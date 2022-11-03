Editorial : Nothing Better Than a Regular Financial Summit

The Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit was not affected by the typhoon and went ahead as scheduled yesterday. As the host, it was only natural that Hong Kong sang its own praises. Chief Executive (CE) John Lee described the summit as an indication that "Hong Kong is back to business" in his speech. He stressed that the worst is behind Hong Kong and the city's advantage of leveraging the support from China is irreplaceable. Meanwhile, Financial Secretary Paul Chan reiterated that Hong Kong is willing to work with global financial institutions and encourage financial innovation at the same time. CE of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority Eddie Yue emphasised that Hong Kong still has its success factors and there will be more opportunities than challenges in the future. He also expressed hopes of Hong Kong hosting the summit again next year.

The world has entered a period of turmoil with endless natural and man-made disasters. The COVID-19 pandemic, global warming, great power rivalries, geopolitical conflicts, food and energy crises, soaring inflation and so on have come one after another. The intertwining of the disasters has resulted in a larger duplicate effect — the destructive power and damage caused by "1+1" is far more than 2. Some scholars have described the situation as "polycrisis", as various fields are full of uncertainties. The theme of the summit this time was "Navigating Beyond Uncertainty". One of the main points discussed by the speakers was to try to find a more certain place in the uncertainty, hoping that it can become a guiding light.

At the summit this time, the remark "Don't bet against China and Hong Kong" made by the vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission Fang Xinghai has stirred up much discussion in particular. Fang said that he is sometimes worried that investors are reading too many reports about China by international media because such foreign media often do not have a good understanding of the Chinese market.

The initiative taken by the authorities to host the financial summit to "polish Hong Kong's brand" this time has shown that the government is no longer waiting for a stroke of luck. With the successful experience of this summit, the SAR authorities should actively consider hosting the financial summit annually or biennially in a regular manner. It would be even better if it can become the Eastern version of the Davos World Economic Forum in the long run.

明報社評2022.11.03：說好中國香港故事 定期主辦金融峰會

世界面對「多重危機」（polycrisis），經濟前景充滿不確定性，昨天舉行的國際金融領袖投資峰會，成為外資大班與中央及本港財金官員交流的平台，彰顯香港「背靠國家面向世界」的獨特定位，對於突出本港國際金融中心角色，具有積極意義，當局應該定期主辦這樣的峰會，爭取長遠可跟瑞士達沃斯世界經濟論壇比肩。說好中國及香港故事，是昨天中央和特區財金官員發言的重心，一句「不要與中國和香港對賭」，更是豪氣十足。外資眼中，投資香港代表投資中國前景，有與會大行負責人表示看好中國市場，然而地緣政治風險以及對內地政策的不了解，的確影響一些投資者的研判，當局有必要多作解說，避免誤解。

國際金融領袖投資峰會未受風暴影響，昨天如期舉行。香港作為東道主，當然要賣花讚花香。行政長官李家超致辭形容今次是「香港復常」的峰會，強調香港最壞時刻已成過去，背靠國家的優勢無可替代。財政司長陳茂波則重申，香港願意和全球金融機構合作，同時亦鼓勵金融創新。金管局總裁余偉文強調，香港成功要素仍然存在，未來機遇要比挑戰多。他還表示，希望明年可以再辦峰會。

世界進入動盪不安時期，天災人禍不斷，新冠疫情、全球暖化、大國博弈、地緣政治衝突、糧食能源危機、通貨膨脹惡化等紛紛爆發，同時又互相交織，形成更大的疊加效應，「1+1」造成的破壞力和傷害，遠遠不止於2，有學者形容這一情况為「多重危機」，不同領域都充斥着不確定性。今次峰會以「駕馭市場的不確定性」為主題，與會講者討論重點之一，就是嘗試在不確定之中，找出較為確定之處，盼可成為指路明燈。

今次峰會，國家證監會副主席方星海一句「Don't bet against China and HK」（不要與中國和香港對賭），尤其惹人談論。方星海表示有時會擔心投資者閱讀太多國際媒體關於中國的報道，因為這類外媒往往對中國市場並不十分了解。

當局今次主動舉辦金融峰會「省招牌」，反映政府不再守株待兔。有了今次成功經驗，特區當局應積極考慮以每年一度或雙年會的方式，定期主辦金融峰會，長遠若能成為東方版的達沃斯世界經濟論壇，更是最好不過。

■ Glossary 生字 /

intertwine : if two or more things intertwine or are intertwined, they are twisted together so that they are very difficult to separate

polish : to make sth smooth and shiny by rubbing it

biennially : once every two years