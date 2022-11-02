Editorial : Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit Goes on Amid Tropical Storm

The summit is the first major financial event held in Hong Kong since the outbreak of the pandemic, showing that Hong Kong is ready to go again. What has come unexpected is that it has coincided with Nalgae, a strong tropical storm bearing down on the city. The No. 8 typhoon could be hoisted today. Fortunately, the two-day summit will be held mostly indoors. Most of the participants from overseas can stay in the hotel of the venue. The summit will not be affected much and can be held as scheduled. This summit will bring together over 200 representatives of about 120 financial institutions around the world, including institutions from banking, securities, asset management, private equity funds and hedge funds. Over the past few days, five speakers and guests have called off their visits to Hong Kong due to COVID-19 infection, family matters or changes in itinerary. However, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), more than 40 financial institutions will still be represented by their chairmen or chief executives attending the summit.

The government's implementation of the "0+3" entry arrangement at the end of September was the prerequisite for the conduct of the summit. However, even though the hotel quarantine requirement has been lifted, there are still other pandemic prevention requirements in place under "0+3". They include the "yellow code" restrictions on the entry and exit of premises. Financial leaders staying in Hong Kong for a short period of time would have found it difficult to abide by the relevant regulations. In the end, the SAR government was only able to provide them with special exemptions as a way to offer convenience. The authorities could not grant guests with a "0+0" arrangement, and could only come up with an expedient. That said, Hong Kong as an international financial centre has never held such a grand financial event in the past. The summit will undoubtedly burnish Hong Kong's image.

The theme of this summit will be "Navigating Through Uncertainty". Participants will exchange views and share experience mainly on uncertainties such as rising interest rates and stagflation risks as well as major trends such as technology and sustainable development. However, for some time in the future, it is equally difficult to underestimate the impact of political uncertainty on global finance. Hong Kong is in a particularly sensitive situation. How to steadily forge ahead amid headwinds and consolidate Hong Kong's status as a financial centre will be a test in the long run.

明報社評2022.11.02：金融峰會風雨無阻 鞏固地位迎難而上

國際金融領袖投資峰會未受風暴影響，今天將在港如期舉行。香港疫下逐步重啟，峰會是一個里程碑，雖然有數位講者及嘉賓出於染疫或家事等原因未能與會，但峰會仍有高盛、摩根士丹尼、瑞銀等歐美大行董事長壓陣，論級數論規模依然分量十足，有助向外傳達「香港回來了」的信息，可惜香港仍未落實「0+0」入境安排，否則效果可以更佳。過去兩三年，國際形勢風譎雲詭，投資者面對的政治風險顯著增加，現在香港雖然「回來了」，但外部環境已面目全非，如何克服種種不利因素奮力前行，才是真正考驗。

今次峰會是疫情爆發以來本港首度舉行大型金融盛事，標誌香港再啟航，未料巧合遇上強烈熱帶風暴尼格吹襲，今天可能高掛8號風球，可幸一連兩天峰會，基本都是在室內舉行，大部分海外與會者入住會場酒店，所受影響不大，可以如期舉行。今次峰會匯聚全球約120家金融機構逾200位代表，涵蓋機構包括銀行、證券、資產管理、私募基金、對冲基金等。過去數天，雖然先後有5名講者及嘉賓分別因為染疫、家事或行程有變等未能來港，惟金管局表示，仍有超過40家金融機構由董事長或行政總裁親自與會。

政府9月底落實「0+3」入境安排，是金融峰會得以舉行的前提，然而即使免除了酒店隔離，「0+3」之下，依然有其他防疫要求，諸如「黃碼」出入處所限制等，金融領袖在港短暫逗留，難以緊遵相關規定，最終特區政府只能以特殊豁免方式，為他們提供便利。當局無法以「0+0」接待來賓，只能靠「特事特辦」解決問題。無論如何，香港作為國際金融中心，以往從未舉行過如此級數的金融界盛會，今次峰會無疑有助香港「省招牌」。

今次峰會以「駕馭市場的不確定性」為主題，與會者主要就利率上升、滯脹風險等不確定性，以及科技和可持續發展等大趨勢，交流意見分享經驗，可是放眼未來一段時期，政治不確定性對環球金融的影響，同樣難以低估，香港處境尤其敏感，如何在陣陣逆風中穩步前行，鞏固金融中心地位，將是長期考驗。

■Glossary

生字

go a long way towards doing sth : to help very much in achieving something

forge ahead : to move forward quickly; to make a lot of progress quickly

expedient : an action that is useful or necessary for a particular purpose, but not always fair or right