because they are nosy, but because they want to know if the authorities are dealing with the case in accordance with the regulations. From the point of view of the medical profession, there might be adequate reasons why Chan's case has been classified as a case of recovery. The biggest problem reflected by this incident is that the government still does a poor job of communicating with citizens, and its policy explanations remain unclear.

明報社評2022.11.04：財爺毋須隔離惹議論 康復個案處理須透明

財政司長陳茂波上周外訪期間感染新冠病毒，本周返港後獲衛生署評定屬於「康復個案」不具傳染性，毋須隔離，引發不少議論。當局強調有關處理方式早已存在多月，類似個案過去1個月有數百宗，不涉任何特權，然而現實是一般公眾之前根本不知有此安排，外界印象更深的，反而是行政長官李家超本周初說，司長抵港核酸檢測若是陽性要隔離。

根據當局說法，陳茂波抵港檢測後獲衛生署列為康復個案，意即沒有傳播性，不需要隔離或接受疫苗通行證「紅碼」限制，單是9月底以來，已有超過450宗康復個案以相同方式處理。陳茂波回應記者提問交代始末，談到染疫後在沙特停留數天休息，本周初快測陰性，符合登機赴港要求後，同晚馬上啟程返港，在機場做完核酸檢測後便回家等結果，其後獲告知列為康復個案，整個過程中，「絕無任何特殊安排」，他所得到的防疫檢疫待遇，「與所有市民一視同仁」。

核酸檢測敏感度遠高於快測。因應已康復抵港人士體內可能有殘餘病毒基因段，導致核酸檢測陽性，今年6月起，衛生署的確調整了機場入境核酸檢測要求，但凡90天內曾經染疫的康復人士，「衛生署會參考其核酸檢測結果數據及康復紀錄，考慮是否不界定為確診」，意味可以免隔離，惟同樣無可否認是，一般公眾都不知道原來有此機制，當局之前也從無提及相關數據，直至今次陳茂波抵港檢測陽性，引起公眾關注，衛生署才交代9月底至11月1日有逾450宗康復個案。看在一般市民眼裏，種種說法及數字彷彿都是為了幫財爺解套，才忽然搬出來，說服力自然大打折扣。

衛生署再三強調不評論個別個案，倘若當事人只是一般市民，公眾當然理解，可是財政司長絕非一般人，身為高官有責任面對公眾，外界希望知道司長核酸檢測Ct值，不是出於八卦好奇心態，而是想知道當局處理是否有規有矩。從醫學專業角度，陳茂波列為康復個案，也許有充分理由，今次事件折射出來的最大問題，是政府依然不善與民溝通，政策解釋不清不楚。

■Glossary

生字

whys and wherefores : a reason or explanation

conjure : to make something appear or happen in a way which is not expected

reflect : to show or be a sign of the nature of sth or of sb's attitude or feeling