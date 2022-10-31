Editorial : China's Diplomacy After The 20th CCP National Congress

As China's neighbouring country, Vietnam has close economic and trade relations with China. Vietnam is also governed by a Communist Party, with Nguyen Phu Trong just starting his third five-year term as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam last year. In the report of the 20th National Congress of the CCP, it is proposed that "the diplomatic policy of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, inclusiveness and friendship and company with neighbours should be adhered to, and the friendly ties, mutual trust and integration of interests with neighbouring countries should be deepened". Not only is the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) a close neighbour of China, but it is also China's largest trading partner. In November, Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia will host three summits successively, namely the Group of Twenty (G20) summit, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, and the East Asia summit (EAS). Wang Yi said to ASEAN envoys that China would continue to regard diplomacy with countries on its periphery as the priority of its foreign relations and would prioritise its relationship with ASEAN.

In South Asia, Pakistan is China's steadfast ally. Shehbaz's visit to China is the first since taking office. Tanzania, a major East African country, has always been friendly towards China, and Hassan will also be the first African head of state to visit China after the 20th National Congress of the CCP. In the policies on developing countries delineated in the report of the 20th National Congress of the CCP, it is proposed "the concepts of truthfulness and sincerity and the correct idea of justice and interests should be upheld". Among them, the concept of "truthfulness and sincerity" was exactly the policy towards Africa first mentioned by Xi Jinping during his visit to Tanzania in 2013. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz floated the trial balloon of visiting China a week ago. Resisting pressure from several government departments and political parties, he also approved a Chinese-funded company's acquisition of a 24.9% stake in a terminal at Hamburg port, which was considered a welcome gift for his visit to China. Although he will only make a one-day visit, he will be the first Western leader to visit China after the 20th National Congress of the CCP. China has been Germany's largest trading partner for six consecutive years, and hosting Scholz's visit will also be a fulfilment of Xi Jinping's commitment to "creating more opportunities for the world through its own development".

Last Wednesday, in his congratulatory letter to the National Committee on United States–China Relations (NCUSCR), Xi Jinping said that "China stands ready to work with the United States to find the right way to get along with each other in the new era on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation". When meeting with ASEAN envoys, Wang Yi said that continuity and stability would be maintained in China's foreign policy, and China "will use its own certainty to deal with the uncertainties of external circumstances, use the stability of its domestic and foreign policies to provide hedge against the instability of the international situation, provide a sustainable motive force for global recovery with high-quality development and high-level openness, and work ceaselessly for world peace and development with a responsible attitude". These remarks can be seen as an authoritative take on China's diplomacy after the 20th National Congress of the CCP.

明報社評2022.10.31：二十大後訪客多 中國外交揭新篇

中共二十大閉幕後，應中共總書記、國家主席習近平邀請，越共總書記阮富仲作為首位到訪的外國領袖，昨日抵京。明日起，巴基斯坦總理夏巴茲、坦桑尼亞總統哈桑、德國總理朔爾茨將接踵而至。

作為中國的鄰國，中越經貿關係密切，越南亦是共產黨執政，阮富仲去年剛開始越共總書記的第三個五年任期。二十大報告提出，「堅持親誠惠容和與鄰為善、以鄰為伴周邊外交方針，深化同周邊國家友好互信和利益融合」。東盟既是中國近鄰，亦是中國第一大貿易伙伴。11月印尼、泰國、柬埔寨將相繼主辦二十國集團（G20）、亞太經合組織（APEC）、東亞（EAS）3場峰會，王毅對東盟使節表示，中國將繼續視周邊外交為對外關係首要，把東盟放在優先位置。

巴基斯坦是中國在南亞的「鐵桿」盟友，今次是夏巴茲上任後首度訪華；東非大國坦桑尼亞一向對華友好，哈桑亦是二十大後訪華的首名非洲國家元首。二十大報告對發展中國家政策提出，「要秉持真實親誠理念和正確義利觀」，其中「真實親誠」理念，正是習近平2013年訪坦時首提的對非洲政策。德國總理朔爾茨一周前就放風訪華，他頂住多個政府部門和政黨的壓力，批准中資公司收購漢堡港碼頭24.9% 股權的交易案，被認為是訪華的見面禮。他此行雖只是一日遊，卻是二十大後首名訪華的西方領袖。中國已連續6年是德國最大貿易伙伴，接待朔爾茨到訪，亦是踐行習近平「以自身發展為世界創造更多機遇」的承諾。

習近平上周三在給美中關係全國委員會的賀信中指出，「中方願同美方一道努力，相互尊重，和平共處，合作共贏，找到新時代中美正確相處之道」。王毅在會晤東盟使節時曾指出，中國對外政策保持着連續性和穩定性，「將以自身的確定性應對外部環境的不確定性，以內外政策的穩定性對冲國際局勢的不穩定性，以高質量發展和高水平開放為全球復蘇提供可持續動力，以負責任態度為世界和平發展作出不懈努力」。這番話，可作二十大後中國外交的權威註解。

■ Glossary 生字 /

steadfast : not changing in your attitudes or aims

trial balloon : a proposal that you mention or an action that you try in order to find out other people's reactions to it, especially if you think they are likely to oppose it

take : someone's opinion about a situation or idea