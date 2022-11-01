Editorial : Development of Virtual Assets Market

As Hong Kong returns to normal amid the pandemic, a succession of major events has been scheduled for this week in the financial sector. Apart from the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, the highlight of the week, there will also be the five-day FinTech Week. The government says that this year's FinTech Week will feature over 250 speakers and is expected to be attended by over 20,000 people. Eddie Yue, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), clearly states that he hopes that the series of events this week will liven up the entire atmosphere so that foreign investors can see that "Hong Kong is back". He also hopes that the industry and banks can come up with more good ideas for Hong Kong's financial innovation.

VA, emerging technologies and development opportunities in the Greater Bay Area are the main areas to be covered by FinTech Week. The government has specifically taken the opportunity to issue a policy statement on the development of VA in Hong Kong, explaining its future policy stance and directions. In the statement, a new licensing system for VA service providers is proposed so as to connect with the industry around the globe to develop business opportunities in Hong Kong. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) will conduct public consultation exercises on the extent of retail investors' participation in VA trading under the new licensing system, and the government welcomes the introduction of VA ETFs. Furthermore, the government and regulators are studying the launch of a number of pilot schemes to test the technical benefits brought by VA. They are also trying to further apply the technology to the financial market. These pilot schemes include the issuance of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the 2022 Hong Kong FinTech Week, the Green bond tokenisation, and e-Hong Kong dollars (e-HKD).

In recent years, the authorities have undoubtedly been more active than ever in promoting the development of the bond market, but its scale remains rather limited. The development of the VA market will promote the diversification of Hong Kong's financial products. With the development of financial technology, some traditional financial investment tools will be replaced sooner or later. Hong Kong needs to see things from a higher vantage point to look further. Several years ago, Alibaba hoped to get listed in Hong Kong in the form of weighted voting rights, but the request was rejected by the SFC. It became reality only after many years' setbacks. An overly conservative decision has made Hong Kong miss out on many opportunities. The authorities should not repeat the same mistake when developing the VA market. In Asia, the Japanese government has regarded Web 3.0 as a strategic pillar of its development and is preparing to ease restrictions on VA investment. As for Singapore, the authorities have taken note of recent virtual currency speculation. Worrying that things have gone too fast before, they are planning to introduce more measures to restrict retail investors. To develop the VA market in Hong Kong, the government can refer to the experience of other places and combine it with the city's situation so as to find out the most suitable pace for Hong Kong.

明報社評2022.11.01：發展虛擬資產市場 穩中求進管好風險

金融科技周開鑼，政府公布虛擬資產在港發展政策宣言（下稱政策宣言），對引入虛擬資產交易所買賣基金（ETF）、放寬散戶參與等，皆持開放態度。

香港疫下復常，金融界本周連場大事，除了國際金融領袖高峰論壇這一重頭戲，還有一連五天的金融科技周。當局表示，今次金融科技周有逾250名講者，出席人數料超過2萬。金管局總裁余偉文明言，希望本周一連串活動，可以帶起整個氣氛，讓外國投資者看到「香港回來了」，同時也希望業界及銀行可以為香港金融創新，提供更多好點子。

虛擬資產、新興科技及大灣區發展機遇，均是金融科技周涵蓋的主要範疇。政府還特意把握今次機會，發表有關虛擬資產在港發展的政策宣言，交代未來政策立場及方針。宣言提出引入新的虛擬資產服務提供者發牌制度，聯繫全球業界在港開拓商機，證監會將就新發牌制度下散戶參與虛擬資產買賣的程度，展開公眾諮詢；對於引入虛擬資產交易所買賣基金（ETF），政府亦持歡迎態度。另外，政府和監管機構正研究推出多個試驗計劃，測試虛擬資產帶來的技術效益，並嘗試把有關技術進一步應用於金融市場，這些試驗計劃包括為2022年香港金融科技周發行非同質化代幣（NFT）、綠色債券代幣化，以及數碼港元等。

近年當局在推動債市發展方面，無疑比以往積極，但規模仍很有限，發展虛擬資產市場，有助香港金融產品多元化。隨着金融科技發展，部分傳統金融投資工具遲早會被取代，香港需要站得更高，看得更遠。當年阿里巴巴希望以「同股不同權」方式在港上市，卻遭證監會拒絕，蹉跎多年後才成事。一個過於保守的決定，令香港白白錯失不少機遇，當局在發展虛擬資產市場上，不應重蹈覆轍。放眼亞洲，日本當局已將Web 3.0視為發展戰略支柱，準備放寬虛擬資產投資限制，至於新加坡，當局最近關注虛擬貨幣投機情况，擔心之前走得太快，打算引入多一些限制散戶的措施。香港發展虛擬資產市場，可以多些參考其他地方的經驗，結合自身條件，找出最適合自己的步伐。

■Glossary

生字

liven up : to become or to make sb/sth more interesting or exciting

vantage point : a position from which you watch sth

setback : a difficulty or problem that delays or prevents sth, or makes a situation worse